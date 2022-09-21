Read full article on original website
Related
Hershel Allen Ballard, Sr.
Graveside services for Hershel Allen Ballard, Sr., age 83, of Paris will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Red Hill Cemetery in Powderly, Texas, with Bro. Tiny Freelen officiating. Pallbearers will be Dolan Ballard, Cecil Ballard, Ron Ballard, Cody Nixon, Brad Ballard and John Ballard. There will be no formal visitation.
Clara Bridges 90+ Banquet 2022
The Clara Bridges 90+ banquet is held yearly at the Senior Citizens Center in Sulphur Springs. It honors those who have the strength and courage to live to 90 years of age or more. Who was Clara Bridges?. In 2005 the Morning Chapel Baptist Church decided that they wanted to...
Irene Theresa Smith Clayton
Irene Theresa Smith Clayton was born in Winnsboro, Texas, on July 20, 1931, to the parentage of Willie Smith and Creogia Newton Smith. She entered into eternal rest on September 21, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful...
Bubba’s 33 coming to East Texas hoping to hire 200 staff members
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The new Bubba’s 33 coming to East Texas is looking to hire 200 staff members. The restaurant is going to be located on 4504 S. Broadway Avenue in Tyler and they are searching for full and part-time employees to be pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Welding Student From Campbell in the Paris Junior College Welding Shop
Welding student Charles Duffey of Campbell, right, looks on as PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding instructor John Plemons inspects his “fillet welds” project, or joining two pieces together. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the...
Sulphur Springs ISD homecoming court winners 2022
Home » Sulphur Springs ISD homecoming court winners 2022. A few of our favorite photos from Friday’s homecoming court!. Congratulations to the 2022 Sulphur Springs homecoming court:. Queen: Miley Fisher. Duchesses: Addison Wall and Angeles Cruz. Photos by Christian Dicus and Kacey Chicas.
easttexasradio.com
Ribeye Round Up Saturday Oct 1 In Sulphur Springs
Don’t miss the Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs this Saturday. The event features a steak cook-off which will include more than 40 cook teams, an educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. You can also get a blue Ribeye Roundup T-shirt for just $14 at the Chamber of Commerce office.
Meal A Day Menu – Sept. 27-30, 2022
Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the remainder of the week of Sept. 27-30, 2022 includes:. Tuesday, Sept. 27 — Smothered...
RELATED PEOPLE
City of Tyler unveils 2 new wrapped traffic boxes
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler unveiled two new wrapped traffic boxes as part of their Keep Tyler Beautiful Beauty and the Box program. The initiative was created in 2016 to decorate traffic boxes by using works from local artists. There were 10 boxes when the program started, and now, there are 88 […]
The Most Haunted Camp in Texas May Be Here in Tyler–Surprised?
Have you ever heard that (allegedly) the most haunted camp in Texas may be right here in East Texas--in Tyler, specifically?. I've lived in Tyler since I was a kid. And although I was familiar with Camp Ford, which is located at 6500 US Highway 271, about 0.8 miles outside Loop 323, I'd never heard rumors it was haunted until fairly recently.
KLTV
Semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection
Police say the trailer broke in half and needs to be offloaded first before the vehicle can be removed. The truck was apparently carrying cases of bottled water. Which organization controls the naming for tropical storms and hurricanes?. Blake Holland inducted into Carthage ISD Alumni Hall of Fame. Updated: 15...
East Texas State Fair returns this year
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas State Fair opens their doors on Friday. This event can be fun, but if you’re not prepared it can also be stressful. That’s why it’s important to know key details like parking before you go. Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department says they are preparing for a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dinner Bell Menu for September 28th, 2022
Legacy Ag Credit is the Community Partner for this meal. This institution is a repeat Partner. Dinner Bell appreciates the support of Legacy Ag Credit. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
PACE Program, Acceptance Of Assistance To Firefighters Grant Tabled
Hopkins County Commissioners Court on Monday tabled two items related to a proposed loan program and determined to wait until a future meeting to officially consider accepting a grant to benefit local fire departments. PACE Program. The first person to complete the new public forum form to speak during the...
38-Year-Old Ashlee Harwood Died, 3 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Smith County (Smith County, TX)
According to the Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Smith County on Wednesday night. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Options Abound in Second Fall Eight-Week Term at Paris Junior College Classes Begin October 24
Options abound in second fall eight-week term at PJC. Paris Junior College continues to transition the majority of courses to eight-weeks and the second eight-week term of fall semester starts Oct. 24. The large number of classes offer both in-person or online and day or evening options to fit busy schedules.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kilgore, TX Police Looking for Suspect But the Comments are Hilarious
Recently the Kilgore, Texas Police Department shared a post regarding an alleged fraud that took place at Brookshire's. Take a look at the photo (if you can.) But don't miss the comments--they're hilarious. And the comments aren't hilarious because anyone is laughing at the suspect. They're laughing at the absurdly...
Cynthia Jane Farrar
Cynthia Jane Farrar, age 73, of Saltillo, Texas passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Family will receive friends on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home from 6-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home with Pastor Jason Calhoun officiating. Pallbearers will be Larry Wallace, Jr., Cole Anderson, Calan Terrell, David Fulmer, Gary Fulmer, and Nate Mizell. Interment will be at Stouts Creek in Saltillo, Texas.
74-Year-Old Bulu Paul Boyd Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Terrell (Terrell, TX)
According to the Terrell Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Monday. The officials stated that a Rowlett resident, 74-year-old Dulu Paul Boyd was [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
KLTV
Dollar General pOpshelf coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Described as a “one-stop fresh + fun shop,” a store called pOpshelf is coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village. The store is owned by Dollar General. The store sells normal Dollar General items plus fresh produce and meat, according to its website. The City...
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0