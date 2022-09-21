ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Authorities confirm two people were killed, and multiple others transported to the hospital with serious injuries, after a two-vehicle collision Sunday in McDowell County. The McDowell County Emergency Services Director says the crash happened on East Court Street at around 5:20 p.m. After additional strengthening overnight, Ian...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
Asheville man gets more than 5 years for stabbing death

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man charged with second-degree murder in a 2018 stabbing death pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Monday. Cecil Ambroise Thorpe, 57, was sentenced to 5.6 to 7.75 years (67-93 months) in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to the Buncombe County district attorney's Twitter page. Thorpe was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of Justin Digiacomo, 39, by stabbing him in the chest after a fight at Pisgah View Apartments on Jan. 21, 2018.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Cummins-Meritor Selects Henderson County for Second Expansion of its Largest North American Manufacturing Plant

Cummins-Meritor, a business unit within Cummins’ components segment, will add 40 new jobs in Henderson County. This latest expansion will invest $17 million to support the company’s automation expansion in its current manufacturing facility outside of Fletcher. “Cummins-Meritor has chosen to grow their company right here in Henderson...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
2 dead at scene in vehicle crash involving 7 people in Marion, officials say

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of two people Sunday evening, Sept. 25, in Marion, McDowell County officials said. On Sunday at 5:17 p.m., two cars collided on Highway 70 in Marion near Old Highway 10, in the 1600 block of East Court Street, a spokesperson for the Marion Police Department said.
MARION, NC
Missing: Authorities ask for help finding missing teenager

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Jaylne Fox, 16, is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. She typically wears black clothing and silver jewelry. She had half-black and half-neon pink hair when she was last seen.
ASHEVILLE, NC
New nurse practitioner at AdventHealth Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE – Nurse practitioner Kathryn Cowan has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Hendersonville. Cowan is a certified family nurse practitioner and will assist Dr. Thomas Lugus in providing whole-person care to the community. Cowan earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Troy University in Troy, Alabama. She...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
North Carolina Apple Picking Spot One of the Best in the Country

As we embrace the fall season, we get into all of the fall activities. From pumpkin patches to apple picking, this is the season to get out and enjoy. Personally, I have never been apple picking but it does sound like a cool activity to give a try this year. Plus, since I am in North Carolina I can enjoy one of the best in the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
North Carolina Man Takes Home A Million Dollars Less Than A Week After Moving Here

They say that moving is one of the most stressful things you can do in life, but I imagine it was one of the best things that ever happened to Jeremy Hartzell. Jeremy just moved to North Carolina and one of the first things he did was buy a scratch off ticket at a local gas station near where he lived in Asheville. Jeremy says there really was no real motive for buying the 10$ Big Cash Payout. He was just there at that quick mart in Marshall and bought it “just because”.
ASHEVILLE, NC

