ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat

By Ariana Figueroa
Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zj4uG_0i50u7B200

U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, a Greensboro Republican, objected to awarding Georgia's electoral votes to Joe Biden in January 2021 as newly elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stood alongside him. Both voted against the Presidential Election Reform Act. C-SPAN screenshot

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections.

The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of pro-Trump supporters trying to stop Congress from certifying the presidential electoral votes.

Nine House Republicans joined Democrats in voting for the measure, H.R. 8873 , which would revamp the Electoral Count Act.

“If your aim is to prevent future efforts to steal elections, I would respectfully suggest that conservatives should support this bill,” Rep. Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, said on the House floor.

“If instead your aim is to leave open the door for elections to be stolen in the future, you might decide not to support this or any other bill to address the electoral count.”

Cheney, along with Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat, wrote in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece on Sunday that the bill “is intended to preserve the rule of law for all future presidential elections by ensuring that self-interested politicians cannot steal from the people the guarantee that our government derives its power from the consent of the governed.”

“This bill will make it harder to convince people that they have the right to overthrow the election,” Lofgren said on the House floor.

Those two lawmakers are also part of the House special committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The bill raises the threshold for an objection made by any U.S. senator and representative to a state’s electoral vote from one member of each chamber to one-third of each chamber, a big increase.

The bill also makes it clear that the vice president’s role is purely ceremonial in certifying electoral votes.

GOP objections

A majority of Republicans pushed back against the bill, with Rep. Rodney Davis of Illinois labeling it partisan and Rep. Bryan Steil of Wisconsin calling the process rushed.

Davis said that Democrats were perpetuating a false narrative that Republicans are election deniers and want to overturn elections.

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, a New Mexico Democrat, said Congress needed to pass the bill in order to prevent another Jan. 6.

“We cannot let violence undermine over 200 years of a peaceful transfer of power in this country,” she said.

Steil said that Americans have lost faith in their election system, and the bill does not do anything to quell those fears.

“Will the bill before us boost people’s confidence in our elections process?” he asked. “The bill fails the test.”

The House Rules Committee held a Tuesday hearing and voted 9-3 to send the legislation to the House floor.

All Democrats in that committee voted for the bill, and all the Republicans who voted opposed it.

The top Republican on the Rules panel, Tom Cole of Oklahoma, voted against the bill along with Michael Burgess of Texas and Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania. Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota did not vote.

​​Trump actions

The push to clarify the election certification process comes after former President Donald Trump tried to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

The Jan. 6 insurrection, spurred by Trump, shortly followed. Four people who were part of the mob died, and five police officers responding to the insurrection also died in the days and weeks following.

Current law allows a congressional representative paired with a senator to object to a state’s electoral votes, which Republicans did. But they were interrupted from their objections when the mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

Because the vice president’s role in the certification of electoral votes isn’t exactly clear, Trump tried to pressure Pence to not certify the election.

Trump was impeached by the House for a second time for his role in the insurrection.

Senate version

The future of the House measure is unclear because the Senate is working on its own legislation.

The Senate held an August hearing where Sens. Susan Collins, Republican of Maine, and Joe Manchin III, a West Virginia Democrat, argued for the need to update the 1887 electoral law.

The senators said the current law is archaic and ambiguous, and that their bill had several reforms, including a clarification on the role of the vice president when certifying electoral votes.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

Collins announced on Wednesday she had 10 Democratic and 10 Republican co-sponsors for the bill, meaning its passage could reach the 60-vote threshold needed to advance past a filibuster in the Senate.

“Our bill is backed by election law experts and organizations across the ideological spectrum,” Collins said in a statement. “We will keep working to increase bipartisan support for our legislation that would correct the flaws in this archaic and ambiguous law.”

Those 10 Senate Democrats include Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Mark Warner of Virginia, Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Ben Cardin of Maryland, Chris Coons of Delaware, John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet of Colorado and Alex Padilla of California.

The 10 Senate Republicans include Collins, Rob Portman of Ohio, Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Todd Young of Indiana, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Chuck Grassley of Iowa.

The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Georgia Recorder .

