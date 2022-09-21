Read full article on original website
Valleyfest returns with festival favorites and new events after two-year COVID-19 hiatus
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash — The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled Valleyfest 2020 and 2021. 2022, the annual festival came back for its 33rd year, much to the delight of attendees, executive director Peggy Doering said. "I’ve been walking around, talking to everyone and they’re all shaking my hand saying ‘Thank you,...
Beck's Harvest House hosts 35th Fall Harvest Festival
SPOKANE, Wash. — With fall finally here, that means Beck's Harvest House Fall Harvest Festival is back for its 35th year!. This year the fall festival is pulling out all the stops to make this year safe and fun. Expect to see and experience local food truck vendors, apple picking, the famous pumpkin donuts, a giant corn maze, live music and more.
Girl Scouts’ Craft Beer and Cookie Festival set for October 8
SPOKANE, Wash. — Do you want to match some pints with sweet treats? Then this might be the event for you. The Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho are hosting a craft beer and cookie festival on October 8. Enjoy some great brews from the Inland Northwest with signature Girl Scout Cookies from 2 to 5 p.m. at...
Greek Festival comes back in full swing on opening day
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Holy Trinity 86th Annual Greek Festival is back in town. Over ten different Greek food items are being sold at the annual Greek festival, including gyros and greek fries. Danial Triant, the head priest at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, says the event is...
Valleyfest returns to Spokane Valley this weekend
Valleyfest is back in Spokane Valley Sept. 23-25. Festivities kicked off Friday evening with the Heart of Gold festival. You can find a full list of the events here.
Wendle Ford reviving ‘Y Drive-In’ for one night only
SPOKANE, Wash. – Wendle Ford is bringing back the “Y Drive-In” once again. Spokane was once home to six drive-in movie theatres, including the Y Drive-In, where the dealership is now. That theater opened in 1952 but closed its doors in 1984. This Friday, old will meet...
I Saw You
GHOST OF GIRLFRIENDS PAST: The likelihood of my ladies night arriving at the same restaurant as your wedding dinner is slim to none considering most people get married once or twice in their lives, I was visiting from two states away, & my friend could have made our dinner reservations for anywhere. I was tickled to see you, and it took a few minutes to realize it was a wedding. Cheers to the look on your face, the intel received, and to your new nuptials! Raising a glass to you & your weird Karma.
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
Spokane Public Schools will have a late start every Monday
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Getting your kids to school on a Monday morning can be a real struggle. Every Monday, Spokane Public Schools (SPS) will have a late start this year. This past summer, SPS sat down with the Spokane Education Association and discussed how teachers could better serve their classrooms. They collectively decided that all the schools in the district should have roughly an hour later start time every Monday for the next three years.
‘We Aren’t Moving’: Jewels Helping Hands responds to plans to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – Notices posted around Camp Hope on Monday show Jewels Helping Hands has no plans to move people off the Department of Transportation property anytime soon. The notices say JHH and people living at the camp are working with the Washington State Department of Transportation to “stabilize the camp with an immediate focus on cleaning up trash and...
October events in Spokane County Library District include blacksmithing, Shred Day and more
SPOKANE, Wash — The weather's getting colder, and with it, the Spokane County Library District is introducing events new and old for people to attend this upcoming fall season. Shred Day will be held at the North Spokane and Spokane Valley libraries. Attendees can bring personal, sensitive documents for...
HUCKLEBERRIES: To err is inevitable
Zach Hagadone and I have each offed a prominent person prematurely. “One time, I declared Idaho Rep. Helen Chenoweth dead before she actually died (but only by three years),” confesses Zach, editor of the Sandpoint Reader. And moi?. I dispatched Lady Bird Johnson years before she departed this mortal...
Space X launches Starlink satellites into space
SPOKANE, Wash. — While you were out on your porch Saturday night, you might have seen some blinking lights in the sky that formed a line. Space X launched 52 Starlink satellites into space at around 4:30 p.m. Space X launched them to low-Earth orbit from the Space Launch Complex at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The...
WA Sheriff Buys Homeless Bus Tickets & Invites to WA Leaders Homes
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a harsh letter to Washington State leaders about the homeless camp problem in his city. The letter sent September 22nd 2022 is in response to the homeless camp in Spokane in which Knezovich describes as " inhumane conditions created by WSDOT's inaction." His letter, which you can read in full below, describes his plans for solving the problem that are nothing short of controversial. Here is what he is going to do.
4AM has entered the chat: New thrift shop keeps Spokane fitted
4AM is the newest place for premium streetwear in Spokane located at 1009 N Washington St. The former law office – with gray carpets and bare walls – was transformed into a spunky vintage oasis. Currently decked out with turf carpets, spacious and organized clothing racks and intricate...
15 no-wake navigation buoys placed on Hayden Lake
HAYDEN, Idaho — Since Labor Day, boaters on Hayden Lake are now benefiting from 15 new navigation buoys and one hazard buoy, recently installed and maintained by the Hayden Lake Watershed Improvement District, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The navigation buoys, meeting Coast Guard...
Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?
Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
Spokane County Interstate Fair celebrates record-breaking year
SPOKANE, Wash. — In 10 days, hundreds of thousands of people have gotten on rides, purchased food and played carnival games at the Spokane County Interstate Fair. “The fair is fun, the rides are awesome,” attendee Ricky Williams said. Fair director Erin Gurtel said it’s been exciting to...
Spokane Homeless Coalition Chair invites sheriff, other City members to Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — As Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich looks to clear Camp Hope over the next few weeks, the chair of the Spokane Homeless Coalition wants him and others to see Camp Hope first hand. SHC Chair Robert Lippman invited Knezovich, the City of Spokane administration and members of Spokane...
'We refuse to participate in games' | Jewels Helping Hands will not remove cooling tent from I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has put Jewels Helping Hands (JHH) on notice to remove the cooling tent set up at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya. However, JHH told KREM 2 they have no plans to remove the tent. The city's fire marshal is demanding...
