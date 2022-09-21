Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Franklin Co. school board votes to fire bus driver accused of DUI while transporting students
School board members in Franklin County have voted to approve a superintendent's recommendation to fire a school bus driver accused of driving under the influence while transporting students. Franklin County Schools Superintendent Greg Hamilton submitted his recommendation Monday morning, saying it would be effective 15 days after notice of termination...
WAAY-TV
Cullman Co. man charged with repeatedly pretending to be drug agent, Alabama trooper at bars, clubs
A Cullman County man who allegedly spent years lying about a law enforcement career in bars across multiple counties is now looking at a different set of bars in the Marshall County Jail. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said it first began receiving complaints about 39-year-old Alvaro Jimenez of Baileyton...
Man charged with recording woman in gym tanning bed
A Florence man has been charged with aggravated surveillance after court documents show he tried recording a woman in the private tanning bed of a local gym where he worked.
WAAY-TV
Franklin County mom speaks out after stopping school bus driver now charged with DUI
Rhonda Barksdale is charged with DUI after attempting to drive 40 students to school Friday morning while under the influence. Franklin County Schools mother Heather Malone stopped the bus during its route along Alabama 77. "(Barksdale) came right over ... the hill right there, and that's where she started to...
WAAY-TV
Former Leighton mayor charged with trafficking morphine
A former Leighton mayor was arrested Thursday on multiple drug-related charges, records show. Robert Edward Ricks, 75, remains in the Colbert County Jail after being charged with drug trafficking, distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Court documents...
WAFF
Morgan County judge to hear arguments for releasing alleged murder defendant on bond
Arab lost 21-0 to Fort Payne. Decatur man arrested for possession of obscene matter. Decatur man arrested for possession of obscene matter.
Colbert County deputies locate missing teen
The Colbert County Sheriff's Office said a missing teenager has been found.
Former Leighton mayor arrested for drug trafficking
Former Leighton mayor Robert Ed Ricks was arrested Thursday on several drug charges, according to online court records.
WAFF
Motorcyclist flown to Huntsville Hospital following crash
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, a motorcyclist in Decatur was taken to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter after a crash. According to the Decatur Police Department, the motorcyclist crashed around 4:45 p.m. on Church St. near Somerville Rd. It was a single-vehicle crash and Decatur Police determined that the motorcyclist...
1 injured in motorcycle accident in Decatur
Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to an accident on Sunday afternoon.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 23
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 23, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $93. September 20. domestic violence-3rd degree; Cleveland Ave. N.W. September 22. theft by deception-1st degree; Merchants Bank; 2nd Ave....
2 arrested after multiple drugs, including fentanyl, found during traffic stop
A routine traffic stop in Decatur ended with police officers finding multiple drugs, including fentanyl, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine.
Authorities ID two killed in Jefferson County head-on crash
Authorities have released the names of two people killed in a head-on crash in Jefferson County that also left a child injured. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Paul Davis McKinnon, 38, of Dora, and Lisa Ann Delfeld, 59, of Adamsville. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about...
Father arrested following six-year investigation into child with skull fractures
A Lawrence County man has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse six years later, after a lengthy investigation revealed multiple skull fractures, according to authorities.
Police: Two arrested after shooting woman, beating up man
Two men are facing charges after police say they attacked a man and shot a woman Tuesday night.
WAAY-TV
Morgan County Schools incentivizing new bus driver hires
There are about 4,000 Morgan County students who rely on the bus to get to and from school. Lately, those bus rides haven't been as dependable as years past. School leaders say a lack of drivers is causing routes to be extended, re-routed or even canceled. "If we have to...
radio7media.com
City of Florence Police Seeks Public's Help in Locating Missing Teen
THE CITY OF FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING ASSISTANCE IN LOCATING A MISSING JUVENILE. IYSIS KYANNA FULLARD WAS LAST SEEN IN THE 700 BLOCK OF OAKLAND AVE ON SEPTEMBER 16, 2022. SHE IS A BLACK FEMALE WHO STANDS 5' 0" TALL AND WEIGHS 95 LBS. HER LAST KNOWN CLOTHING IS UNKNOWN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT.
1 wanted, 1 arrested after Decatur drug bust
One person was arrested and another remains at large after police say drugs were found inside a Decatur home on Wednesday.
Man charged after motorcyclist shot in Athens
A man was charged after police say he shot and wounded a motorcycle rider in Athens Saturday.
Man charged with manslaughter after Colbert County shooting
A Muscle Shoals man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter following a fatal shooting late Sunday night.
