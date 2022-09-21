Read full article on original website
Obituary: Henry T. Snow Jr. (July 24, 1923 ~ September 20, 2022)
Henry Thomas Snow Jr. was born on July 23, 1923, and passed away on September 20, 2022. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Faye Snow (Terry); brother-in-law, Arnold Hill (Jane); nephews, Craig (Wendy) and Mike Hill (Debbie); nieces, Renea McCollum (Roger) and Kristy Hambric (Jeff); two grand nephews, Brandon Hill (Gretchen) daughter, Harper and Blake […]
Birmingham man killed in motorcycle crash
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was fatally injured in a motorcycle crash that occurred on Saturday, September 24, at approximately 7 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 36-year-old Anthony Lynn Trussell was the lone rider of a motorcycle involved in a single-vehicle crash. Trussell was approaching the intersection of […]
Obituary: Mary Lou Goodson (January 29, 1928 – September 18, 2022)
Mary Lou Goodson, 94, of Leeds, passed away at her home on Sunday, September 18, 2022, surrounded by her family. Mary Lou was born Mary Lou Mitchell on January 29, 1928, in Birmingham, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Lee Goodson; her sister, Judy Dickinson; her mother, Pearl Mitchell; and […]
Leeds crushes St. Clair County
By Will Heath, For The Tribune ODENVILLE — Third-ranked Leeds scored a touchdown in every phase of the game Thursday night, in a 52-13 victory over 5A Region 6 foe St. Clair County. The Green Wave (4-0, 2-0) got 3 touchdowns on the ground from senior Jeremiah Hunter, as part of a 187-yard rushing night. […]
RELATED PEOPLE
George’s Bears for Blue impacting kids one bear at a time
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — George’s Bear for Blue is collecting stuffed animals for law enforcement and first responders for kids in distress. George Odell and his fathers, Jessie and Cooper, created this nonprofit organization for George, who is autistic, to have a positive impact on his community. “The reason for the bears is […]
Obituary: Jeannine Romine Kennington (January 7, 1929 ~ September 21, 2022)
Jeannine Romine Kennington, 93, was born in Granite City, Illinois, in 1929. She passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. She was retired from the Birmingham City School System. She is survived by her two daughters, Cathy Gibson and Cheryl Martin (Jim). 5 grandchildren, Melissa Wallace (Jeff), Molly Edwards (Greg), Bo Martin (Paige), Caleb Martin […]
16 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Sixteen people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 13, 2022, and September 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
Leeds crushes Sylacauga
By Will Heath, For The Tribune SYLACAUGA — The second-ranked Leeds Green Wave had its full arsenal on display Friday night, for the first time in over a month. They didn’t disappoint, racking up over 400 yards in a 51-7 victory at Legion Stadium over Sylacauga. The Green Wave, with senior quarterback Jarod Latta “fully […]
Trussville councilmember pens open letter to Trussville BOE
From The Tribune staff reports Commentary TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Councilmember Ben Short wrote an open letter to the Trussville City Schools Board of Education addressing recent terroristic threats made at Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS). An HTHS student has been suspended after terroristic threats were made on Friday, September 16. The Trussville Police Department (TPD) […]
41-year-old man fatally injured after struck by vehicle at McDonalds in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 41-year-old man was fatally injured after he was struck by a vehicle at McDonald’s in Birmingham on Friday, September 23, at approximately 4:56 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Brian Allen Wyatt, of Birmingham, was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in a McDonald’s […]
Pinson Valley announces ‘Pride of the Valley’ Marching Competition
From The Tribune staff reports PINSON VALLEY — The Pinson Valley Band will be hosting the 21st Annual Pride of the Valley Marching Competition on Saturday, September 24, at Pinson Valley High School. They will host 18 high school bands and the UAB Blazer band. Admission is $5, and parking is free. Schedule Performance Tarrant […]
Jack’s Family Restaurants to reopen Pinson location in late September
From The Tribune staff reports PINSON — Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s) to reopen its Pinson location, 4468 Pinson Blvd, after temporality closing in April to allow for the new Jack’s Southern Charm design to be integrated into the existing site. The first 50 customers who purchase items on reopening day will receive free Jack’s breakfast […]
