Manitou Springs, CO

Vail Daily

Vail hosts travel writers, editors for Travel Classics West Conference

Starting Thursday, Sept. 22, the town of Vail played host to the 28th annual Travel Classics West Conference, bringing with it around 55 editors and writers from publications like National Geographic Travel, Condé Nast Traveler and AFAR. “The Vail Local Marketing District is really responsible for promoting the destination...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Ferry: How did we ever get here?

I attended the recent Vail Town Council meeting for the discussion of the $12 million offer the town is submitting to Vail Resorts for the purchase of the Booth Heights property. During the agonizingly long fiasco surrounding this topic, I have experienced a plethora of emotions. To start with, like...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Walks for causes, Wild West fun, John Denver tribute, last ride on the lifts at Beaver Creek and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 9/23/22

Head down to the Brush Creek Park and Pavilion for the Rocky Mountain Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday. Registration opens up at 9 a.m. and get there early for coffee and breakfast goodies as well as entertainment by Helmut and Charlotte Fricker, Don Watson, Mountain Harmony, kids activities and face painting and the Battle Mountain High School Dance Team.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Last day of mountain town climate summit is all about urgency

In April, UN Secretary General António Guterres said after the release of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 2022 report: “This is not fiction or exaggeration. It is what science tells us will result from our current energy policies. We are on a pathway to global warming of more than double the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) limit agreed on in Paris 2015.”
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle River sediment flow killed ‘hundreds’ of fish

The Eagle River seems to have largely recovered from an Aug. 16 sediment flow. The sediment, flowing into the river from Alkali Creek just west of Wolcott, muddied the river almost to Eby Creek in Eagle, almost 10 miles downstream. The sediment literally choked an untold number of fish and forced many others to swim downstream for safety.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Symposium series focuses on stress management

When we get stressed, even if it’s as minor as an email, it results in a cascade of 1,400 biochemicals, like cortisol and adrenaline, designed to help us deal with a life-or-death threat. The problem is most stressors aren’t life or death, but the chemicals they release may be; they contribute to all kinds of conditions, from heart disease, cancer and diabetes to obesity and Alzheimer’s. The half-life of many of these chemicals, like cortisol, lasts six to eight hours, which is pretty significant.
VAIL, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado state park to offer public firewood from forest thinning project

Colorado nights are getting cooler fast, with one state park hoping its freshly chopped wood will be put to use in your fireplace. According to officials, Mueller State Park will be offering firewood to the public, with that firewood coming from an ongoing forest-thinning project. The event is hosted by the 'Friends of Mueller State Park' group, which works to raise money for improvements to this Teller County destination.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel

Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Whataburger opening 2nd Colorado restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is continuing its growth in Colorado with a second location. Whataburger will open a new restaurant in northeast Colorado Springs, at 6140 Dublin Blvd., on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. Led by operating partner Irving De La Cruz and director of operations Armando...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Vail Daily

2022 Vail Ski and Snowboard Swap set for Oct. 7-9

The annual Vail Ski & Snowboard Swap, presented by SkiPro and benefitting Ski & Snowboard Club Vail returns on Oct. 7, 8 and 9 this year. This swap is the best place to find everything for the upcoming winter, with a wide range of prices and gear to choose from.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Robert Moore’s innovative impressionism comes to Vail Village

Robert Moore’s colorful and textural style makes his landscapes immediately recognizable. Yet, behind the scenes of his energetic paintings lies a story just as fascinating. Artist’s Reception: September 23, 7-9 p.m. Visit the gallery during the artist’s reception to meet Robert and see his newest work. Plein...
VAIL, CO
