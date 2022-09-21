Read full article on original website
Related
mymotherlode.com
Arnold Road Closure Announced
Arnold, CA– The County of Calaveras Department of Public Works has announced a complete road closure at Arnold Byway, Arnold on Thursday, September 29th. There are no designated detour routes, however, traffic control personnel will allow local and emergency access as necessary. Public Works is advising drivers to follow instructions provided by on-site personnel.
mymotherlode.com
Peaceful Oak Road East On-Ramp Opens
Standard, CA — Travelers along Mono Way in the Standard area of Tuolumne County can now get onto the eastbound lane of the Highway 108 Bypass via a new on-ramp. After a year of construction, the east on-ramp at Peaceful Oak in the Standard area is now open. Caltrans reports travelers can now use the eastbound ramp to get onto the Highway 108 Bypass. As reported last year here, improvements and construction on the Highway 108/Peaceful Oak Interchange began in April 2021, with the westbound off-ramp completed first.
mymotherlode.com
Fall Uses Of Wood Stoves Brings CAL Fire Warning
Sonora, CA — As the weather cools, many people in the Mother Lode light wood stoves, but do you know how to properly dispose of the ashes?. CAL Fire warns that unintended wildland fires occur every year in the Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit from improper ash disposal. They added, “Some forethought and a few simple steps such as disposal container type and placement can prevent a catastrophic wildfire.”
mymotherlode.com
Update: Motorcyclist Killed In Yosemite Junction Crash
Update at 11:15am: The CHP has now released the name of the Turlock motorcyclist who was killed in Sunday’s crash at the Highway 108/120 Yosemite Junction. He is 59-year-old Ruben Prusso. The earlier story can be found below:. Original story posted at 11am: Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox40
Crews battle fire at mill in Tuolumne County
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Tuolumne County Fire Department responded to a log deck on fire at the Chinese Camp SPI Mill Monday morning, the fire department said. The Sonora City Fire Department also responded to the fire, which happened on Perricone Road. The fire department said the...
mymotherlode.com
Seasonal Closures Announced At New Melones
Angels Camp, CA — Time is limited to enjoy many of the recreational opportunities at New Melones Reservoir. Many of the areas will be closing, effective October 1st. The Bureau of Land Management reports that the campground closures in the Tuttletown Recreation Area will include the Acorn, Manzanita and Chamise. In addition, the Fiddleneck and Oak Knoll group camps will be closed. Meanwhile, the Lupine Day Use and Eagle Point Picnic Areas will remain open from sunrise to sunset.
mymotherlode.com
Early Morning Fire Outside SPI’s Chinese Camp Mill
Chinese Camp, CA — A fire ignited outside the Sierra Pacific Industries Mill in Chinese Camp. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that it was contained to a log deck and an outside piece of equipment known as a “debarker.”. The fire started at around 3:30am and did...
KCRA.com
Firefighters battled house fire in south Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — Firefighters battled a house fire in south Stockton that started on Saturday. Several salvaged cars and power lines are seen on video near the fire. LiveCopter 3 spotted the fire around 5:20 p.m. burning near the intersection of Wait and Harvey avenues. Fire crews had difficulty...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymotherlode.com
Update: Deadly Crash On HWY 120/108
Update at 5:50 p.m.: CHP officers continue to direct traffic on the eastbound lanes of Highway 120/108 after a fatal crash. It occurred just after 4 p.m., with a solo vehicle overturning and landing on its roof on the right shoulder of the highway near the Rushing Hills Lookout Road intersection. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A tow crew is working to remove the wreckage and get traffic flowing smoothly once again within the hour.
mymotherlode.com
Identity of Solo Fatal Crash Victim Released
Keystone, CA– On September 22nd, first responders arrived at the scene of a fatal solo vehicle wreck on Highway 120/108 in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County. A vehicle had overturned and landed on its roof near the Rushing Hills Lookout Road intersection just after 4 p.m.The CHP detailed that the man was driving a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck, at an undetermined rate of speed. The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in this crash.
mymotherlode.com
HWY 108 Double Motorcycle Crash Injures Two
Jamestown, CA – The CHP released new details in a double motorcycle crash on Highway 108 in Jamestown yesterday afternoon. The crash happened just after noon on Friday, backing up traffic on the highway with officers directing traffic, as detailed here. The CHP reports that a group of about 15 motorcycles was traveling northbound on Main Street, approaching Highway 108, when the lead rider, 43-year-old Jonathan Gutierrez of San Jose, on a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle, turned right onto the eastbound lane to stop traffic for the other riders.
PG&E sued by residents who allege the utility's equipment started the Mosquito Fire
PLACER COUNTY – PG&E is now being sued by a group of residents for allegedly starting the Mosquito Fire.The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday and names the utility as the defendant. According to the court filing, the plaintiffs are residents or had property located in El Dorado and Placer counties. A total of 16 plaintiffs are named in the lawsuit. The filing also alleges that PG&E's power lines started the fire back on Sept. 6. No official cause has been determined, but PG&E did file an Electric Incident Report to the California Public Utilities Commission about an electrical fault that was recorded around the same time as the start of the Mosquito Fire. As of Friday, the wildfire is now 76,575 acres and 60% contained. A total of 78 structures have been destroyed and another 13 have been damaged, Cal Fire says.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
El Dorado Hills woman killed in head-on crash in Yuba County, CHP says
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — An El Dorado Hills woman was killed in a head-on crash in Yuba County Friday night, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Sept. 24, 2022. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on New York Flat Road, just north of Idlewood Circle, the California...
Fox40
Sheriff: El Dorado Hills student sent home after ‘suspicious statements’
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — A John Adams Academy student was sent home Thursday after making “suspicious statements,” the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said their Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) contacted the student’s parents and determined that the student did not have access to a firearm.
KCRA.com
1 killed in head-on crash that erupted in flames near Modesto, CHP says
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after a head-on crash with a semi-truck erupted in flames near Modesto, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Sept. 22, 2022. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday on West Grayson Road, just east of Shiloh Road in...
CHP: Driver passing vehicle dies in head-on collision with Freightliner in Stanislaus County
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after a 2017 Ram pickup collided with a Freightliner along West Grayson Road in Stanislaus County. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened near Shiloh Road around 2:16 p.m. Thursday. Police said the driver of the Ram was heading...
Mountain Democrat
Visit to Apple Hill turns sour
Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
KCRA.com
Man shot on side of road in Sacramento County dies a short time later, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was shot and killed in south Sacramento on Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 10:39 p.m. on the side of the road on the 6900 block of Stockton Boulevard, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a report on Thursday. Video player...
Woman found dead in Modesto church parking lot
MODESTO, Calif. — A woman was found dead in a car parked outside of a Modesto church, according to officials. Modesto police say they received a call around 3 p.m. about a body found in a church parking lot. The woman has not yet been identified pending notifying the...
KCRA.com
Family identifies woman found dead outside of Modesto church
MODESTO, Calif. — Family members have identified to KCRA 3 the woman found dead in Modesto on Saturday as Northern California mother Erika Lopez. Lopez was found at the 1200 block of Maze Boulevard near Carpenter Road on Saturday, the Modesto Police Department said. Officers had been helping the...
Comments / 1