ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds paints the town green for homecoming

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — In preparation for Leeds homecoming, Leeds Main Street and Leeds local artist Chris Barentz of ‘Chris bARenTz Originals’ painted the town green. “With the permission of the business owners, we wanted to help them express their school spirit,” Jamie Stidham, Leeds Main Street Board Member, said. The parade […]
LEEDS, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
City
Trussville, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham man killed in motorcycle crash

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was fatally injured in a motorcycle crash that occurred on Saturday, September 24, at approximately 7 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 36-year-old Anthony Lynn Trussell was the lone rider of a motorcycle involved in a single-vehicle crash. Trussell was approaching the intersection of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds crushes St. Clair County

By Will Heath, For The Tribune ODENVILLE — Third-ranked Leeds scored a touchdown in every phase of the game Thursday night, in a 52-13 victory over 5A Region 6 foe St. Clair County.  The Green Wave (4-0, 2-0) got 3 touchdowns on the ground from senior Jeremiah Hunter, as part of a 187-yard rushing night. […]
LEEDS, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Garrett
The Trussville Tribune

Obituary: Jeannine Romine Kennington (January 7, 1929 ~ September 21, 2022)

Jeannine Romine Kennington, 93, was born in Granite City, Illinois, in 1929. She passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. She was retired from the Birmingham City School System. She is survived by her two daughters, Cathy Gibson and Cheryl Martin (Jim). 5 grandchildren, Melissa Wallace (Jeff), Molly Edwards (Greg), Bo Martin (Paige), Caleb Martin […]
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Trussville Tribune

16 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Sixteen people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 13, 2022, and September 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds crushes Sylacauga

By Will Heath, For The Tribune SYLACAUGA — The second-ranked Leeds Green Wave had its full arsenal on display Friday night, for the first time in over a month. They didn’t disappoint, racking up over 400 yards in a 51-7 victory at Legion Stadium over Sylacauga. The Green Wave, with senior quarterback Jarod Latta “fully […]
SYLACAUGA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Acta#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Directed
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville councilmember pens open letter to Trussville BOE

From The Tribune staff reports Commentary TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Councilmember Ben Short wrote an open letter to the Trussville City Schools Board of Education addressing recent terroristic threats made at Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS). An HTHS student has been suspended after terroristic threats were made on Friday, September 16. The Trussville Police Department (TPD) […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Trussville Tribune

HTHS parents meet to discuss threat, plan to address Trussville City Council on Tuesday

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Dozens of parents of Hewitt-Trussville High School students gathered at Trussville Southside Baptist Church on Sunday night to discuss an incident at the school involving a terroristic threat. Also discussed was an alleged “death notebook” which school officials collected in October of 2021 from the same student involved with […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies Bessemer hit-and-run victim

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the hit-and-run victim that occurred on Thursday, September 22, at approximately 2:14 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Teddy Eugene Self, 55, of Bessemer, was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle, which fled the scene following the collision […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

TCS Superintendent releases statement about recent threat

From The Tribune staff reports Commentary TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Patti Neill released a statement addressing recent terroristic threats made at Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS). An HTHS student has been suspended after terroristic threats were made on Friday, September 16. The Trussville Police Department (TPD) was investigating the threat when they were notified […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Man injured after officer-involved shooting in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A man was injured after an officer-involved shooting in Birmingham on Saturday, September 24. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), two West Precinct officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 2400 Block of 30th Street Ensley. The call details stated a father wanted his 23-year-old […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy