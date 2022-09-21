Gilchrist predicts parent council will be important

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In response to the newly formed “Michigan Parents Council,” the Lt. Gov. Gilchrist said that every parent in Michigan should be involved in their child’s education.

“Parents are their children’s first and most important teacher, and we need their input to help our kids thrive in school,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer wrote in an announcement of the formation of something called the “Michigan Parents Council.”

The Gov. Whitmer kicked off the group’s first meeting this week.

According to the Governor’s office, the council will be an advisory group that will give input on the education budget as well as other issues regarding K-12 public schools. Eleven people from around the state will serve on the committee made possible by an executive order the governor signed in July.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said the council will help parents have input in public school learning.

“Being involved in the process is something that should be available to every parent in Michigan. We’re proud that everything from every state curriculum standards are available to Michigan parents online. I know that education professionals welcome parental engagement at school,” Gilchrist said.

“This council was sort of was a way to bring that further even more explicitly. So now we announced that council’s creation in July. We’re proud to seat the council here this month and have its first meeting. This is going to be, I think, an important body going forward,” he said.

The formation of the parent council comes after some have leveled criticism at the governor surrounding school shutdowns and mask requirements during the pandemic and concerns about curriculum and other learning issues expressed by parents at school board meeting around the state.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.