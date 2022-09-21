Read full article on original website
‘Prehistoric’ Remains of a Man Were Found In An Iowa River
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office announced their investigation of some human remains that were found in the Iowa River, which they believe may actually be prehistoric in nature. In early August, Marshall County Conservation authorities directed Marshall County Deputies to a remote area of the Iowa River where a lower...
KCCI.com
Iowa man discovers prehistoric animal bone in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man discovered a prehistoric animal bone while exploring a creek in Wayne County. Jared Crossman sent us photos of his discovery. An archaeologist who works at the University of Iowa confirms it belongs to either a mammoth or a mastodon. Crossman says it...
I-S-U Finds Endangered Bees at Only four Of 50 Iowa Locations
(Ames, IA) — Iowa State University researchers say their effort to map out the location and habitat of the rare rusty patched bee In Iowa found them in limited quantity. Teams from I-S-U surveyed 50 sites across Iowa twice in recent months. They only found the rusty patched bumble bee at four locations — in Ames, Brushy Creek State Recreation Area near Fort Dodge, and two locations near Dubuque and Yellow River State Forest. The rusty-patched bumble bee was the first ever bee to be listed as endangered in 2017. Researchers hope the findings could help wildlife managers and land stewards reverse the decline of bee populations and support other pollinators more broadly.
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
Another Pipeline Takes Three More Iowa Families To Court
Landowners are pushing back against carbon pipelines and it’s been getting the attention of pipelines. Last week another pipeline company pushed back and has taken the matter to court. In August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in order to survey...
Statewide Excessive Speed Initiative Runs from September 27 through October 4
(Atlantic) Iowa State Patrol Trooper and District #4 Public Information Office Shelby McCreedy says daily in Iowa and across the nation, excessive speed is a significant public safety concern. Trooper McCreedy says in 2021, 52 percent of Iowa traffic fatalities were caused solely by excessive speed. McCreedy says a statewide...
KCRG.com
Central Iowa man to be sentenced in Jan. 6 case
Some in Eastern Iowa are taking part in a National Day of Remembrance event to share stories of family and friends they've lost to homicide. Show You Care: Dubuque woman's anti-breed ban shirts raise money for local animal shelters. Updated: 2 hours ago. Not every dog is the same, and...
Six Ghost Towns Are Lost Submerged Under Red Rock Reservoir in Iowa
Six major floods led to the formation of Iowa's largest lake. When it became reality, the histories of six towns would be buried in the process. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, floods in 1851, 1859, and 1903 were among the reasons for Flood Control Acts in the late 1930s and mid-1940s. While studies went on, the Des Moines River continued to flood. It happened again in 1944, 1947, and in 1954.
KCCI.com
Organizers of 911 diversion program in Des Moines say it's working
DES MOINES, Iowa — Organizers of the 911 diversion program in the city of Des Moines believe it's working. The program is called Crisis Advocacy Response Effort, or "CARE." This program started in July and is a partnership between Broadlawns Medical Center and the Des Moines Police Department. The team is made up of two health care providers and they're responding to an average of 15 calls each day, and the need is growing. Broadlawns reports the number of calls increases by about 70 each month.
Most Corrupt City in Iowa? This Tiny Town is #1
It's a town of fewer than 1,000 people but it's been dubbed the "Chicago of the Great Plains". What makes this small town in Iowa so corrupt? If you look at its recent history, it's a little bit of everything. Located in Emmet County, lies the town of Armstrong. With...
Two seriously injured in Iowa party shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were seriously injured after being shot at a party early Saturday morning. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of East University Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Emergency responders arrived to the scene and discovered one adult female in critical condition […]
KCCI.com
Cooler temperatures, comfortable air in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Sunny weather through the weekend. Seasonable temperatures continue. Drought will get worse this week. Another mild, dry, and breezy day is anticipated across central Iowa. Sustained winds will be out of the northwest at 15-20 mph, with gusts possibly as high as 25-30 mph in spots. Those winds will become more northerly on Tuesday which will help to transport in some cooler air into the region several days this upcoming week.
Photos: Siouxland man found guilty for starting destructive fire to occupied home
A jury found an Iowa man guilty on several counts related to an incident in which he allegedly knowingly set a fire to a home with several people inside.
iheart.com
Line of lights reported in the Ankeny night sky PHOTOS
(Ankeny, IA) -- People on social media were talking about a long string of lights visible in the sky for a few minutes Sunday night in the Ankeny area. A few people posted photos of the line of lights as it moved northward across the sky. Turns out to have...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Clint Eastwood was almost run over in Iowa
WINTERSET, Iowa — Fans flocked to see Clint Eastwood in Iowa in 1994. One fan had a closer encounter than expected when Eastwood stepped onto the road in front of his pickup truck.
KCCI.com
Central Iowa tattoo artist shares culture through art
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Highland Park neighborhood in Des Moines is home to a growing number of storefronts. One of those storefronts is Sundara, a tattoo studio on 6th Avenue. Artist Rayna Ross has her own unique style. Her passion for tattoo artistry started off as a hobby...
Really? Iowa’s Most Misspelled Word is Just Embarrassing
Okay, we ALL do it... we all get hung up on the spelling of a word, crack open a new tab, go to Google, and see how it's spelled by misspelling it. Maybe you've done it today. Maybe I did it to get the spelling of "misspelling". It's normal. Well, with most words.
Iowa Tractor Accident Claims The Life Of Motorcyclist
THE FEATURED IMAGE IS A STOCK IMAGE, NOT FROM THE ACCIDENT. Harvest has been underway in many areas of Iowa this week which means there has been a lot more heavy machinery out and about. But, it’s only the beginning of the season which means not every farmer is in their tractors or trucking around their grain.
Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows
Since the 2020 election, it got harder to vote in Iowa, relative to other states, according to a new study. The Cost of Voting Index, which measures the ease of voting in all 50 states, ranked Iowa 23rd in the nation in its 2022 report, a decline of four places. The new study was published […] The post Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Wells Fargo announces three dozen layoffs
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' largest private employer has announced another round of layoffs. Wells Fargo has announced that it laid off 36 workers this week. This marks the 10th round of cuts and more than 400 layoffs since April, according to Iowa Workforce Development. Earlier this month,...
