Why it makes sense for the Cleveland Browns to call Joe Schobert
Joe Schobert fits perfectly in the Cleveland Browns’ defensive system. The Cleveland Browns are without Anthony Walker for the rest of the year. While Walker wasn’t a force against the run, nor did he create any real help in the pass rush department, what he did well was command the center of the field. His ability to limit passing lanes underneath and gobble up anyone who did catch a ball was invaluable.
Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid comment on halftime argument with Eric Bieniemy
There seemed to be a confrontation between Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy at halftime of a game the Chiefs would eventually lose to the Colts. If only the Kansas City Chiefs offense was as heated as a conversation Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had at halftime, perhaps they’d have left Indianapolis with a win.
The Atlanta Falcons will not be a cake walk for the Cleveland Browns
The Atlanta Falcons have not rolled over for anyone, and won’t for the Cleveland Browns. While the Atlanta Falcons are clearly in a rebuilding season, they are playing good football. They may just be 1-2 on the young season but they could very easily be 3-0. They nearly defeated the Saints to start the year and had a near-comeback for the ages against the Rams. This is not a cakewalk squad.
Chiefs vs Bucs Prediction and Special Promo (Chiefs Rebound Behind Ferocious Pass Rush)
Our Kansas City Chiefs suffered a shocking defeat to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. The offense hasn’t looked that hapless since the Super Bowl matchup against Tampa Bay, so there’s no better time to exercise these demons than against the Buccaneers this Sunday. Thanks to BetMGM, we’ll all have a free $1,000 bet to use however we’d like.
Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains
Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
NFLPA investigating Tua Tagovailoa’s injury, why he was allowed back into Dolphins-Bills
The NFL Player’s Association is launching an investigation into the Miami Dolphins over the handling of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check. The Miami Dolphins remain undefeated through Week 3, as they held on to defeat the Buffalo Bills 21-19 by way of time expiring to prevent a game-winning field goal try by their rivals. But in the game, one of the big stories to follow was the status of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who left in the first half with a head injury. Tagovailoa was shown on camera trying to get up, but stumbling. The thing was, Tagovailoa returned for the second half.
NFL Twitter is amped for Pro Bowl ditching meaningless game
The NFL is replacing the traditional Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, and NFL Twitter is thrilled. The NFL has announced they’re replacing the traditional Pro Bowl game with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, and NFL Twitter is thrilled to see the formerly meaningless game gone.
