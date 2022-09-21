LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams almost certainly wouldn’t be such consistent winners if this team hadn’t stayed relatively healthy over the past half-decade. The Rams’ overall health is much worse than normal this September after a spate of early season injuries, yet it hasn’t stopped Sean McVay’s team from recording back-to-back victories. Los Angeles (2-1) beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-12 on Sunday despite playing without two key offensive players and the majority of its regular contributors in the secondary. The Rams have been forced to dig deep into their depth — and even into other teams’ practice squads — in the past two weeks, yet the Super Bowl champs’ healthy playmakers have kept them moving toward Monday night’s showdown with San Francisco.

