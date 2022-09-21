ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

BDS: Vaping drugs sent five students to hospital this school year

By Cortney Evans
WMBB
WMBB
 5 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Vaping is an issue across the nation and in Bay County school officials are trying to find a way to keep these devices off their campuses.

Since school started in August, there have been several incidents of students vaping drugs during the school day.

School officials said there have been at least five students rushed to the hospital after suffering from seizure-like symptoms so far this school year.

Arnold Principal Britt Smith said some students may be vaping as an escape from other issues, but the big issue is the health concerns for students who are inhaling the drugs and chemicals. Also, it is illegal.

“It’s not legal for our students to do that, it’s against the law and they need to be able to follow the law.,” Smith said. “Whenever we do have students that are vaping and we catch them doing that, we involve law enforcement and they receive citations so that they have to pay that fine.”

If the vaping device contains an illegal drug, like THC, the consequences are even more severe and may result in criminal charges.

“If we have a student that brings a dab pen that has THC in it and they are giving it to other students, we will treat that as distribution and we will recommend that they be expelled from school,” Smith said.

School leaders are asking parents to get involved.

“We hear from parents, they don’t like that students are vaping at school, we don’t like it either. We’re doing all we can but where do those vapes come from,” BDS Spokeswoman Sharon Michalik said.

While the problem is being seen at school it starts at home, they added.

“It starts with the store owner who makes certain that they only sell it to adults, and then it goes to the parents to make certain that they know who their kids are hanging around with and what they have,” Smith said.

They can make a difference, officials said.

“We have reached out to the community in the last couple of weeks with just a heartfelt plea to please search your kids,” Michalik said.

Solving this issue will be a win for everyone, officials said.

“Our students deserve to have a drug-free environment so that whenever they come to school, they can focus on learning,” Smith said.

WMBB

Bay District Schools needs more mental health resources

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Mental health is an issue that is being dealt with nationwide. It is also an issue within Bay District Schools. The district is doing everything it can to help, but they need more resources. Bay District School officials said they are seeing a crisis among students with mental health issues. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Teachers Union anticipates receiving its first raise in three years

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – In April negotiations began on salary increases for experienced teachers. The two sides have not yet reached a deal but both Bay District officials and the teacher’s union agree Veteran teachers deserve more. “We can do better for our Veteran teachers than we have in the past couple of years,” […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

FSU cancels classes for Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida State University announced Monday that classes in Tallahassee and Panama City were canceled for the rest of the week as the state prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall. “Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Sept. 30,” […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County NAACP speaks out against racism at local schools

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Members of the Bay County NAACP are speaking out about what they call racism in local schools and they say they want something done about it. They held a press conference on Zoom Thursday afternoon to call for change. “The district has a responsibility to create...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Walton County deputies hold active school shooter training

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies took to school hallways Friday to prepare in case of an active-shooter situation. The training was held at Mossy Head School. The sheriff's office partnered with the school district, emergency management and several other agencies for the exercise. Sheriff Michael Adkinson says now...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Free meals stopping for some Bay District schools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Free meals are coming to an end on September 21st for some Bay County schools. The state granted a waiver to Bay District Schools after Hurricane Michael, granting every school and student free meals. In July, school officials learned the waiver was expiring and began notifying parents they would have […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bon Appetit: Officials talk healthy school meals

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – There were several changes this week to Bay County’s school lunch program. For the first time since Hurricane Michael, some parents are now required to pay for the meals. School officials are required by the Federal Government to feed students a healthy meal each day. We went to Breakfast Point […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for September 23-25, 2022

Kai-Alani Williams, 19, Chattahoochee, Florida: Petit theft-retail: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Lillian Lenderman, 26, Greenwood, Florida: Petit theft- retail: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Earnest Wambles, 64, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Ty’Keyan Poole, 28, Greenwood, Florida: Unlawful sexual activity with a person...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Person
Casey Desantis
WMBB

NAACP speaks out after Bay teacher used racial slur

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Earlier this month a Mowat Middle School teacher was reading the book Zane and the hurricane out loud to her class. During the lesson, the teacher used a racial slur. Mowat’s Principal sent out an apology to all involved and the teacher has since left the school. But, local NAACP […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Franklin County prepares for Hurricane Ian

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — As Hurricane Ian closes in on Florida, Franklin County officials continue to prepare for the worst. “Prepare ahead of time,” Franklin County Emergency Management Coordinator Jennifer Daniels said. “Plan like you’re looking at the storm to be coming toward us.” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said the county always prepares for […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Sheltair hosts inaugural Girls Aviation Day

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It was an exciting day for girls who have a passion for aviation. Sheltair hosted its inaugural Girls Aviation Day at Northwest Florida Beaches airport. Event organizer Nikki Slansky wanted to inspire the younger generation at Saturday’s event. “We’re doing everything out here that the boys are typically seen […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

First Lady Casey DeSantis hosts assembly at local school

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold High School is hoping to prevent students from falling into a common trap. Florida’s First Lady Casey Desantis has created a campaign called “The Facts. Your Future.” The focus of the event was to show students the consequences of a life involving the use of drugs, by someone […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

BCSO Scam Alert

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a specific scam where a caller is claiming to be a deputy from the department. BCSO officials said that they have received several reports of the scam already. According to the sheriff’s office, the scammer is...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Jackson Hospital gets $750k to increase beds available

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The state legislature granted Jackson Hospital $750,000 to renovate buildings on the hospital’s expanding campus. “That’s huge for a rural hospital especially coming out of the pandemic where funds are tight and of course, the community and everyone has seen over the last couple of years the needs that the hospital […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Local state trooper is “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year”

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A state trooper from Jackson County is being recognized as the Florida Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. David Cox has been a trooper for the last 16 years. Last year, he single-handedly detained two suspects who had abducted a five-month-old in Panama City […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local family and store join forces for childhood Cancer

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A local business held an event on Saturday in support of children battling cancer at St. Jude Children’s Hospital. The Marketplace set up arts and crafts like dream catchers and bracelets for children who are currently patients at the hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. A local family who has firsthand […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Certified Roofing Solutions earned the Newcomer award

PANAMA CITY, Fla.( WMBB)– The Bay County Chamber of Commerce presented ‘Certified Roofing Solutions’ with the Newcomer award to recognize their dedication to taking care of the local Bay County community. Certified Roofing Solutions made the Panhandle home after hurricane Michael in 2018. Certified Roofing Solutions was founded by three brothers in Ocala, Florida, and […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Traffic advisory for drivers in Okaloosa, Walton this week

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local fire dept. earns “superior” rating for first time

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last month, the Florida Department of Health did a routine inspection of Jackson County Fire Rescue’s EMS division. The department received a superior rating for the first time ever, the highest possible. Chief Charles Brunner said achieving this rating was one of his many goals after becoming chief. “I explained […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay Co. residents prepare for possible hurricane

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Floridians were busy this weekend preparing for what could be a major hurricane headed in their direction. From Tampa Bay to the Florida Panhandle, weather experts and elected officials urge people to keep an eye on the forecast. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to arrive in Florida as a hurricane […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

