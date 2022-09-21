Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Authorities confirm two people were killed, and multiple others transported to the hospital with serious injuries, after a two-vehicle collision Sunday in McDowell County. The McDowell County Emergency Services Director says the crash happened on East Court Street at around 5:20 p.m. After additional strengthening overnight, Ian...
my40.tv
Asheville man gets more than 5 years for stabbing death
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man charged with second-degree murder in a 2018 stabbing death pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Monday. Cecil Ambroise Thorpe, 57, was sentenced to 5.6 to 7.75 years (67-93 months) in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to the Buncombe County district attorney's Twitter page. Thorpe was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of Justin Digiacomo, 39, by stabbing him in the chest after a fight at Pisgah View Apartments on Jan. 21, 2018.
my40.tv
"We're making progress" Benefit in the mountain aims to support those with Alzheimer's
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A benefit walk for a great cause took place in Mills River on Saturday. The Western Carolina chapter of the Alzheimer's Association hosted a "Walk to End Alzheimer's" event in Henderson County. The event aimed to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 714 pm EDT, Sep 25t
Ashe NC-Watauga NC- 714 PM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022. Watauga and southwestern Ashe Counties through 745 PM EDT…. At 713 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Peoria, or near Beech Mountain, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size...
asheville.com
Cummins-Meritor Selects Henderson County for Second Expansion of its Largest North American Manufacturing Plant
Cummins-Meritor, a business unit within Cummins’ components segment, will add 40 new jobs in Henderson County. This latest expansion will invest $17 million to support the company’s automation expansion in its current manufacturing facility outside of Fletcher. “Cummins-Meritor has chosen to grow their company right here in Henderson...
my40.tv
2 dead at scene in vehicle crash involving 7 people in Marion, officials say
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of two people Sunday evening, Sept. 25, in Marion, McDowell County officials said. On Sunday at 5:17 p.m., two cars collided on Highway 70 in Marion near Old Highway 10, in the 1600 block of East Court Street, a spokesperson for the Marion Police Department said.
my40.tv
Speak up: Mills River seeks public input on what to do with remaining COVID relief funding
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Mills River is looking for help from the community. Town officials want the public’s input on what they should do with the remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. In total, Mills River received more than $2.3 million over a...
my40.tv
Cherokee County to build high school, consolidate 3 existing, with $50 million state grant
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This week, Cherokee County Schools was named one of nine North Carolina districts to receive a needs-based school construction grant from North Carolina's state education department. The N.C. Department of Public Instruction announced the nine school districts on Sept. 21, which will receive a combined...
my40.tv
Welcome to Bakersville! New visitor's center highlights area businesses, festivals & more
BAKERSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Bakersville is rolling out the welcome mat with a brand new visitor's center. The Bakersville Area Welcome Center is located in the middle of town on Mitchell Avenue. It offers a one-stop guide to area businesses, events and festivals. The center features...
my40.tv
Winner winner! Buncombe County woman buys $30 scratch-off ticker, wins $3 million
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Elizabeth Rathburn of Candler tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize. Rathburn bought her lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Boone’s Convenience Corner on Smoky Park Highway in Candler. When Rathburn arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect...
Child, adult dead, several injured following crash in Marion
Two people are dead and several others were taken to the hospital following a crash Sunday afternoon in Marion.
my40.tv
Missing: Authorities ask for help finding missing teenager
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Jaylne Fox, 16, is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. She typically wears black clothing and silver jewelry. She had half-black and half-neon pink hair when she was last seen.
biltmorebeacon.com
New nurse practitioner at AdventHealth Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE – Nurse practitioner Kathryn Cowan has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Hendersonville. Cowan is a certified family nurse practitioner and will assist Dr. Thomas Lugus in providing whole-person care to the community. Cowan earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Troy University in Troy, Alabama. She...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Apple Picking Spot One of the Best in the Country
As we embrace the fall season, we get into all of the fall activities. From pumpkin patches to apple picking, this is the season to get out and enjoy. Personally, I have never been apple picking but it does sound like a cool activity to give a try this year. Plus, since I am in North Carolina I can enjoy one of the best in the country.
my40.tv
'I guess I was just a good target:' How to protect yourself from being scammed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Anyone can be a target for scammers -- and when it comes to the elderly, thieves don’t pull their punches. Last year, those 60 years of age and older were hit for $1.7 billion dollars across the United States, according to the FBI’s Elder Fraud Report.
my40.tv
Officials renew call for public's help as teen last seen in June 2021 still missing
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County officials renewed their call for help on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from the public as a teen originally reported missing more than a year ago has still not been located. Mason Beshear, now 19, was reported missing from a residence on Airport Road...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Man Takes Home A Million Dollars Less Than A Week After Moving Here
They say that moving is one of the most stressful things you can do in life, but I imagine it was one of the best things that ever happened to Jeremy Hartzell. Jeremy just moved to North Carolina and one of the first things he did was buy a scratch off ticket at a local gas station near where he lived in Asheville. Jeremy says there really was no real motive for buying the 10$ Big Cash Payout. He was just there at that quick mart in Marshall and bought it “just because”.
my40.tv
61st Art on Main event in downtown Hendersonville features 75 vendors from southeast
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 61st annual Art on Main event kicked off Saturday, Sept. 24 in downtown Hendersonville along Main Street. More than 75 arts and fine craft vendors from across the southeast set up shop for this year's event. Organized by Arts Council of Henderson County, Art...
my40.tv
West Asheville townhome development shot down by planning and zoning board -- again
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans for a 72-unit townhome development in West Asheville have been turned down by planning and zoning officials for a second time. The development was proposed for Woodland Drive near Patton Avenue. Nearby residents voiced concerns about the increased traffic on the narrow road. The...
my40.tv
"Fishing can teach you life lessons" Words of wisdom from the streams of Appalachia
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Tom Panek has been fishing for over 50 years. Since moving to western North Carolina in 1995, he has fished the length of the mountains from Virginia all the way down to the Tennessee border. "I've fished in North Mills River, Ivy River, up...
