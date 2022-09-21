Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Everything Nick Saban Said to Open Arkansas Week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head football coach Nick Saban met with reporters on Monday afternoon to kick off Arkansas week. Saban's press conference is slated to being at Noon CT. The Crimson Tide enter the week 4-0 and is ranked the No. 2 team in the country after defeating...
Centre Daily
WATCH: Hogs’ Coach Sam Pittman’s Complete Press Conference
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Alabama is still, well, Alabama ... at least for Arkansas coach Sam Pittman. They've got good players. "They probably have the best player in college football on both sides of the ball in quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson," Pittman said during his Monday press conference.
Centre Daily
Crimson Tide Basketball Is Ready To Work
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - As Charles Bediako and Darius Miles spoke to the media after the first basketball practice of the fall, both players immediately talked about the team has taken strides in overall leadership. "Honestly just holding everybody accountable," Miles said. "Having more meetings as a team and discuss the...
Comments / 0