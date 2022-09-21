Injured Steelers safety Damontae Kazee suspended 3 games

Injured Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee has been suspended by the NFL for three games as the result of violating the league’s policy on substances of abuse.

Kazee has been on injured reserve since the start of the regular season and previously would have been eligible to return as early as for the Steelers’ Week 5 game at the Buffalo Bills. Now, Kazee is not eligible until the following week, an Oct. 16 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

An NFL spokesperson confirmed Wednesday evening, via a statement, that Kazee will begin serving the suspension while on IR.

Signed to a one-year, $1.188 million contract as an unrestricted free agent in May, Kazee had emerged as the Steelers’ No. 3 safety during training camp and the preseason. With All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick on the non-football injury list when camp opened, Kazee spent several practices taking first-team reps at safety.

Kazee suffered a wrist injury in the Steelers’ preseason finale against the Detroit Lions.

A 29-year-old, six-year NFL veteran, Kazee started 16 of the 18 games he played (including playoffs) for the Dallas Cowboys last season. He spent his first four pro seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, who made him a fifth-round pick in 2017. In 2018, Kazee led the NFL in interceptions with eight.

The Steelers (1-1) are scheduled to play the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, followed by an Oct. 2 home game against the New York Jets.

Note: The Steelers signed veteran cornerback Quincy Wilson to their practice squad Wednesday. A second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, Wilson played 32 games (11 starts) over three seasons with the Colts in addition to three games (one start) for the New York Jets in 2020. Wilson (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) has not played in a regular-season game since 2020, having spent the past two training camps with the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins, respectively.