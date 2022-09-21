ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KREM2

Beck's Harvest House hosts 35th Fall Harvest Festival

SPOKANE, Wash. — With fall finally here, that means Beck's Harvest House Fall Harvest Festival is back for its 35th year!. This year the fall festival is pulling out all the stops to make this year safe and fun. Expect to see and experience local food truck vendors, apple picking, the famous pumpkin donuts, a giant corn maze, live music and more.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Greek Festival comes back in full swing on opening day

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Holy Trinity 86th Annual Greek Festival is back in town. Over ten different Greek food items are being sold at the annual Greek festival, including gyros and greek fries. Danial Triant, the head priest at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, says the event is...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Society
Spokane, WA
Society
inlander.com

I Saw You

GHOST OF GIRLFRIENDS PAST: The likelihood of my ladies night arriving at the same restaurant as your wedding dinner is slim to none considering most people get married once or twice in their lives, I was visiting from two states away, & my friend could have made our dinner reservations for anywhere. I was tickled to see you, and it took a few minutes to realize it was a wedding. Cheers to the look on your face, the intel received, and to your new nuptials! Raising a glass to you & your weird Karma.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diwali#Local Life#Food Festival#Amazon Fire Tv#Localevent#Indian#Krem On Social Media#Ro
KREM2

Spokane Public Schools will have a late start every Monday

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Getting your kids to school on a Monday morning can be a real struggle. Every Monday, Spokane Public Schools (SPS) will have a late start this year. This past summer, SPS sat down with the Spokane Education Association and discussed how teachers could better serve their classrooms. They collectively decided that all the schools in the district should have roughly an hour later start time every Monday for the next three years.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘We Aren’t Moving’: Jewels Helping Hands responds to plans to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. – Notices posted around Camp Hope on Monday show Jewels Helping Hands has no plans to move people off the Department of Transportation property anytime soon.  The notices say JHH and people living at the camp are working with the Washington State Department of Transportation to “stabilize the camp with an immediate focus on cleaning up trash and...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

HUCKLEBERRIES: To err is inevitable

Zach Hagadone and I have each offed a prominent person prematurely. “One time, I declared Idaho Rep. Helen Chenoweth dead before she actually died (but only by three years),” confesses Zach, editor of the Sandpoint Reader. And moi?. I dispatched Lady Bird Johnson years before she departed this mortal...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Space X launches Starlink satellites into space

SPOKANE, Wash. — While you were out on your porch Saturday night, you might have seen some blinking lights in the sky that formed a line. Space X launched 52 Starlink satellites into space at around 4:30 p.m. Space X launched them to low-Earth orbit from the Space Launch Complex at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The...
SPOKANE, WA
98.3 The KEY

WA Sheriff Buys Homeless Bus Tickets & Invites to WA Leaders Homes

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a harsh letter to Washington State leaders about the homeless camp problem in his city. The letter sent September 22nd 2022 is in response to the homeless camp in Spokane in which Knezovich describes as " inhumane conditions created by WSDOT's inaction." His letter, which you can read in full below, describes his plans for solving the problem that are nothing short of controversial. Here is what he is going to do.
Gonzaga Bulletin

4AM has entered the chat: New thrift shop keeps Spokane fitted

4AM is the newest place for premium streetwear in Spokane located at 1009 N Washington St. The former law office – with gray carpets and bare walls – was transformed into a spunky vintage oasis. Currently decked out with turf carpets, spacious and organized clothing racks and intricate...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

15 no-wake navigation buoys placed on Hayden Lake

HAYDEN, Idaho — Since Labor Day, boaters on Hayden Lake are now benefiting from 15 new navigation buoys and one hazard buoy, recently installed and maintained by the Hayden Lake Watershed Improvement District, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The navigation buoys, meeting Coast Guard...
HAYDEN LAKE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?

Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy