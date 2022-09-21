Read full article on original website
Related
GV Wire
Fresno Police Chief Vows to Solve ‘Horrendous’ Killing of Teen Mom and 3-Week-Old Infant
Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama vowed Monday morning that detectives would solve Saturday’s murder of an 18-year-old mother and her 3-week-old daughter. Police discovered Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her baby, Celine Solorio-Rivera, dead in a bedroom of a residence in the 2500 block of South Fruit Avenue shortly after responding to shots fired at 7:20 a.m.
GV Wire
Protests Intensify in Fresno, Around World Over Woman’s Death in Iranian Custody
Demonstrators gathered again Sunday at a major north Fresno intersection to speak out over the killing of a young Kurdish woman in Iran and that country’s violent crackdown on protests there. The death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, who was detained by Iran’s morality police over an “improper”...
GV Wire
Newsom Signs Bill Mandating the Removal of the Word “Squaw” Forever
While many Squaw Valley residents have been debating amongst each other for close to two years on whether they can or cannot keep their town name, Gov. Gavin Newsom has now officially made that decision for them. On Friday, Newsom declared Sep. 23, 2022, as Native American Day, and signed...
Comments / 0