ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Prep football standings and schedule (9/22)

Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 5 days ago

Big Rivers

Team;Conf.;Overall

River Falls;3-0;5-0

Hudson;2-1;4-1

New Richmond;2-1;4-1

Menomonie;2-1;2-3

Chippewa Falls;1-2;3-2

EC Memorial;1-2;3-2

EC North;1-2;1-4

Superior;0-3;0-5

Friday's Games

Menomonie at Eau Claire North, 7 p.m.

Eau Claire Memorial at Hudson, 7 p.m.

Chippewa Falls at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

Superior at River Falls, 7 p.m.

Cloverbelt

Team;Conf.;Overall

Mondovi;3-0;5-0

Regis;3-0;5-0

Fall Creek;2-1;4-1

Durand-Arkansaw;2-1;3-2

Neillsville/Granton;1-2;2-3

Elk Mound;1-2;1-4

Stanley-Boyd;0-3;1-4

Osseo-Fairchild;0-3;0-5

Friday's Games

Mondovi at Neillsville/Granton, 7 p.m.

Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd, 7 p.m.

Durand-Arkansaw at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Fall Creek vs. Regis at Altoona, 2 p.m.

Dunn-St. Croix

Team;Conf.;Overall

Spring Valley;3-0;4-1

Boyceville;2-1;4-1

Cadott;2-1;4-1

Elmwood/Plum City;2-1;3-2

Turtle Lake;2-1;3-2

Glenwood City;1-2;3-2

Clear Lake;0-3;2-3

Colfax;0-3;1-4

Friday's Games

Cadott at Glenwood City, 7 p.m.

Turtle Lake at Colfax, 7 p.m.

Boyceville at Elmwood/Plum City, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.

Dairyland

Team;Conf.;Overall

Coch.-Fountain City;3-0;5-0

Pepin/Alma;3-0;5-0

Blair-Taylor;3-0;3-2

Augusta;2-1;3-2

Independence/Gilm.;1-2;1-4

Eleva-Strum;0-3;1-4

Melrose-Mindoro;0-3;0-5

Whitehall;0-3;0-5

Friday's Games

Augusta at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.

Melrose-Mindoro at Eleva-Strum, 7 p.m.

Whitehall at Cochrane-Fountain City, 7 p.m.

Pepin/Alma at Independence/Gilmanton, 7 p.m.

Heart O' North

Team;Conf.;Overall

Northwestern;3-0;5-0

Cumberland;3-0;4-1

St. Croix Falls;2-1;4-1

Cameron;2-1;2-3

Bloomer;1-2;1-4

Chetek-Weyer.;1-2;1-4

Spooner;0-3;2-3

Barron;0-3;0-5

Friday's Games

Cumberland at Bloomer, 7 p.m.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Cameron at St. Croix Falls, 7 p.m.

Spooner at Barron, 7 p.m.

Coulee

Team;Conf.;Overall

Aquinas;3-0;5-0

West Salem;3-0;4-1

Westby;2-1;4-1

G-E-T;2-1;2-3

Altoona;1-2;2-3

Arcadia;1-2;2-3

Black River Falls;0-3;1-4

Viroqua;0-3;1-4

Friday's Games

Viroqua at Altoona, 7 p.m.

West Salem at G-E-T, 7 p.m.

Westby at Aquinas, 7 p.m.

Black River Falls at Arcadia, 7 p.m.

Middle Border

Team;Conf.;Overall

Ellsworth;3-0;4-1

Rice Lake;2-1;4-1

St. Croix Central;2-1;4-1

Baldwin-Woodville;2-1;3-1

Somerset;1-2;2-3

Prescott;1-2;2-3

Osceola;1-2;2-3

Amery;0-3;0-5

Friday's Games

Ellsworth at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.

Baldwin-Woodville at Osceola, 7 p.m.

Amery at Prescott, 7 p.m.

Somerset at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.

Lakeland

Team;Conf.;Overall

Unity;2-0;4-1

Grantsburg;2-1;3-2

Ladysmith;1-1;4-1

Hurley;1-1;3-2

Webster;1-1;1-4

Rib Lake/Prentice;0-3;0-5

Friday's Games

Webster at Ladysmith, 7 p.m.

Grantsburg at Unity, 7 p.m.

Hurley at Rib Lake/Prentice, 7 p.m.

CWC East

Team;Conf.;Overall

Gilman;1-0;4-0

Owen-Withee;1-0;4-0

Thorp;1-0;4-0

Athens;0-1;3-1

Alma Center Lincoln;0-1;2-2

Greenwood;0-1;1-3

Friday's Games

Greenwood at Thorp, 7 p.m.

Alma Center Lincoln at Athens, 7 p.m.

Gilman at Owen-Withee, 7 p.m.

CWC West

Team;Conf.;Overall

McDonell;1-0;2-2

Prairie Farm;1-0;2-2

Lake Holcombe;1-0;1-3

Bruce;0-1;1-3

Cornell;0-1;0-4

New Auburn;0-1;0-4

Friday's Games

McDonell at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Bruce at Lake Holcombe, 7 p.m.

New Auburn at Prairie Farm, 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Dean's List 9/26/22

The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list: Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa Baldwin: Colton Mikla. Black River Falls: Amy Korn. College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, Minn. ...
COLLEGES
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
441
Followers
5K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy