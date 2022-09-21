Read full article on original website
Time machine: 50 years ago, Vail phones receive ‘the speed and convenience of direct dialing’
Vail Resorts stock soared to a 52-week high following an earnings call with investors. Despite a low-snow year which spurred a 12.1 percent drop in skier visitation, the company’s 2012 fiscal year saw a 1.9 increase in mountain revenues, Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz told investors. “For the full...
Rally for Camp Hale national monument at Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail includes 100-year-old WWII veteran
VAIL — As the country celebrated National Public Lands Day on Saturday, the Colorado Snowsports Museum welcomed a host of advocates rallying for the proposed Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument. Among those advocating for President Joe Biden to designate the new monument was Francis “Bud” Lovett, one of the...
Vail hosts travel writers, editors for Travel Classics West Conference
Starting Thursday, Sept. 22, the town of Vail played host to the 28th annual Travel Classics West Conference, bringing with it around 55 editors and writers from publications like National Geographic Travel, Condé Nast Traveler and AFAR. “The Vail Local Marketing District is really responsible for promoting the destination...
Ferry: How did we ever get here?
I attended the recent Vail Town Council meeting for the discussion of the $12 million offer the town is submitting to Vail Resorts for the purchase of the Booth Heights property. During the agonizingly long fiasco surrounding this topic, I have experienced a plethora of emotions. To start with, like...
Prep notebook: Eagle Valley boys, Battle Mountain girls, win at Dave Sanders Invitational
Football: Battle Mountain fell to Niwot 42-13 on Friday night in Edwards. The Huskies are now 0-5 on the season; Niwot improved to 3-1. Battle Mountain is at Eagle Valley (0-4), who had the week off, next Friday. Volleyball: Vail Christian lost its first game of the season on Friday,...
Walks for causes, Wild West fun, John Denver tribute, last ride on the lifts at Beaver Creek and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 9/23/22
Head down to the Brush Creek Park and Pavilion for the Rocky Mountain Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday. Registration opens up at 9 a.m. and get there early for coffee and breakfast goodies as well as entertainment by Helmut and Charlotte Fricker, Don Watson, Mountain Harmony, kids activities and face painting and the Battle Mountain High School Dance Team.
Last day of mountain town climate summit is all about urgency
In April, UN Secretary General António Guterres said after the release of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 2022 report: “This is not fiction or exaggeration. It is what science tells us will result from our current energy policies. We are on a pathway to global warming of more than double the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) limit agreed on in Paris 2015.”
Eagle River sediment flow killed ‘hundreds’ of fish
The Eagle River seems to have largely recovered from an Aug. 16 sediment flow. The sediment, flowing into the river from Alkali Creek just west of Wolcott, muddied the river almost to Eby Creek in Eagle, almost 10 miles downstream. The sediment literally choked an untold number of fish and forced many others to swim downstream for safety.
Vail Symposium series focuses on stress management
When we get stressed, even if it’s as minor as an email, it results in a cascade of 1,400 biochemicals, like cortisol and adrenaline, designed to help us deal with a life-or-death threat. The problem is most stressors aren’t life or death, but the chemicals they release may be; they contribute to all kinds of conditions, from heart disease, cancer and diabetes to obesity and Alzheimer’s. The half-life of many of these chemicals, like cortisol, lasts six to eight hours, which is pretty significant.
Colorado state park to offer public firewood from forest thinning project
Colorado nights are getting cooler fast, with one state park hoping its freshly chopped wood will be put to use in your fireplace. According to officials, Mueller State Park will be offering firewood to the public, with that firewood coming from an ongoing forest-thinning project. The event is hosted by the 'Friends of Mueller State Park' group, which works to raise money for improvements to this Teller County destination.
WineInk: Aspen regular Kosta launches new wine company
When you have been one of those fortunate people who have had a meteoric rise, the difficulty often is coming up with a second act. It is a problem we all should be so lucky to have. Dan Kosta, a much beloved Sonoma-based winemaker who comes to Aspen often to...
Bravo! Vail celebrates inaugural Music Education Month with events throughout October
The Bravo! Vail Music Festival (Bravo! Vail) announces its first-ever Music Education Month, presenting a free concert and collaborative learning opportunities during the month of October. In celebration of Bravo! Vail’s year-round commitment to adult and youth music education in the community, Music Education Month events include a special performance...
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in Colorado
As we all know, there is no dought Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its beautiful natural scenery, historical town, lively cities, and many more iconic spots.
Whataburger opening 2nd Colorado restaurant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is continuing its growth in Colorado with a second location. Whataburger will open a new restaurant in northeast Colorado Springs, at 6140 Dublin Blvd., on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. Led by operating partner Irving De La Cruz and director of operations Armando...
2022 Vail Ski and Snowboard Swap set for Oct. 7-9
The annual Vail Ski & Snowboard Swap, presented by SkiPro and benefitting Ski & Snowboard Club Vail returns on Oct. 7, 8 and 9 this year. This swap is the best place to find everything for the upcoming winter, with a wide range of prices and gear to choose from.
KKTV
Colorado Springs Golden Corral set to reopen after pandemic devastated the buffet business
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News partner The Gazette is reporting Golden Corral Buffet & Grill is set to reopen in mid-October. 11 News confirmed the news with the general manager of the location on Thursday. The restaurant is located on the east side of the city near Powers and Palmer Park Boulevards at 1970 Waynoka Road.
Breckenridge hosts second annual Climate Solutions Summit this week
The second annual Climate Solutions Summit is taking place in Breckenridge this week, bringing mountain towns from around the country together to share strategies for addressing climate change in our unique economic and ecological environments. The first summit was held in Park City in 2019 as one of a few...
Robert Moore’s innovative impressionism comes to Vail Village
Robert Moore’s colorful and textural style makes his landscapes immediately recognizable. Yet, behind the scenes of his energetic paintings lies a story just as fascinating. Artist’s Reception: September 23, 7-9 p.m. Visit the gallery during the artist’s reception to meet Robert and see his newest work. Plein...
