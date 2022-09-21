ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

How one nonprofit is doing their part to help victims of hurricane Fiona

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Non-profit organization, Gleaning for the world, held a supply collection day in front at the Sam’s Club Lynchburg location to help victims of Hurricane Fiona. According to CBS News, the category four hurricane barreled through Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and other parts of the...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Group advocating for safe cycling launches in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was killed in February while cycling in Botetourt County. A group in Roanoke is trying to make sure what happened to Tabitha Thompson never happens again. “But it brought a lot of people together to start thinking about how could this happen and how...
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Society
Lynchburg, VA
Society
City
Roanoke, VA
City
Lynchburg, VA
City
Charity, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Health
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home showcases quick workout

(WDBJ) - Don’t have enough time in your day to work out?. Here @ Home visits with Ferguson Fitness in Roanoke about a workout that only takes 20 minutes. Watch the video to check it out.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#Main Line Health#Lynchburg Police
WDBJ7.com

Groundbreaking held for Moyer Sports complex renovations

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning at the Moyer Sports complex in Salem. The ceremony represents renovations to the facility to continue to make Salem a sports tourism destination the Commonwealth and the country. The $27.5 million project will create new pickleball courts, improve lighting,...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing Pittsylvania Co. teen found safe

UPDATE: Ronnie Glass has been found and is safe, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. EARLIER STORY: PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Ronnie Glass, 14 and also known as “Little Ronnie,” has been reported missing, according to the Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office. Glass stands at...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mechanical engineer explains NASA’s plan to nudge asteroid

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - NASA is intentionally crashing one its spacecraft Monday afternoon. This in an effort to see how well we might be able to protect Earth in the future. Lisa Wu is the Deputy Mechanical Engineer for DART, which stands for Double Asteroid Redirection Test. And that last...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

First Quinceañera Expo coming to the star city

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time, Roanoke will have a Quinceañera Expo and WDBJ7 had an exclusive preview. Dream Dance & Fitness Studio LLC is putting together an expo where girls can get everything they need for their coming-of-age celebrations. The expo will feature dresses, catering, photographers,...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WDBJ7.com

Gas prices in Roanoke down 18.3 cents in a month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.23 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 18.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 31.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.88 per gallon.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Ursula’s Café has grand opening in downtown

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, a new cafe opened. But this one has a twist, it’s a nonprofit donate-what-you-can style of food service. Ursula’s Cafe held its grand opening Saturday, September 24th. The restaurant and non-profit aims to be a welcoming spot to enjoy a nice meal or sweet treats.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Early voting begins across Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Blue skies and a sea of signs greeted the first early voters in the city of Roanoke. Paulette Lawson was number four. “Voting is such a privilege, and this election is so very important,” Lawson told WDBJ7. “I just wanted to get my vote in and counted.”
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Roots and Reggae Festival returns to Wasena Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The fourth annual Roanoke Roots and Reggae Festival returns to Wasena Park Saturday. Crews were out and about Friday evening getting everything prepared for the big day. “Just another time to celebrate not only life but diversity, culture, kind of marrying all of those together, but...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy