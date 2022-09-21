Thousands of campers swarmed Firefly campgrounds this year, and left behind hundreds of pounds of supplies. Code Purple is cleaning up to help the homeless. Code Purple collects an average of 1 ton of items per year at Firefly - including tents, sleeping bags, clothes and unopened non-perishable food items and water. Collection coordinator Jeff Dyer says the numbers have decreased since attendance at the festival has too, but awareness is noticeably growing.

