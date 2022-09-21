ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Shenandoah University receives V3 employer certification

Virginia Values Veterans (V3) announced that Shenandoah University is now a certified V3 employer. The certification, according to a press release, further strengthens the university’s commitment to provide opportunities for military veterans. V3, a free training and certification program, was introduced by the Department of Veterans Services in 2012....
Virginia schools show problems with chronic absenteeism

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the first time we’ve had accreditation numbers from the Virginia Department of Education since before the pandemic. Eighty-nine percent of schools earned full accreditation. That’s three percent lower than 2019-2020. 121 Virginia schools that are below state standard had problems with chronic...
Ivy Talk to focus on decline of oak trees in Virginia

The Ivy Creek Foundation is hosting its October Ivy Talk on Oct. 16 from 2-4 p.m. The focus will be on the decline of oak trees in the region. Ellen Powell, a conservation education coordinator for the Virginia Department of Forestry, will talk about why oak is in decline across Virginia’s forests and landscapes.
Travel and security company to establish headquarters in Fairfax

A provider of facial recognition technology, cloud-based applications and data-driven identity solutions for customers in the global transportation and security sectors will establish headquarters in Fairfax County. Pangiam solves the security, facilitation and operational challenges modern organizations face, according to a press release. The company focuses on artificial intelligence and...
Changes to SNAP income thresholds will expand eligibility for benefits, Wolf admin says

Pennsylvania will increase the income threshold for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) applicants next month, making the program accessible to more Pennsylvanians, Wolf administration officials said on Thursday. Beginning on Oct. 1, Pennsylvania will increase the income threshold for SNAP applicants to 200% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines (FPIG),...
Spotted lanternfly continues to be a threat to Virginia crops

Clarke, Frederick and Warren Counties and the city of Winchester are heavily infested with the spotted lanternfly, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. To slow the spread in other areas of Virginia, VDACS has established a quarantine for Albemarle, Augusta, Carroll, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Prince William,...
Up to $500 coming to many Virginia residents soon

holding out moneyPhoto by Sasun Bughydaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for Virginia residents. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. You can use this money however you would like. Here are the details to consider.
Governor Youngkin Announces Over $1.2 Million in Virginia Grants

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for four projects focused on innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand talent pipelines in technology sectors, as well as foster entrepreneurial startups, business development and venture investment. “GO Virginia allows...
