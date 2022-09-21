ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Honolulu is one of the best cities for coffee lovers

By Kaile Hunt
KHON2
KHON2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ceoFF_0i50o6Vh00

HONOLULU(KHON2) – Are you a morning cup of coffee person or do you enjoy drinking your coffee all day long?

A new study ranks the best and worst cities for coffee lovers and Honolulu came in close to the top.

Coffee has been a staple in the United States for decades with popular chain coffee shops popping up all over the country in high numbers.

A study by the National Coffee Association found 2/3 of Americans drink coffee every day with the average coffee drinker consuming three cups daily.

Throughout the pandemic coffee consumption has increased by 14% and some experts believe the number will continue to increase.

Wal l etHub , a free credit score company, came out with their list of best and worst cities for coffee lovers and Honolulu placed fourth.

Best cities for coffee lovers:

  1. San Francisco – CA
  2. Seattle – WA
  3. Orlando – FL
  4. Honolulu – HI
  5. Portland – OR
  6. Tampa – FL
  7. Pittsburgh – PA
  8. Miami – FL
  9. Sacramento – CA
  10. Denver – CO

WalletHub ranked these cities based on average price per pack of coffee, average spending on coffee per household, share of adult coffee drinkers, coffee shops per capita and more.

To read the full study by WalletHub ranking the best and worst cities for coffee lovers head to their website.

IN THIS ARTICLE
