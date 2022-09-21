Read full article on original website
Thousands of campers swarmed Firefly campgrounds this year, and left behind hundreds of pounds of supplies. Code Purple is cleaning up to help the homeless. Code Purple collects an average of 1 ton of items per year at Firefly - including tents, sleeping bags, clothes and unopened non-perishable food items and water. Collection coordinator Jeff Dyer says the numbers have decreased since attendance at the festival has too, but awareness is noticeably growing.
A Federal District Court Judge has temporarily barred Delaware from enforcing some components of a 2021 law banning the manufacture, possession and sale of untraceable homemade guns. Delaware District Court Judge Maryellen Norieka’s ruling comes nearly a year after the California-based Firearms Policy Coalition sued Governor John Carney and Attorney...
