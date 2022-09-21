Read full article on original website
Nebraska: 5 Counties Designated Natural Disaster Areas to Drought
This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment...
North Carolina Cotton: Preparations for Hurricane Ian
We were really hoping to avoid having to write an article like this. I think everyone breathes a sigh of relief after Fiona bypassed us, but now the weather folks have become more serious about Ian, beginning only yesterday morning. Below are some strategies for preparing and dealing with a likely arrival of a hurricane.
Georgia: Hurricane Ian Storm Update
A lot has changed since Friday! As of 5 am this morning, Ian became a hurricane as it moved into more favorable conditions. It is expected to become a major hurricane by tonight when it is expected to cross over western Cuba on its way to the Eastern Gulf. From...
Nebraska Corn: End-of-Season Forecasts Suggest Below-Average Yields
Crop Stages and Weather Conditions During the Last Four Weeks. Corn has reached black layer at all irrigated sites and at most of rainfed locations of the Corn Belt, except for those situated along the north and eastern fringes of the region (Figure 2). During the last four weeks, most...
A Straight-Forward Variable Cash Lease with Revised Parameters
By Gary Schnitkey, Nick Paulson, Krista Swanson, Jonathan Coppess, and Jim Baltz, University of Illinois Ag Economists; and Carl Zulauf, Ohio State University Ag Economist. Last year, we specified terms for a variable cash rent agreement. Variable cash rents are one form of farmland leasing that has the rent vary based on crop revenue. We provide an update on terms of a variable cash lease for 2023 conditions. The terms specified here will cause the variable cash rent to have the same return as a standard flat-rate cash rent over time.
Pennsylvania Corn: Caterpillar Damage in Your Ears
When silage harvest is underway, folks scout their fields to assess crop progress. This effort, of course, includes inspecting plants and opening husks, and some people find insects and damage that they would prefer not to see. This scouting can reveal caterpillars in ears, so I thought I would spend some time reviewing what is likely to be found and what it means for yield and seed choices.
