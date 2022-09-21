ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickton, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KSST Radio

Hershel Allen Ballard, Sr.

Graveside services for Hershel Allen Ballard, Sr., age 83, of Paris will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Red Hill Cemetery in Powderly, Texas, with Bro. Tiny Freelen officiating. Pallbearers will be Dolan Ballard, Cecil Ballard, Ron Ballard, Cody Nixon, Brad Ballard and John Ballard. There will be no formal visitation.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Clara Bridges 90+ Banquet 2022

The Clara Bridges 90+ banquet is held yearly at the Senior Citizens Center in Sulphur Springs. It honors those who have the strength and courage to live to 90 years of age or more. Who was Clara Bridges?. In 2005 the Morning Chapel Baptist Church decided that they wanted to...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Irene Theresa Smith Clayton

Irene Theresa Smith Clayton was born in Winnsboro, Texas, on July 20, 1931, to the parentage of Willie Smith and Creogia Newton Smith. She entered into eternal rest on September 21, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful...
WINNSBORO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Canton, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Pickton, TX
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
City
Corsicana, TX
City
Ben Wheeler, TX
easttexasradio.com

Ribeye Round Up Saturday Oct 1 In Sulphur Springs

Don’t miss the Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs this Saturday. The event features a steak cook-off which will include more than 40 cook teams, an educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. You can also get a blue Ribeye Roundup T-shirt for just $14 at the Chamber of Commerce office.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Meal A Day Menu – Sept. 27-30, 2022

Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the remainder of the week of Sept. 27-30, 2022 includes:. Tuesday, Sept. 27 — Smothered...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Wilson
KETK / FOX51 News

City of Tyler unveils 2 new wrapped traffic boxes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler unveiled two new wrapped traffic boxes as part of their Keep Tyler Beautiful Beauty and the Box program. The initiative was created in 2016 to decorate traffic boxes by using works from local artists. There were 10 boxes when the program started, and now, there are 88 […]
101.5 KNUE

The Most Haunted Camp in Texas May Be Here in Tyler–Surprised?

Have you ever heard that (allegedly) the most haunted camp in Texas may be right here in East Texas--in Tyler, specifically?. I've lived in Tyler since I was a kid. And although I was familiar with Camp Ford, which is located at 6500 US Highway 271, about 0.8 miles outside Loop 323, I'd never heard rumors it was haunted until fairly recently.
KLTV

Semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection

Police say the trailer broke in half and needs to be offloaded first before the vehicle can be removed. The truck was apparently carrying cases of bottled water. Which organization controls the naming for tropical storms and hurricanes?. Blake Holland inducted into Carthage ISD Alumni Hall of Fame. Updated: 15...
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas State Fair returns this year

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas State Fair opens their doors on Friday. This event can be fun, but if you’re not prepared it can also be stressful. That’s why it’s important to know key details like parking before you go. Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department says they are preparing for a […]
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pine Forest Cemetery#Mabank#Grand Saline
KSST Radio

Dinner Bell Menu for September 28th, 2022

Legacy Ag Credit is the Community Partner for this meal. This institution is a repeat Partner. Dinner Bell appreciates the support of Legacy Ag Credit. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KSST Radio

Cynthia Jane Farrar

Cynthia Jane Farrar, age 73, of Saltillo, Texas passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Family will receive friends on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home from 6-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home with Pastor Jason Calhoun officiating. Pallbearers will be Larry Wallace, Jr., Cole Anderson, Calan Terrell, David Fulmer, Gary Fulmer, and Nate Mizell. Interment will be at Stouts Creek in Saltillo, Texas.
SALTILLO, TX
KLTV

Dollar General pOpshelf coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Described as a “one-stop fresh + fun shop,” a store called pOpshelf is coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village. The store is owned by Dollar General. The store sells normal Dollar General items plus fresh produce and meat, according to its website. The City...
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy