Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Looks to Answer How We Move On Despite 'Insurmountable Odds'
According to director Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had one question central to the development of the upcoming MCU film: 'How do you carry on in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds?'. Speaking to Empire, Coogler discussed the film that will deal with the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman,...
IGN
Avatar Wins the Global Weekend Box Office 13 Years After Its Debut Thanks to the Remastered Re-Release
13 years after it first made its theatrical debut, Avatar has once again won the global weekend box office thanks to its remastered re-release's $30.5 million performance. According to Comscore, Avatar brought in $20.5 million internationally and $10 million domestically, which only adds to its lead as the highest-grossing film of all time. As it stands, Avatar, through all its theatrical releases, has earned $2,877,897,339. Avengers: Endgame sits behind Avatar at $2,797,501,328.
IGN
The Acolyte: The Cast of the Star Wars Prequel Series (So Far)
Star Wars: The Acolyte is largely shrouded in mystery, but several stars have emerged from the shadows as part of the growing cast of the upcoming Disney+ prequel series. The Acolyte will take place over a century before the events of The Phantom Menace, during the final days of the High Republic era. Most plot details have been kept sheathed for now, though it is known that Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland is showrunning, writing, and directing the series and that she plans to take viewers into "a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emergent dark side powers."
IGN
Wakanda Forever: Tenoch Huerta Confirms Major Namor Theory
Marvel Studios looks to be changing quite a bit about Namor as the iconic hero makes his MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But one major detail isn't changing - Namor is still a mutant in the MCU. Actor Tenoch Huerta confirmed that detail in an interview with Empire....
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
Wednesday: Netflix's Addams Family Spin-Off Gets a November Release Date
Netflix's Wednesday, a spin-off of The Addams Family, will be released on November 23 (and yes, that's a Wednesday). Revealed during Netflix's Tudum event, the date came alongside a new clip from the show. Wednesday (played by Jenny Ortega) discovers disembodied hand Thing hiding in her new room at Nevermore Academy and coerces it from being a spy for her parents into giving her its "undying loyalty".
IGN
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio: Official Behind the Scenes Clip - Tudum 2022
Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award-winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love. Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio arrives on Netflix on December 9, 2022.
IGN
Pinocchio - Tom Hanks As Geppetto Featurette
Go behind the scenes of Disney's live-action retelling of Pinocchio to learn more about Geppetto, played by Tom Hanks. In this new featurette, Hanks walks us through Geppetto's back story and gives us an insight into what the character's motivations are in the latest Disney Plus film. Pinocchio is directed...
IGN
The Witcher Season 3: What to Expect From the Next Installment of the Netflix Series
Full spoilers follow for the first and second seasons of Netflix’s The Witcher and Andrzej Sapkowski’s Time of Contempt, the second book in The Witcher saga. The cast of The Witcher - Henry Cavill as Geralt, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri - are returning to the Continent for Season 3. While the Witcher universe is pretty expansive these days, with the RPG series, card game, manga, and even a cook book, the Netflix iteration brings it back to basics by following Andrzej Sapkowski's original book series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Sandevistan Locations and Best Sandevistans
The Sandevistan is the cyberware that David Martinezuses uses in the Netflix anime Cyberpunk Edgerunners. But it's also a usable item in-game that players can use in Cyberpunk 2077. This IGN guide will detail everything you need to know about obtaining a Sandevistan with information on their locations, stats, and more.
IGN
Joker 2 Will Reportedly Be Showcased Through the Lens of Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn
The sequel to 2019's Joker has already been lofted to huge expectations, after the original managed to shatter the mold of comic book films. With multiple nominations including Best Film nod at the Academy Awards and a Best Actor win for Joaquin Phoenix's portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime, director Todd Phillips will be returning with his leading man to continue the story of the iconic DC villain.
IGN
You Can Play an Amazing 2D Mario Game In Mario Maker 2 - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Fix: Games,A fan has just finished a colossal project inside Super Mario Maker 2 – spending seven years (across both Mario Maker games) creating an entire Mario game, which they've dubbed Super Mario Bros. 5: 0G9-XN4-FNF.Following three years of uncertainty, E3 is set to return in 2023 at the Los Angeles Convention Center for an in-person experience.A new Silent Hill game may be on its way, according to a Korean rating. Some have speculated that the title could allude to a playable teaser, not unlike PT, the last mainline Silent Hill release.Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!
IGN
House of the Dragon: We Love To Hate Daemon, But Aegon's the New Joffrey
Warning: Full spoilers follow for House of the Dragon's sixth episode, "The Princess and the Queen." The last time we saw Prince Aegon he was a but a wee thing; a toddler. Now, thanks to a sizable 10-year time jump, we're seeing teen Aegon in all his awful, rotten adolescent glory. And with Aegon's pompous, cruel attitude comes the thing that House of the Dragon's been missing...a completely loathsome character.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Netflix TUDUM 2022: Here Is Everything Announced Including the Witcher Season 3, Extraction 2, and a Lot More
Netflix's global fan event TUDUM debuted earlier this week for the second in a year, and the show brought out some exciting reveals, announcements and first looks at projects that will debut on the streaming platform in the near future. Here are some of our favorites reveals and first looks...
IGN
How Are You Feeling About the Future of Halo?
Though once the talk amongst FPS fans, Halo's popularity over the years has wavered even amongst the most dedicated fans. From its inception, it helped push the FPS genre forward on home consoles and was often considered one of the gold standards for an FPS on consoles. We've seen numerous sequels, prequels, and spin-offs; while some were successful, others were not. Even the most recent release, Halo Infinite, has drawn lots of criticism for its handling of the multiplayer mode and the lack of split-screen, Forge, and online co-op game modes, some of which are still not available nine months after launch.
IGN
Secret Clips
Welcome to IGN’s list of secret clips for Immortality. We’ve got everything you need to unlock the secret clips in Immortality. If you want to check out the full list of secret achievements associated with these clips, you can check out our Immortality achievements page. Immortality has its...
IGN
Fan Spends 7 Years Creating an Entire New 2D Mario Game Inside Mario Maker 2
A fan has just finished a colossal project inside Super Mario Maker 2 – spending seven years (across both Mario Maker games) creating an entire Mario game, which they've dubbed Super Mario Bros. 5. On Twitter (below), Metroid Mike 64 wrote, "I’ve finally finished creating my Super World in...
IGN
SMITE Trailer
Become Godlike in SMITE, the free-to-play action MOBA featuring legendary mythological icons. Wield Thor’s hammer, turn your foes to stone as Medusa, or flex your divine power as one of 100+ playable Gods. No matter your skill level, SMITE has something for you!
IGN
World of Warcraft: Wrath of The Lich King Classic - Official UK Launch Trailer
Hail to the King! Fight your way through the icy continent of Northrend and besiege the Icecrown Citadel when the Lich King returns in World of Warcraft's Wrath of the Lich King Classic expansion, available September 26th. Delve into the dungeons and raids, relive the legend of the undead king, and master the necromatic Death Knight class to forge your own destiny. Presented by Presented by Blizzard Entertainment.
IGN
Oxenfree: Official Trailer - Netflix Games - Tudum 2022
A fun night of partying takes a supernatural turn for the teens of Camena High. Unlock the mysteries of a ghostly rift in this choice-driven thriller.
IGN
Dani's Story
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about Dani’s Story Hidden Histories , including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the characters, places, and events in Far Cry 6. Check out the Hidden Histories Guide for a review of all of these collectible items.
Comments / 0