Stallings, NC

Comments / 2

NickM
5d ago

And they’ll probably award the contract to a subpar contractor with the highest bid……as usual. All potholes will be back within a year.

Reply
2
 

New Elementary & Middle Schools Planned in New Deal to Use Fort Mill Impact Fees￼

Two new elementary schools and one middle school are needed in the coming years to address Fort Mill’s growth. And high schools facilities need more seat space. The announcement came last week amid a deal for the school district to get their hands on over $50 million in impact fees already collected. On Monday night, the York County Council passed a resolution that should allow the district to use the fees for “construction of future school facilities,” according to Joe Burke, Chief Communications Officer.
FORT MILL, SC
WCNC

Area near Crowders Mountain to get developed, city council votes

GASTONIA, N.C. — This week, the Gastonia City Council unanimously voted to rezone an area of Crowders Mountain to pave the way for a new development to be built. The 285.22-acre development, which will be between South Myrtle School Road and Archie Whitesides Road just south of West Franklin Boulevard, would include about 100,000 square feet of commercial space and has enough room for as many as 360 different types of multi-family dwelling types like apartments and space for as many as 500 single-family houses or townhomes.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Neighbors seek help for dangerous Gaston County intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors on the Gaston and Clevland county line are looking for change after years of bad car crashes at the intersection of Lewis Farm Road and Highway 216. “I’m afraid we’re going to drive up on another [crash] and they are going to be dead,” Gaston...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

‘Triangle’ at N.C. 16 turning into ‘jug handle’

DENVER – A pair of long-awaited intersection improvements along N.C. 16 Business are beginning to take shape, with both projects scheduled for completion by the end of the year. The N.C. Department of Transportation is reconfiguring a dangerous intersection where Hagers Ferry Road and North Pilot Knob Road come...
DENVER, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Driver Rescued From Submerged Car In Lake Norman

THE LATEST — A retired NYPD officer, and three waitresses rescued a woman trapped inside her car in Lake Norman. It happened around 3pm Wednesday right across the street from Eddie’s Restaurant on Lake Norman. Three waitresses and a retired NYPD officer heard the woman’s car splash into the lake and they immediately ran across the street to help. The car was quickly filling up with water and the officer managed to unbuckle her seat belt, freeing the woman. One of the waitresses was able to get the car door open. Holding the woman, they all swam to the dock where emergency crews were waiting to help.
MOORESVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County man hit, killed in yard when truck ran off road

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. — A Richmond County resident, with a home in South Carolina, was killed this week after being struck by a truck that ran off the road. According to various news reports — from WBTV, WMBF and the Sun News of Myrtle Beach —citing the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2013 GMC pickup truck ran off of Pee Dee Highway in Galivants Ferry around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, driving through a fence and hitting 68-year-old Ronald “R.J.” Hewitt.
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC
Stanly News & Press

General store in Locust is far more than meets the eye

When driving south along N.C. Highway 200, it can be easy to miss George Hartsell’s small general store, which specializes in an assortment of fresh produce. Located at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Bethel Church Road in Locust, the Little Country Produce Store routinely draws in first-time customers, who are often surprised by the mere existence of the business.
LOCUST, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

High levels of arsenic found in family's drinking water

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — When the Hollis family bought their Lincoln County home in 2007, they fell in love with the community and quiet location. Abby Hollis and her family bought their home on Laboratory Road in Lincolnton in 2007, and their water source comes from a private well on the property.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Catawba County

HICKORY, N.C. — A Newton man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hickory. Police say Kevin Wayne Letterman, 51, was driving 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2008 Nissan at the intersection of US Hwy 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE. The crash happened Thursday, September 22, 2002 at 2:34p.m.
HICKORY, NC

