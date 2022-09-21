Read full article on original website
Elk Grove parents rally against possible trickle-down effects of Inclusion Specialists move
ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove Unified School District's (EGUSD) Inclusion Specialists who serve children with special needs are now serving in other roles. In a third protest, parents demanded the district stop moving forward with its remedy to fill empty teacher positions. They say children who benefit the most from these Inclusion Specialists are missing out on a top-notch education, but that's just the beginning of what they describe as a trickle-down effect.
El Dorado Hills 8-year-old becomes California's youngest skydiver
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — An eight year old from El Dorado Hills became California's youngest skydiver Saturday, when the Jackson Elementary third grader jumped from 7500 feet with his instructor over Delta, Colorado. "I was expecting it to be scarier," said Max Hook, who spoke to ABC10 alongside...
KCRA.com
'Are we waiting for children to be assaulted?': Parents react to homeless man harassing middle schoolers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Not long after the start of the school day Thursday, families from Sacramento’s Sutter Middle School received messages via voicemail and email from the principal. "...a man, who appeared to be homeless, was yelling inappropriate sexual comments toward students near Safeway and then ran to...
Sacramento anti-camping ordinances take effect, residents unhappy with city actions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multiple anti-camping ordinances that restrict where those experiencing homelessness can set up camp in the city and county of Sacramento took effect Friday. The American River Parkway and outside government buildings are places now considered to be off limits. The city also bans tents that block...
KCRA.com
'It’s a real frustration': Blind Sacramento residents struggle with sidewalks blocked by homeless camps
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — Some blind residents living in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento are having trouble getting around their neighborhood. "There are tents pitched on sidewalks. There are grocery carts filled with trash," said Susan Hood. "There are things that impede my ability to walk down the sidewalk." Hood...
California is the ‘sole producer’ of these 17 crops
California is a well-known leader in agriculture, but did you know there are certain crops almost exclusively grown in the state?
capradio.org
Sacramento faces an alarming shortage of senior affordable housing. Some new units are on the way
Violeta McCloskey was homeless before she moved into her apartment at a senior affordable housing community near Tahoe Park in 2011. She had lost her home to foreclosure and was living in her SUV. To get by, she treated her asthma and brushed her teeth each morning at a nearby bingo hall and relied on McDonald’s for free coffee.
KCRA.com
'It’s alarming': Sacramento Mayor, city leaders respond to growing number of hate incidents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is seeing an increase in hate incidents reported in the city, with the numbers more than doubling from 2020 to 2021. "It’s alarming, it’s a warning and it’s a call to action," said Mayor Darrell Steinberg in response to KCRA's breakdown of hate-related crimes in the city.
What does the word Sacramento mean?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Although Sacramento is known as the capital of the Golden State, its definition has a religious meaning. Like many cities in California, Sacramento’s name is Spanish. Sacramento translates to Sacrament in English. A sacrament is a religious ceremony or ritual, such as a baptism, held to be a means of divine […]
How to prevent a stroke: Watch one woman's story of recovery
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Doctors say there are three things that increase your chances of having a stroke: being overweight, smoking, and a lack of physical activity. Sandra Lara opened up to ABC10 about learning her lesson too late. “I was smoking, I was drinking, I just was not taking...
End Racism. Build Peace. | International Day of Peace
STOCKTON, Calif. — Each year, the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on Sept. 21. It's all about strengthening the ideals of peace. The United Nations General Assembly established International Day of Peace in 1981. Two decades later, in 2001, the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the day as a period of non-violence and cease-fire.
Carmichael woman crowned State Queen Mrs. California Heartshine
CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — In February, Shlanda Breeden was crowned State Queen Mrs. California HeartShine and will be representing California next year in the run for National Queen. Breeden is a community leader and animal advocate, and she partners with the Canine for Cancer Association. She has been using her title to provide information to […]
Law enforcement on standby during Hells Angels funeral
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL), The sheriff of San Joaquin County says law enforcement prepared for the Hells Angels funeral service for weeks. Hells Angels Oakland chapter founder Sonny Barger died in June due to cancer; he was being remembered Saturday. Sheriff Patrick Withrow says they had contingency plans in place if things were to […]
KCRA.com
Northern California fire district closing stations due to budget restraints, inflation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Northern California fire district is closing some of its stations indefinitely and blaming rising inflation among other things. In doing so, they hope to save more than a million dollars in revenue costs. "South Placer Fire District’s operational costs have increased faster than its...
Meadowview residents get update on South Sacramento sports complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three months after Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced the development of a multi-million dollar sports facility during his State of the City speech, city officials say they are set to release an update on its development and future use. Sacramento District 8 City Councilmember Mai Vang will...
KCRA.com
'Not even an angry bump of shoulders' at Hells Angels founder funeral despite safety concerns
STOCKTON, Calif. — Thousands turned out at a celebration of life ceremony for Modesto native and founder of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels, Ralph “Sonny” Barger. Barger died from cancer at the age of 83 back in June, but a large-scale service in his honor...
Sacramento County homeless camping ban now in effect
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County's new ordinance banning homeless encampments in certain areas along the American River Parkway is now in effect. The county says there will not be mass sweeps of encampments just because the ordinance is in place. Sacramento County says its main reason for the...
POLITICO
Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California’s Capitol. The camp’s residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they’ve been ever since.
Woman facing hefty bill to repair public sidewalk in front of her Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento woman just got a surprise bill in the thousands to fix the sidewalk in front of her house.People have long told us they think city taxes should cover sidewalk repairs. But these bills are going out, right when inflation is hitting people hard."I was floored," said homeowner Jill Fox. Fox noticed this spray-painted arrow on the sidewalk where it's slightly raised.Then this notice arrived in July, saying she had to fix the defective sidewalk by mid-September or the city would do it, costing her almost $4,000. She had no idea that Sacramento homeowners are responsible for the...
Popped balloon leads to shooting scare at high school fair, Vacaville police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A popped balloon at a high school fair led to panic and false claims of a shooting, officials with the Vacaville Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday. At 7:24 p.m. Friday, officers with the Vacaville Police Department said they received calls reporting a shot...
