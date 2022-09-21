ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

Out-Of-State Teen Jailed In Paramus Child Sex Case Also Recorded Assaults: Prosecutor

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dyHkD_0i50qYXK00
Elijah Hutchens Photo Credit: BCJ

An out-of-state man who was charged with sexually assaulting an underage Paramus teen earlier this year is now accused of recording it, authorities said.

Elijah Hutchens, 19, of Huntsville, Alabama has been awaiting trial on several counts of sexual assault, as well as criminal sexual contact, child endangerment through sexual conduct and having an unsecured gun within the under-16-year-old child’s reach.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said his detectives added charges of manufacturing and possessing child pornography against Hutchens on Tuesday, Sept. 20, after Paramus police learned that he’d “endangered the welfare of a child by causing a child to engage in a sexual act while recording it.”

Records show that he was also charged with violating a restraining order and criminal trespassing.

Hutchens remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first court appearance on the new charges.

Comments / 0

 

Daily Voice

Duo In Stolen BMW Tried Burglarizing Cars In Secaucus: Police

A pair of men have been arrested on multiple charges for trying to break into a BMW while driving another stolen BMW, authorities said. On Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6:01 p.m., a Secaucus resident called the Secaucus Police Department and reported that an individual attempted to burglarize his BMW X5 parked on Humboldt Street and Centre Avenue. The individual did not make entry into the vehicle but fled the area in a BMW 750 that was waiting in the area with several other suspects inside, according to Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller.
SECAUCUS, NJ
