5 Things to Know Today, Sept. 26, In Montgomery County
Today is Monday, Sept. 26 and it is the second day of Rosh Hashanah—or Jewish New Year—which marks the beginning of the Jewish High Holy Days. Here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Schools Closed: Montgomery County Public Schools are closed today. 2. Board of...
mymcmedia.org
MCPS to Host Mental Health Awareness Week in October
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and the Montgomery County School Psychologists’ Association will host Mental Health Awareness programming the week of Oct. 10-15. The weeklong hybrid event will feature daily themes, speakers and informational videos. It aims to “give youth and families the opportunity to hear from mental health experts on issues that are important to them,” according to the event’s flyer.
mymcmedia.org
Detectives Investigate Silver Spring Burglary, Attempted Rape
Police are investigating a burglary and attempted rape in Silver Spring that occurred on Friday, per a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). According to police, a woman said she was entering her apartment in the 800 block of Northampton Drive at about 10:30 a.m. when she was attacked from behind by a male.
WTOP
1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting
A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the victims were targeted but...
Elementary school assistant charged with assault on student with special needs
RESTON, Va. — A 60-year-old assistant has been charged after allegedly assaulting a student with special needs at an elementary school in Reston on Friday, according to police. The Fairfax County Police Department said that two teachers at Dogwood Elementary School walked into their classroom Friday and witnessed Mark...
Charm City Live drops performance schedule featuring Kelly Price, Stokley
BALTIMORE -- Charm City Live, a new festival in the heart of Baltimore, has announced its schedule for performances this weekend. The event features national acts including R&B singer Kelly Price, vocalist Jon B pop-R&B vocalist The Bonfyre and Georgia R&B casanova Joe. In place for Rebecca Black is Trevor Jackson.Charm City Live is Saturday, Sept. 24 at War Memorial Plaza, from noon to 8 p.m. This is the first year for the free festival, which is family-friendly and includes a kid's zone, local vendors, and food trucks.The six performances will be held from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., starting with The Bonfyre and closing with Joe. Local DJs and local vendors will also participate, essentially infusing the culture of Baltimore with national celebrities and entertainment. WJZ is the proud media sponsor of this event.
Police: 20-Year-Old Silver Spring Woman Missing Since Friday
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 20-year-old Silver Spring woman who has been missing since Friday. Adelia Bonilla Lainez was last seen on Friday, September 23, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., in the 1900 block of Seminary Rd. in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a news release. Lainez is approximately 5 feet, 1-inch tall, and weighs 108 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, red t-shirt, and red leggings.
rockvillenights.com
2nd bus stop crime in as many days in Rockville
Bus stops have been crime stops in Rockville over the last 48 hours. On Wednesday, someone was robbed at a bus stop in Twinbrook. Early yesterday afternoon at 12:38 PM, an individual reported having been the victim of a 2nd degree assault at a bus stop on N. Washington Street in the Rockville Town Center area. Rockville City police responded to the call.
WUSA
VIDEO: Shooting captured by Tesla in Silver Spring
Today a Montgomery County judge handed the gunman a tough sentence. Bruce Leshan explains how a Tesla helped police find the guy.
VIDEO: Terrifying downtown Silver Spring shooting caught on camera
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A terrifying shooting in the busy heart of downtown Silver Spring last December sent club goers ducking for cover as the now convicted shooter opened fire. On Wednesday, a Montgomery County judge handed the 29-year-old gunman -- John Tomlinson, -- his sentence: 15 years in prison. He'll spend a mandatory ten years behind bars.
WJLA
U.S. Marshals searching for suspect in Mall at Prince George's fatal shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Police are working with the U.S. Marshals to find and arrest the man suspected in a fatal shooting at the Mall at Prince George's last month. The task force is searching for 33-year-old Stephon Edward Jones of Washington D.C. Jones is charged...
DNR Cracks Down on Coyotes Brought into Bay Region
Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) report two men were recently cited for keeping coyotes in captivity in two separate incidents. In the first case, 34-year-old Bradley Shelley from Baltimore County had a coyote in his possession that he received from a Pennsylvania man. It was turned over to Baltimore County Animal Control. The Pennsylvania Game Commission informed NRP i early July that Steven Keill II, also 34, brought the coyote across state lines where Shelley took possession of it. Shelley, who lives in Parkton, Md., was issued a citation for possessing or transporting a rabies vector species, and two warnings for importing a rabies vector species and failing to obtain a captive wildlife permit. He faces up to $1,500 in fines.
Fights break out at county fair in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Saturday was only the second day of the Great Frederick Fair, and two fights broke out right in front of the main gate. “I saw a bunch of people running, kids running, and law enforcement, and I figured somebody was trying to get into a fight,” Brian McQuillen said. […]
WHSV
Two teens injured in school bus crash on I-81 in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police confirmed a Warren County school bus was involved in a crash on I-81 North in Rockingham County on Wednesday night. It happened just before 10:00 p.m. at mile marker 261 between the Mauzy and New Market exits. According to VSP, a highway...
wpde.com
'White children are fine': Baltimore private school under fire for diversity director's comments
BALTIMORE, Md. (TND) — A private all-girls Catholic school in Baltimore is under fire for an employee's comments about providing students of color spaces "away" from "white gaze." Kalea Selmon is the Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Maryvale Preparatory School. Selmon reportedly spoke at the National Association of...
LEGAL NOTICE: Abandoned Boat, Chesapeake Beach, MD
Notice is hereby given that the following vessel has apparently been abandoned for over 180 days on the property of: Robert Abner/ Bay Abner Marina 3741 Harbor Road, Chesapeake Beach, Md. Phone # 410-610-7014. The vessel is described as MD200CR, Hull # TRJGF012J485, Name: Perfect 10, Builder: Trojan, 33’2” Fiberglass Cabin Motorboat. Application for the […]
Woman hit by car in Tysons Corner area shopping center, critically hurt
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that woman who was on foot in a shopping center parking lot had critical injuries after a car hit her Wednesday afternoon. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that it happened at 8389 Leesburg Pike. That address is in the Tysons Corner area, near the Greensboro […]
Child struck by vehicle in Anne Arundel Co.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A child was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County, according to the police department. The crash involving the pedestrian happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard in Odenton, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
3 men shot outside Prince George's Co. strip mall
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Three men were shot Thursday evening outside of a strip mall in Prince George's County, police confirmed. The men were shot nearby shops in the 2300 block of Iverson Street in Hillcrest Heights. All of them face non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Police are...
Wbaltv.com
Pizza tab led authorities to track suspect in Maryland
ARBUTUS, Md. — Federal authorities arrested a Maryland man on charges connected to the 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Authorities said Paul Lovley, 23, of Halethorpe, is associated with the group America First, which the Anti-Defamation League said is connected to alt-right figures and white supremacists. Lovley has been on the radar of federal officials since at least May 2021.
