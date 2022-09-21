ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Catholic Central, Forest Hills Eastern to clash in O-K Gold showdown

By Andrew McDonald
 5 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Asked what Grand Rapids Catholic Central does well on the football field, all Forest Hills Eastern head coach Joe Schwander could do was answer with a question:

“I mean, how many games have they won in a row?”

The answer: 42 and counting.

“They do everything well,” said Schwander, whose team faces Catholic Central on Friday. “They’re super well coached in every phase of the game. We’re trying to replicate that the best we can at practice and compete at a high level at practice so it carries over to the game.”

The Catholic Central Cougars (4-0) will welcome the Forest Hills Eastern Hawks (4-0) to the CAT for a matchup of the unbeatens at 7 p.m. Friday. It may turn out to be the biggest contest in the O-K Gold this season and is certainly one of the marquee matchups of the week — not just in West Michigan but also statewide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xfq5r_0i50rIlZ00
Forest Hills Eastern football practice on Sept. 21, 2022. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

While it may just seem like another week for Catholic Central, head coach Todd Kolster knows well that looking ahead can trip a team up on the way to a championship.

“I mean, conference games are big,” Kolster said. “Our No. 1 goal is to win the conference every year. Right now, Forest Hills Eastern is a great conference opponent. If we can’t beat them, we’re going to have a hard time winning the conference.”

Inside woodtv.com: Football Frenzy

The Hawks have blossomed this season into an offensive powerhouse, averaging 40 points per game through the first four weeks. There hasn’t been an opponent facing a closer deficit than 19 points when the clock hit zero.

With a chance to knock the Cougars off their winning streak, Schwander said his team is looking at it as a battle with a team in their backyard.

“They’re like any high school kid right now being super excited to play someone right down the road,” Schwander said. “I don’t think the undefeated thing plays into it. Our kids want to get better so they’re excited to have the opportunity to play football and compete.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fSI04_0i50rIlZ00
Grand Rapids Catholic Central football practice on Sept. 21, 2022. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

The Cougars have won three consecutive state championships and five of the past six seasons (three in Division 4, two in Division 5). In three of their four games this season, they have outscored their opponents 128-6. The other game with Cedar Springs came down to a two-point conversion, which Catholic Central stopped to win 21-20. They have seen close games and blowouts already in 2022.

Kolster says winning games like this pays dividends when the playoffs come looming in October.

“From a coaching standpoint, we have to spend a lot of time on the fundamentals and those things. Games like this are where you find out what mistakes you are or aren’t making,” he said. “I think right now we are getting better at finding those kinds of things week by week.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

MLive.com

Grand Rapids football rewind: Week 5 highlights, standouts, scores and more

Fighting Scots quarterback Mason McKenzie rushed for four touchdowns and threw for three more to lead Caledonia past the Bulldogs in a game between a pair of undefeated, state-ranked teams. McKenzie rushed for 336 yards on 14 carries, and he passed for 148. Caledonia, ranked fourth in Division 1, rolled up 524 yards of offense, while Grandville, No, 8, finished with 466. Jayden Terry sparked the Bulldogs with 241 yards rushing on 28 attempts and three touchdowns. Carson Kopko added 122 yards and two scores for Grandville. Click here for extended coverage. Click here for the photo gallery.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Gull Lake football snaps skid, stuns Three Rivers with ‘crazy, storybook victory’

RICHLAND, MI – Richland Gull Lake snapped a five-game losing streak in impressive fashion Friday, as the Blue Devils overcame an early deficit and mounting injuries to defeat Three Rivers, 38-26. A groin injury to quarterback Noah Blake left Gull Lake’s starting signal caller on the bench for much of the first half, and when back-up Vann Ebright sustained a separated shoulder, the Blue Devils were down to third-stringer Landon Evans.
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released

After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
Fast Casual

Dickey's adding to Michigan footprint

Dickey's Barbecue Pit has opened in Holland, Michigan, and is celebrating with a guest appreciation tailgate party from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Hosted by Dickey's CEO Laura Rea Dickey, guests will receive free autographed copies of the chain's cookbook, "BEHIND THE BBQ," while supplies last, according to a press release. They may also order $3 Pulled Pork Sandwiches and enter an onsite raffle for the chance to win free food for one year or two free tickets to an upcoming Detroit Lions home game.
HOLLAND, MI
