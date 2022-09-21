Read full article on original website
Related
East Texas State Fair opens for 106th year
TYLER, Texas — The East Texas State Fair officially opened Friday afternoon, kicking off with Senior day featuring free admission for those 60 years and older. Visitors can look forward to the return of familiar favorites such as food row, carnival rides, art shows, livestock competitions, and more. East...
City of Tyler to be featured at State Fair of Texas on Sept. 30
DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – On the day that the East Texas State Fair kicks off, Visit Tyler has announced that the city will be featured at the State Fair on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit Tyler staff will be highlighting the events and attractions that make the community special as a […]
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview master gardeners prepare for big sale event
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Meloney Ferguson, president of the Gregg County Master Gardener Association, and Gregg County Ag Agent Shaniqua Davis about the Master Gardener Plant Sale at the Longview Arboretum. The sale begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.
KLTV
East Texas State Fair navigates convention center construction
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 106th edition of the East Texas State Fair begins Friday in Tyler. Among the challenges in planning this year’s fair: navigating a construction zone as work continues on Tyler’s new convention center. “We’re making the best of it,” said John Sykes, fair president...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City of Tyler unveils 2 new wrapped traffic boxes
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler unveiled two new wrapped traffic boxes as part of their Keep Tyler Beautiful Beauty and the Box program. The initiative was created in 2016 to decorate traffic boxes by using works from local artists. There were 10 boxes when the program started, and now, there are 88 […]
Community plans candle light vigil for Cooper Reid
TYLER, Texas — A candle light vigil for Troup HS junior Cooper Reid will be held Sept. 22 at 7:15 p.m. at the Northpark Medical Plaza parking garage in Tyler. Almost two weeks ago, Reid was hospitalized after suffering a head injury during his homecoming game. Cooper's vigil will...
East Texas State Fair returns this year
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas State Fair opens their doors on Friday. This event can be fun, but if you’re not prepared it can also be stressful. That’s why it’s important to know key details like parking before you go. Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department says they are preparing for a […]
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of Fame
I am also the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba M1Y) Shackelford.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.
TEXAS TRIBUNE – Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!” Franklin, whose left leg is […]
KLTV
National Hunting and Fishing Day a generational tradition in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Today is National Hunting and fishing Day, a day introduced in 1972 that recognizes the health and recreational virtues of hunting and fishing. It’s also a day for East Texans that marks the preparation for numerous game seasons on the horizon. For 50 years the...
The Most Haunted Camp in Texas May Be Here in Tyler–Surprised?
Have you ever heard that (allegedly) the most haunted camp in Texas may be right here in East Texas--in Tyler, specifically?. I've lived in Tyler since I was a kid. And although I was familiar with Camp Ford, which is located at 6500 US Highway 271, about 0.8 miles outside Loop 323, I'd never heard rumors it was haunted until fairly recently.
KTRE
SMITH CO HOUSE FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 9-23-22
In honor of National Hunger Action Day and Hunger Action Month, the East Texas Food bank celebrated by hosting their third annual Hunger Hero Awards. Smith County companies can now join a foreign trade zone program. Updated: 22 minutes ago. “We’ve got to show our companies and companies that are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inforney.com
Water-loving pup Leo available for adoption in Tyler
Mr. Leo has a golden red coat and golden-brown eyes – he’s a handsome guy. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Leo weighs about 50 pounds and is fully vetted. He would thrive as a member of an active family. Leo loves water, and would make someone a great fishing buddy. Leo will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Leo, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Growth and Growing Pains: New Hope Energy Recycle Plant
Tyler’s population has been increasing for over 20 years. According to United States Census data, the city’s population was 96,900 in 2010. By 2020, the population had increased to 105,995, and preliminary estimates brought it to 107,192 last year. These changes have unfolded over the years, all the...
KLTV
Longview animal shelter waives adoption fees, raises awareness for childhood cancer
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center is waiving pet adoption fees for a donation for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. One of their employees, James Boling, lost his son Hayden to cancer last February. So, to help the cause and help clear the shelter, they decided to see what they could do. Animal Service Manager Chris Kemper says most people have been directly or indirectly affected by cancer, so they came up with a free pet adoption for a donation.
ketk.com
SPCA of East Texas: Jerry Seinfeld
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to showcase one of their furry friends who is ready to find a forever home. Jerry Seinfeld is a male 12-week-old Blue Heeler. He was surrendered to SPCA from a farm in Gilmer, has a sweet disposition and loves to play fetch. Jerry also knows to to sit and shake. He has been fully vetted.
Methodist church split leaves East Texas churches to make decision to leave or stay in UMC
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — This spring, some congregations started questioning if they should disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church after the Global Methodist Church denomination was created. Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church made its decision in August. “We will be disaffiliating from the United Methodist Church at the end of the year,” said Senior Pastor […]
Photos: Jalen Hale, Longview improve to 5-0 with win over Lancaster
Longview entered the game ranked No. 8 in the SBLive Texas Top 50, while Lancaster came in ranked No. 29
Inflation is causing some East Texans to visit local food banks for their first time
QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – Inflation and high-level fuel prices have put pressure on East Texans, even simple items at the grocery store have become too high. On Wednesday, the East Texas Food Bank offered a mobile distribution at Bud Moody Stadium. “When I go, I would say get beans, get some eggs. Beans and eggs […]
KLTV
Dollar General pOpshelf coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Described as a “one-stop fresh + fun shop,” a store called pOpshelf is coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village. The store is owned by Dollar General. The store sells normal Dollar General items plus fresh produce and meat, according to its website. The City...
Comments / 0