ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

Elk Grove parents rally against possible trickle-down effects of Inclusion Specialists move

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove Unified School District's (EGUSD) Inclusion Specialists who serve children with special needs are now serving in other roles. In a third protest, parents demanded the district stop moving forward with its remedy to fill empty teacher positions. They say children who benefit the most from these Inclusion Specialists are missing out on a top-notch education, but that's just the beginning of what they describe as a trickle-down effect.
ELK GROVE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
Stockton, CA
Health
Stockton, CA
Education
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Services#Mental Health First Aid#School Shootings#School Counselors#Health Assessment#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases
FOX40

What does the word Sacramento mean?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Although Sacramento is known as the capital of the Golden State, its definition has a religious meaning.   Like many cities in California, Sacramento’s name is Spanish.  Sacramento translates to Sacrament in English. A sacrament is a religious ceremony or ritual, such as a baptism, held to be a means of divine […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

End Racism. Build Peace. | International Day of Peace

STOCKTON, Calif. — Each year, the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on Sept. 21. It's all about strengthening the ideals of peace. The United Nations General Assembly established International Day of Peace in 1981. Two decades later, in 2001, the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the day as a period of non-violence and cease-fire.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Carmichael woman crowned State Queen Mrs. California Heartshine

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — In February, Shlanda Breeden was crowned State Queen Mrs. California HeartShine and will be representing California next year in the run for National Queen. Breeden is a community leader and animal advocate, and she partners with the Canine for Cancer Association. She has been using her title to provide information to […]
CARMICHAEL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
FOX40

Law enforcement on standby during Hells Angels funeral

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL), The sheriff of San Joaquin County says law enforcement prepared for the Hells Angels funeral service for weeks. Hells Angels Oakland chapter founder Sonny Barger died in June due to cancer; he was being remembered Saturday. Sheriff Patrick Withrow says they had contingency plans in place if things were to […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Meadowview residents get update on South Sacramento sports complex

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three months after Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced the development of a multi-million dollar sports facility during his State of the City speech, city officials say they are set to release an update on its development and future use. Sacramento District 8 City Councilmember Mai Vang will...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento County homeless camping ban now in effect

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County's new ordinance banning homeless encampments in certain areas along the American River Parkway is now in effect. The county says there will not be mass sweeps of encampments just because the ordinance is in place. Sacramento County says its main reason for the...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
POLITICO

Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California’s Capitol. The camp’s residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they’ve been ever since.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Woman facing hefty bill to repair public sidewalk in front of her Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento woman just got a surprise bill in the thousands to fix the sidewalk in front of her house.People have long told us they think city taxes should cover sidewalk repairs. But these bills are going out, right when inflation is hitting people hard."I was floored," said homeowner Jill Fox. Fox noticed this spray-painted arrow on the sidewalk where it's slightly raised.Then this notice arrived in July, saying she had to fix the defective sidewalk by mid-September or the city would do it, costing her almost $4,000. She had no idea that Sacramento homeowners are responsible for the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy