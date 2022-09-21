Read full article on original website
NickM
5d ago
And they’ll probably award the contract to a subpar contractor with the highest bid……as usual. All potholes will be back within a year.
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLTTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Best Restaurants at Charlotte Douglas International AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United StatesTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC To Be Among One of the Fastest Growing Cities By 2060Tyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Denial of Mooresville apartment rezoning could impact residents of mobile-home park
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville commissioners have denied a rezoning request for a new residential project. The decision has been met with scrutiny from developers over its merits and the potential impact on residents of the mobile-home park currently at the site. At its meeting on Sept. 19, the town’s...
fortmillsun.com
New Elementary & Middle Schools Planned in New Deal to Use Fort Mill Impact Fees￼
Two new elementary schools and one middle school are needed in the coming years to address Fort Mill’s growth. And high schools facilities need more seat space. The announcement came last week amid a deal for the school district to get their hands on over $50 million in impact fees already collected. On Monday night, the York County Council passed a resolution that should allow the district to use the fees for “construction of future school facilities,” according to Joe Burke, Chief Communications Officer.
Area near Crowders Mountain to get developed, city council votes
GASTONIA, N.C. — This week, the Gastonia City Council unanimously voted to rezone an area of Crowders Mountain to pave the way for a new development to be built. The 285.22-acre development, which will be between South Myrtle School Road and Archie Whitesides Road just south of West Franklin Boulevard, would include about 100,000 square feet of commercial space and has enough room for as many as 360 different types of multi-family dwelling types like apartments and space for as many as 500 single-family houses or townhomes.
WBTV
Neighbors seek help for dangerous Gaston County intersection
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors on the Gaston and Clevland county line are looking for change after years of bad car crashes at the intersection of Lewis Farm Road and Highway 216. “I’m afraid we’re going to drive up on another [crash] and they are going to be dead,” Gaston...
lakenormanpublications.com
‘Triangle’ at N.C. 16 turning into ‘jug handle’
DENVER – A pair of long-awaited intersection improvements along N.C. 16 Business are beginning to take shape, with both projects scheduled for completion by the end of the year. The N.C. Department of Transportation is reconfiguring a dangerous intersection where Hagers Ferry Road and North Pilot Knob Road come...
WBTV
N.C. state representative shares email confirming Gaston Co. Schools was advised to wait on transition to new payroll system
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is learning more about the payroll challenges in Gaston County Schools. WBTV’s education reporter Courtney Cole obtained copies of emails from N.C. State Representative Kelly Hastings on Thursday regarding the payroll issues in Gaston County Schools. One of the emails was sent from a...
Mooresville solar company reportedly shuts down amid lawsuits, Generac dispute
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville-based Pink Energy appears to have closed its “doors completely and permanently,” according to a letter to employees yesterday published by an Indiana television station. The company had laid off 1,100 employees, about half of its workforce, since May. Those layoffs followed a raft...
wccbcharlotte.com
Driver Rescued From Submerged Car In Lake Norman
THE LATEST — A retired NYPD officer, and three waitresses rescued a woman trapped inside her car in Lake Norman. It happened around 3pm Wednesday right across the street from Eddie’s Restaurant on Lake Norman. Three waitresses and a retired NYPD officer heard the woman’s car splash into the lake and they immediately ran across the street to help. The car was quickly filling up with water and the officer managed to unbuckle her seat belt, freeing the woman. One of the waitresses was able to get the car door open. Holding the woman, they all swam to the dock where emergency crews were waiting to help.
4 tractor-trailer pile-up on I-85 N sends one to a hospital in Davidson Co.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Only one out of five lanes are open in Interstate 85 North in Davidson County following a crash Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. North Carolina Highway Patrol said four tractor-trailers were involved in the crash and one of the drivers...
Richmond County man hit, killed in yard when truck ran off road
GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. — A Richmond County resident, with a home in South Carolina, was killed this week after being struck by a truck that ran off the road. According to various news reports — from WBTV, WMBF and the Sun News of Myrtle Beach —citing the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2013 GMC pickup truck ran off of Pee Dee Highway in Galivants Ferry around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, driving through a fence and hitting 68-year-old Ronald “R.J.” Hewitt.
Duke Energy puts its stamp on new office tower in uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy Corp. says all major exterior work on its 40-story soon-to-be headquarters is complete with the installation of its corporate logo on the north and south sides of the building. In the next couple of months, the company will be testing the exterior lighting that will...
Stanly News & Press
General store in Locust is far more than meets the eye
When driving south along N.C. Highway 200, it can be easy to miss George Hartsell’s small general store, which specializes in an assortment of fresh produce. Located at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Bethel Church Road in Locust, the Little Country Produce Store routinely draws in first-time customers, who are often surprised by the mere existence of the business.
Chronicle Mill apartments in Belmont set for long-awaited opening in October
BELMONT, N.C. — Nearly a decade after developers John and Jennifer Church purchased the Chronicle Mill site in Belmont, residents will soon begin moving into the apartments at that adaptive-reuse project. John Church spoke at a Gaston Business Association breakfast event this morning and said that the Chronicle Mill...
Deputies ask for public’s help to find vehicle involved in Lincoln County trailer theft
Lincolnton, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that was used to steal a construction trailer from a church. The theft of a trailer that belongs to Cathey Roofing Company occurred either on Sept. 12 or the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
High levels of arsenic found in family's drinking water
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — When the Hollis family bought their Lincoln County home in 2007, they fell in love with the community and quiet location. Abby Hollis and her family bought their home on Laboratory Road in Lincolnton in 2007, and their water source comes from a private well on the property.
wccbcharlotte.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Catawba County
HICKORY, N.C. — A Newton man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hickory. Police say Kevin Wayne Letterman, 51, was driving 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2008 Nissan at the intersection of US Hwy 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE. The crash happened Thursday, September 22, 2002 at 2:34p.m.
Authorities: More than 300 dogs seized in York, surrounding counties in dog-fighting sting
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — More than 300 dogs were seized Sunday morning in an operation to combat illegal breeding and fighting dogs in York County and other South Carolina counites, authorities said. A joint team of more than 60 federal and state law enforcement officers executed nearly two dozen...
WBTV
“Thank you to everybody who stepped up,” Morgan Chair finds new location after devastating fire
OAKBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - A Stanly County business is proving to be resilient after a massive fire destroyed their building in Stanfield last Friday. Morgan Chair has a new location with the same staff, and a new hope for the future of their business. The owner is thanking the community...
tiremeetsroad.com
Driver in Lincolnton, NC pulled over for towing 20-foot Bayliner with his Chevrolet Cavalier in a trailer made from a Ford Ranger bed
Lincolnton resident Joey Puig shared photos he took of his local police pulling over a driver in a late ’90s Chevrolet Cavalier coupe towing an entire 20-22 foot Bayliner boat. If that wasn’t bad enough, the boat was haphazardly secured to what looks like a makeshift trailer made from the bed of a Ford Ranger.