Comments / 0

Related
Georgia Recorder

Biden slams ‘extreme MAGA Republicans’ as Democrats launch drive to midterm election

President Joe Biden in a Thursday night speech to a crowd of party faithful promoted legislation passed by the Democratic Congress and attacked supporters of former President Donald Trump for defending rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. “Extreme MAGA Republicans just don’t threaten our personal, economic rights. They embrace political violence,” […] The post Biden slams ‘extreme MAGA Republicans’ as Democrats launch drive to midterm election appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Georgia Recorder

Returning to Pa., Trump calls Mastriano and Oz vital to a Republican takeover in 2022 and 2024

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. –  Campaigning for Pennsylvania’s Republican gubernatorial and U.S. Senate nominees, former President Donald Trump cast Doug Mastriano and Dr. Mehmet Oz as vital leaders in a fight to take back the state and country starting with this year’s midterm election. Trump spoke for nearly two hours at the Labor Day weekend rally outside […] The post Returning to Pa., Trump calls Mastriano and Oz vital to a Republican takeover in 2022 and 2024 appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Candidates, mostly Republican, skip debates, bar press during midterm campaigns

WASHINGTON — With two months left of the 2022 campaign season, a majority of Republican candidates are continuing to skirt away from not only talking to local and national media outlets about their policy issues, but their own constituents, leaving voters with little information on their policy positions. “If we are to hold our elected […] The post Candidates, mostly Republican, skip debates, bar press during midterm campaigns appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
ELECTIONS
Georgia Recorder

Democrats feel pressure to ‘save the republic’ in campaigns to run state election systems

Adrian Fontes is tired of responding to the outrageous claims of Mark Finchem, a Trump-backed Republican election denier with ties to QAnon. Fontes faces Finchem on the ballot this year for Arizona secretary of state. Finchem has said that if elected the state’s chief election official, he would ban early voting, move away from electronic […] The post Democrats feel pressure to ‘save the republic’ in campaigns to run state election systems appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
Georgia Recorder

U.S. House GOP outlines agenda in bid for control in the midterms

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans gathered inside a warehouse in Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday to outline the legislation they’d try to enact if voters give them back control of that chamber following the November midterm elections. Speaking from an HVAC factory in Monongahela, about an hour south of Pittsburgh, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said […] The post U.S. House GOP outlines agenda in bid for control in the midterms appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

Bookman: Fulton DA builds 2020 election conspiracy story from bottom to top

I don’t think Georgia is prepared for what’s coming its way. I don’t know how it could be, not with the most important and controversial trial in American history looming in its not-too-distant future. Now, maybe that trial will never happen. After months of investigative work into an alleged criminal conspiracy to interfere with and […] The post Bookman: Fulton DA builds 2020 election conspiracy story from bottom to top appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans

WASHINGTON — Democrats in the U.S. Senate are confident the Department of Veterans Affairs can implement a new policy that allows its doctors to provide abortions when the pregnancy threatens the patient’s life or health, or when it’s the result of rape or incest. The VA announced the new policy last week to cheers from Democrats who […] The post New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Georgia Recorder

Manchin’s energy permitting plan roils U.S. Senate and House Democrats

WASHINGTON – The energy permitting proposal centrist Democrat U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III made a condition of his support for a major Senate Democratic measure would impose timelines on federal agencies responsible for approving energy projects, according to text of the measure released late Wednesday. Congressional Democrats are deeply divided over the Manchin permitting bill, with […] The post Manchin’s energy permitting plan roils U.S. Senate and House Democrats appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

A conspiracy-fueled push to count ballots by hand gains traction

Nye County, a rural enclave in Nevada, has positioned itself as the epicenter of a Donald Trump-fueled conspiracy about the security of electronic vote tabulators. The Nye County Commission voted in March to make the county one of the first to act on the false narratives that machines that count votes are rigged. County Clerk Mark Kampf, […] The post A conspiracy-fueled push to count ballots by hand gains traction appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Familiar cast of Trump election deniers emerges with new video showing Coffee election breach

A cast of notable characters with ties to a criminal investigation into a voting system breach in rural south Georgia have long been bent on proving that the electronic voting machines used in several states were being rigged to steal elections from supporters of Donald Trump. Security video released this week confirms a couple of […] The post Familiar cast of Trump election deniers emerges with new video showing Coffee election breach appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
Georgia Recorder

‘Fund police’: Biden pushes plan to build public trust in officers

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. —President Joe Biden knocked defenders of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol while touting his recent public safety policy wins in a visit to Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. “You can’t be pro-law enforcement and pro-insurrection,” Biden said. The president also referenced the FBI search at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago residence […] The post ‘Fund police’: Biden pushes plan to build public trust in officers appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#Senate Republicans#The U S House#Democrats#H R 8873#The Electoral Count Act#Wall Street Journal
Georgia Recorder

