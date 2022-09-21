Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Man Wanted on Outstanding Warrant Arrested in Gentry County
(GENTRY COUNTY, MO) – An Independence man wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested in Gentry County Sunday. Just before 12 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Richard D. Adams who was wanted on a Linn County Sheriff’s Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant originally for failing to register a motor vehicle.
kttn.com
Man charged in Grundy County with theft, forgery, fraudulent use of a debit device and identity theft
A 32-year-old Kansas City resident, Alejandro Martinez, has been charged In Grundy County with felony counts of stealing, fraudulent use of a debit device, identity theft, and forgery. Regarding the stealing charge, Martinez is accused of appropriating $6,190 of diesel fuel owned by MFA oil. Regarding the charge of fraudulent...
kttn.com
Trenton Police Department reports increase in catalytic converter thefts
A spokesman for the Trenton Police Department reports a recent increase in catalytic converter thefts. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Trenton Police Department at the non-emergency telephone number at 359-2121. Victims are asked to report the theft to the police immediately. Tips to prevent catalytic converter theft...
KATV
Adair County deputy arrested for a Washington County shooting incident Friday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Adair County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Friday night for a Washington County shooting incident that happened in early September, our news content partners at 40/29 News reported. According to a Washington County prosecutor, Deputy Travis Adams faces charges of aggravated assault and first-degree...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of September 23, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Holden resident. 37-year-old Dale Yung was arrested late Saturday morning in Mercer County and accused of speeding. During the stop, it was discovered Yung had an active warrant on felony failure to appear in court out of Johnson County. Yung was taken to the Mercer County Jail.
kttn.com
Forty two year old woman taken to Wright Memorial Hospital after crashing minivan
A Maysville resident received serious injuries in a two-vehicle accident Friday near Jamesport. The driver, Forty-two-year-old Tiffany Lipai was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The other driver, 29-year-old Sayyadina Uehling of Polo, was not reported hurt. The accident happened early Friday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 6...
kttn.com
Big rig crashes at south edge of Chillicothe
A tractor-trailer unit overturned at the south edge of Chillicothe Saturday morning injuring the driver. The driver was extricated from the cab and taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. The name and extent of the injuries were not provided in a report from Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel. The...
KMZU
kttn.com
Car and tractor-trailer truck crash in same area on highway two hours apart
A Brookfield resident was hurt late Friday morning in eastern Linn County when the car she was driving left Highway 36 striking a guard rail. Twenty-year-old Tobie Jacobs was taken by private vehicle to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with minor injuries. The accident happened two miles east of the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Monday Morning Accident Leaves Kingston Woman Hurt
A Kingston woman was left with moderate injuries after a rear-ending accident Monday morning in Caldwell County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says at 7:30 A.M. today a 2019 Chevy Malibu being driven by 20-year-old Kingston resident Gage R. Simmons was eastbound on Route HH when she began to overtake a 2022 Chevy Silverado being driven by 33-year-old Rafael Bustos Vasquez.
kttn.com
Fire destroys two outbuildings and contents on Northwest 80th Avenue
Grundy County Rural Fire Protection assistant chief Brandon Gibler reports two outbuildings and their contents were destroyed by fire early Sunday afternoon at 875 Northwest 80th Avenue. The owner was listed as Ron McClure. The buildings and contents were on fire when firefighters arrived, and both already were a total...
kttn.com
Big rig crashes east of Milan, trucker dies due to medical episode
A truck driver from South Carolina died early Sunday morning in a non-traffic fatality in Milan. Fifty-eight-year-old Roy Harris of Awendaw, South Carolina was pronounced dead at the scene one-half mile east of Milan. The International truck was westbound when the driver suffered a medical episode and drove off the...
kttn.com
Teenager injured in crash on Saturday morning
A 16-year-old Marceline teenager was hurt in a Chariton County crash on Saturday morning. The teen was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with moderate injuries. The crash happened at the T intersection of Route E and Highway 11 southwest of Rothville as the pickup was eastbound on Route...
kchi.com
Jail Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports several recent bookings by area agencies. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 44-year-old James W Noland on warrants for alleged failure to appear for alleged driving while revoked and expired plates. Bond is set at $287. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 34-year-old Arron Franklin Waldrep of...
kttn.com
Trenton Police Department and Missouri Highway Patrol conduct child safety checks
The Trenton Police Department and Highway Patrol checked 14 vehicles during a child safety compliance operation near S. M. Rissler Elementary School on September 22nd. The police report numerous warnings were issued for occupant restraint-related violations. The operation was the product of communication and cooperation between local and state agencies.
northwestmoinfo.com
Hale Man Arrested For Meth And DWI Charges
A Hale man was arrested Thursday morning in Carroll County for felony level drug charges and multiple driving charges. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Hale resident Ronald D. Hines was arrested at 8:01 A.M. Thursday for felony delivery of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated via drugs, failing to maintain the right half of a roadway and not having insurance.
kttn.com
kttn.com
Woman in custody after Cameron School District placed on lockdown
Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor reports a woman was taken into custody without incident the morning of September 22nd after an incident that caused the Cameron School District to be placed on lockdown. The Cameron Police Department 911 Center received a call about a disturbance in the area of Fourth...
