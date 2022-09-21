Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
New Pediatric Care Center to open at ChristianaCare's Newark campus
ChristianaCare is preparing to open a new 14-bed Pediatric Care Center at its Newark campus. It’s on the first floor of the Center for Women’s and Children’s Health at ChristianaCare’s Newark campus. "We have pediatric emergency physicians, pediatric urgent care physicians, and pediatric hospital medicine physicians...
delawarepublic.org
Federal Judge places temporary injunction on parts of Delaware's "ghost gun" ban
A Federal District Court Judge has temporarily barred Delaware from enforcing some components of a 2021 law banning the manufacture, possession and sale of untraceable homemade guns. Delaware District Court Judge Maryellen Norieka’s ruling comes nearly a year after the California-based Firearms Policy Coalition sued Governor John Carney and Attorney...
delawarepublic.org
Tony Award-winning musical 'Tootsie' coming Wilmington in October
The Tony Award-winning musical Tootsie comes to Wilmington next month. Tootsie the musical - based on the 1980’s film with Dustin Hoffman - is at The Playhouse on Rodney Square for a limited five-night engagement October 6, 2022 through October 9, 2022. Payton Reilly plays the female lead of...
