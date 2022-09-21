ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Chargers vs. Jaguars Week 3 Injury Report: Wednesday

By Nicholas Cothrel
ChargerReport
ChargerReport
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a3260_0i50oW8600

The Chargers have six players listed on Wednesday's Week 3 injury report.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers enter Week 3 having received extra time off following their Thursday night game last week. However, they still have a handful of notable injuries to maneuver through this week as they'll host the Jaguars on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday before practice that quarterback Justin Herbert, wide receiver Keenan Allen, tight end Donald Parham Jr., right tackle Trey Pipkins and center Corey Linsley are all considered day-to-day.

Herbert did not did not throw a pass during the individual portion of practice, though he did partake in some handoffs.

After playing 100% of the snaps in his Chargers debut six days ago, cornerback J.C. Jackson did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

“He’s good, just sore," Staley said of Jackson. "His first action in a while, just getting that game wind and the residual soreness afterward."

Chargers Injury Report

Did Not Practice

  • CB J.C. Jackson (ankle), C Corey Linsley (knee)

Limited

  • QB Justin Herbert (ribs), WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), RT Trey Pipkins (ankle), TE Donald Parham (hamstring)

Jaguars Injury Report

No injuries to report.

View the original article to see embedded media.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele

Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Bills

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will play host to the Buffalo Bills for a Week 3 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. Both teams are entering this week having won their first two contests, and this could be their toughest contest yet. Miami looked to find their offensive rhythm in the second half of last week’s battle with the Baltimore Ravens, scoring five touchdowns in the final two quarters. However, the health of left tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Xavien Howard will play a huge part in deciding this outcome.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
Yardbarker

Dak Done in Dallas? McCarthy & Zeke Forced to React to Jerry Jones “Welcoming” QB Controversy.

The Cowboys have never been shy about inviting controversy into their locker room. Least of all at QB. Even the Hall of Fame QB, Troy Aikman, struggled to win over the Dallas fan base at the beginning of his career. After Dak signed a massive extension last year, most fans thought his job was secure, but despite Prescott making over 40 million dollars this season, Jerry Jones proclaimed that there is a chance Cooper Rush may win the starting job. Jerry went so far that he even said he ‘welcomed’ the QB controversy if Rush continues to play well.
DALLAS, TX
ChargerReport

ChargerReport

Los Angeles, CA
202
Followers
575
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

ChargerReport is a FanNation channel covering the Los Angeles Chargers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/chargers

Comments / 0

Community Policy