Herschel Walker campaigns against ‘pronouns’ and ‘wokeness’ in NW Ga. bus tour

EMERSON, Ga. – A bus with Herschel Walker’s face on it pulled into an Emerson sports complex Wednesday, and out of it stepped Herschel Walker himself, making the first stop in a tour promoting his candidacy for the United States Senate. Walker, a University of Georgia football legend turned mixed martial arts fighter and rightwing […] The post Herschel Walker campaigns against ‘pronouns’ and ‘wokeness’ in NW Ga. bus tour appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
EMERSON, GA
Georgia Recorder

U.S. Senate Republicans shy away from proposed 15-week national abortion ban

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans are skeptical about a 15-week nationwide abortion ban that GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced Tuesday, with some saying they want to leave the issue to state lawmakers instead of taking it up in Congress. “I think most of the members of my conference prefer that this be dealt with at […] The post U.S. Senate Republicans shy away from proposed 15-week national abortion ban appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

On Democracy Day, newsrooms draw attention to a crisis in the U.S. system of government

A recent poll found that 69 percent of both Democrats and Republicans think democracy in the United States is in danger of collapse. Almost two years after Donald Trump falsely claimed that voter fraud cost him the election and inspired a web of supporters and “big lie” candidates to also believe the election was rigged, a majority […] The post On Democracy Day, newsrooms draw attention to a crisis in the U.S. system of government appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
POLITICS
Georgia Recorder

Congressional panel debates federal role in preventing youth incarceration

WASHINGTON — Members of a U.S. House Education and Labor Committee panel on Thursday questioned experts and leaders of youth rehabilitation programs about how the federal government could invest in programs to prevent kids from becoming incarcerated. “Although the juvenile justice system is intended to rehabilitate—not punish—young offenders, data shows that the more a young […] The post Congressional panel debates federal role in preventing youth incarceration appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Georgia Recorder

Georgia’s Hispanic political power grows but survey finds those voters feel neglected

In the 2020 presidential election Hispanics demonstrated their power in Georgia despite accounting for just 4% of the votes cast statewide, when the growing ethnic group overwhelmingly supported Democrat Joe Biden over incumbent Donald Trump in a race decided by fewer than 12,000 votes. Still, heading into this November’s midterm election, Latino voters in Georgia […] The post Georgia’s Hispanic political power grows but survey finds those voters feel neglected appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

The variety of voter groups has grown in Georgia, reflecting an increasingly diverse electorate

Voting advocacy groups in Georgia are working to mobilize a disengaged and diverse group of voters for the upcoming midterm elections that will determine not just leadership of the state government but could also once again decide control in Congress.  The reshaping of voter-mobilization organizations in recent years has led to the creation of groups […] The post The variety of voter groups has grown in Georgia, reflecting an increasingly diverse electorate appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Sounding the alarm on extremism, Biden says ‘MAGA Republicans’ pose threat to democracy

PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden on Thursday issued a warning against what he described as “MAGA Republicans” and extremist threats to the nation, reminding Americans that democracy is not guaranteed. “We have to defend it. Protect it. Stand up for it. Each and every one of us,” Biden said in his remarks, delivered outside Philadelphia’s […] The post Sounding the alarm on extremism, Biden says ‘MAGA Republicans’ pose threat to democracy appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Georgia Recorder

From Atlanta to Mar-a-Lago, this lawlessness can’t be allowed to continue

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be gangster.” It’s one of the greatest opening lines in cinematic history. It opened the classic film, “Goodfellas,” and was spoken by the late Ray Liotta, in his portrayal of Henry Hill, an associate of the Lucchese crime family before he became an FBI […] The post From Atlanta to Mar-a-Lago, this lawlessness can’t be allowed to continue appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Recorder

1K+
Followers
882
Post
391K+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Recorder is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policies to stories of the people and communities affected by them. We bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues from our office a few blocks from Georgia’s Gold Dome. Our perch might be near the Capitol in downtown Atlanta, but the communities we care about are found in all corners of Georgia, from the mountains of Blue Ridge to the flatlands of Bainbridge. Just a few years ago, news outlets across Georgia staffed their own capital bureaus and it was common for several reporters to cover the same legislative committee hearings, press conferences on the Capitol steps and other state policy news. Most traditional news organizations now lack the resources to do much more than chase the political outrage of the day. Meanwhile, proposals to shape Georgia’s approach to health care, public schools, community development and other essential ingredients for a good quality-of-life don’t receive the attention they warrant. The Georgia Recorder aims to remedy that. The Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Recorder retains editorial independence.

 https://georgiarecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy