Kenneth L. Turnbough – Service – 09/30/22 at 10 a.m.
Kenneth L. Turnbough of Perryville died September 22nd at the age of 79. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 10 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Crosstown. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Visitation for Kenneth Turnbough is Thursday evening from 4 until 8 at Ford and...
Harry Blevins – Service 10am 9/27/22
Harry Blevins of Perryville died September 17th at the age of 90. The funeral service will be 10:00 Tuesday at the Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Visitation for Harry Blevins will be 6 to 8 Monday with an American Legion service at 7pm at Cozean Memorial Chapel.
Daniel Stelling – Service 3pm 10/2/22
Daniel Stelling of Perryville died Tuesday (9/20) at the age of 61. The funeral service will be 3:00 Sunday at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville with a Military Honors by the American Legion and Delta Team. Visitation for Daniel Stelling will be 1 to 3 Sunday at the...
Ethel “Caroline” Hoffman — Private Services
Ethel “Caroline” Hoffman, formerly of Festus, passed away Thursday (9/22), at the age of 89. There will be private family services for Caroline Hoffman with burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Martha Fay Coleman – Service 10/2/22 At 3 P.M.
Martha Fay Coleman of Farmington died September 1st at the age of 71. The funeral service is Sunday afternoon at 3 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment is at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation for Martha Coleman is Sunday afternoon at 2 at Cozean Memorial Chapel.
Keith Lawrence Ruess — Private Services
Keith Lawrence Ruess of Barnhart passed away Wednesday, September 20th, he was 58 years old. The funeral services will be handled by the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Close friends and family will honor him with a private celebration of life.
Cheryl “Diane” Blevins – Service 10/1/22 At 2 P.M.
Cheryl “Diane” Blevins of Farmington died September 5th at the age of 65. A memorial service will be held Saturday afternoon at 2 at Engler Park. Arrangements are through Cozean Memorial Chapel.
Grand Opening Set For All-Inclusive Playground In Farmington
(Farmington) After months of work, a grand opening event will take place on Monday, October 3rd for the new All-Inclusive Playground at Engler Park in Farmington. Colin Rogers is the vice-president of Brockmiller Construction, one of many groups working to build the facility. He says it will be 20,000 square feet, and will actually consist of two seperate playgrounds.
Superheroes For Hope A Big Success In Bonne Terre
(Bonne Terre) Final totals are still coming in, however, organizers of Superheroes for Hope in Bonne Terre are calling this weekends event a big success. Organizer Rhonda Hubbard says so far, they’ve raised a little over seven thousand dollars. Hubbard says her favorite part of the event involved a...
100 years of Fire Prevention Week Observance
(Jefferson County) This year will mark the 100th annual observance of National Fire Prevention Week which runs from October 9th through the 15th. Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet says this year theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape”. Chief Gaudet adds the week and...
71 Year Old Lesterville Woman Injured In Motorcycle Accident
(Lesterville) A 71 year old woman from Lesterville was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle accident on Highway 106 in Shannon County. The highway patrol says Ruth Dierks was driving east when her Harley Davidson ran off the road on a curve. She was thrown from the motorcycle as...
Farmington City Council Meets Tonight
(Farmington) The Farmington City Council will look to approve the budget for fiscal year 2023 when it meets tonight. The council will also approve new members to serve on the parks and recreation board. Two new police officers will be hired and a presentation will be made by the Play...
Farmington Routes TDW Prep In St. Louis
(St. Louis) The Farmington Knights dismantled the TDW Prep Academy Jaguars 43-0 at Sumner High School in St. Louis. The Knights scored every time they touched the football in the first half. Connor Rice reached the endzone first for the Knights in this one. And Rice wrapped a bow on...
Five Children Injured In Weekend Traffic Accident
(Ste. Genevieve County) Seven people, including five children, were injured over the weekend in a traffic accident on Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County. The highway patrol says a Honda Pilot driven by 23 year old Marlon Nolasco was driving south when he ran off the road and hit a median cable barrier.
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Monday, 9/26/22
(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. The Trading Post, Brought To You By Patsy’s Furniture In Park Hills… You’ll Love To Shop At Patsy’s Furniture...
Detectives looking for robber whole stole a bike outside a residence on Jarvis Road in the Hillsboro area
(Jefferson County) Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a robbery that occurred in the 4900 block of Jarvis Road in the Hillsboro area. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident happened on September 14th. That’s when the suspect allegedly told the victim he could...
Potosi Volleyball Looks To Stay Undefeated As The MAAA Conference Schedule Heats Up
(Potosi) The Potosi Trojans have been dominating on the volleyball court to the tune of a 12-0-1 record this season. After winning the Cuba Tournament on September 17th, Potosi picked up wins over Valley Caledonia and West County last week. Third year head coach Kari Sadler tells us about the...
