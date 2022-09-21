Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
How one nonprofit is doing their part to help victims of hurricane Fiona
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Non-profit organization, Gleaning for the world, held a supply collection day in front at the Sam’s Club Lynchburg location to help victims of Hurricane Fiona. According to CBS News, the category four hurricane barreled through Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and other parts of the...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department shows youth how officers work under pressure using MILO simulator
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is strengthening its relationship with the youth in the community. A Pass the Perspective event is being held at the new headquarters Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Officers will use a training simulator to show kids what its like for officers to make split second decisions during high pressure situations.
WDBJ7.com
Claire Parker Foundation builds third home to raise money for children with cancer
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Claire Parker Foundation is bettering the community while also raising money for children battling cancer. Remodeling on the foundation’s third house, located on Lola Avenue Altavista, began in March. “It’s an older home. It was in pretty rough condition. When we first got here,...
WDBJ7.com
Group advocating for safe cycling launches in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was killed in February while cycling in Botetourt County. A group in Roanoke is trying to make sure what happened to Tabitha Thompson never happens again. “But it brought a lot of people together to start thinking about how could this happen and how...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home showcases quick workout
(WDBJ) - Don’t have enough time in your day to work out?. Here @ Home visits with Ferguson Fitness in Roanoke about a workout that only takes 20 minutes. Watch the video to check it out.
WDBJ7.com
Job seekers beware, Lynchburg is looking to fill more than 1400 jobs in the area
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Career Works held a career job fair on Monday for job seekers in the area...looking for a new career path. More than 1400 jobs are available within 25 radius miles of Lynchburg…ranging from food service, banking, to Lynchburg City Schools jobs. Stanley Megginson, an...
WDBJ7.com
Appomattox community working to preserve history of Rosenwald school building
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a project that has been 25 years in the making for Ora McCoy. She’s been working to tell the history of a Rosenwald school building in Appomattox. “I graduated from Carver-Price High school in 19 and 60, and you know we love our...
WDBJ7.com
Groundbreaking held for Moyer Sports complex renovations
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning at the Moyer Sports complex in Salem. The ceremony represents renovations to the facility to continue to make Salem a sports tourism destination the Commonwealth and the country. The $27.5 million project will create new pickleball courts, improve lighting,...
WDBJ7.com
Missing Pittsylvania Co. teen found safe
UPDATE: Ronnie Glass has been found and is safe, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. EARLIER STORY: PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Ronnie Glass, 14 and also known as “Little Ronnie,” has been reported missing, according to the Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office. Glass stands at...
WDBJ7.com
Mechanical engineer explains NASA’s plan to nudge asteroid
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - NASA is intentionally crashing one its spacecraft Monday afternoon. This in an effort to see how well we might be able to protect Earth in the future. Lisa Wu is the Deputy Mechanical Engineer for DART, which stands for Double Asteroid Redirection Test. And that last...
WDBJ7.com
First Quinceañera Expo coming to the star city
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time, Roanoke will have a Quinceañera Expo and WDBJ7 had an exclusive preview. Dream Dance & Fitness Studio LLC is putting together an expo where girls can get everything they need for their coming-of-age celebrations. The expo will feature dresses, catering, photographers,...
WDBJ7.com
Gas prices in Roanoke down 18.3 cents in a month
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.23 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 18.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 31.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.88 per gallon.
WDBJ7.com
Ursula’s Café has grand opening in downtown
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, a new cafe opened. But this one has a twist, it’s a nonprofit donate-what-you-can style of food service. Ursula’s Cafe held its grand opening Saturday, September 24th. The restaurant and non-profit aims to be a welcoming spot to enjoy a nice meal or sweet treats.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7.com
Coroner identifies victim of 2-motorcycle crash Sunday; said she was not wearing a helmet
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hospitalized and one person died after a two-motorcycle crash Sunday night. The Horry County Coroner said the crash occurred at 9:40 p.m. at Woodlawn Dr and US Hwy 17 Business in Garden City. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, both motorcycles were...
WDBJ7.com
Early voting begins across Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Blue skies and a sea of signs greeted the first early voters in the city of Roanoke. Paulette Lawson was number four. “Voting is such a privilege, and this election is so very important,” Lawson told WDBJ7. “I just wanted to get my vote in and counted.”
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Roots and Reggae Festival returns to Wasena Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The fourth annual Roanoke Roots and Reggae Festival returns to Wasena Park Saturday. Crews were out and about Friday evening getting everything prepared for the big day. “Just another time to celebrate not only life but diversity, culture, kind of marrying all of those together, but...
WDBJ7.com
FFE Franklin Co. At Hidden Valley Friday Night
FFE Fishburne Military At Roanoke Catholic Friday Night.
WDBJ7.com
Peyton Sellers wins first grandfather clock at Martinsville Speedway’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Peyton Sellers survived multiple late-race restarts in the final stage to claim his first victory at Martinsville Speedway in Saturday’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300. The win earned the No. 26 driver his first grandfather clock to polish off an impressive resume that includes two NASCAR...
