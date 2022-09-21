Police: teamwork amongst departments helped officers locate missing Wilbraham kids

Read full article on original website
Arraignment held for suspects in Longmeadow house break-in
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men from New York are facing several charges after being arrested for breaking into a house in Longmeadow over the weekend. It all happened Saturday around 8 p.m. Longmeadow Police told us the family called 911, said they were not home, and that their security cameras picked up two masked men walking around their home.
Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead in Springfield on Sunday. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to a Maynard Street home around 10:15 p.m. last night after a relative found a man and woman dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds.
Westfield Police searching for suspect who allegedly damaged gas pump
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person who they said maliciously caused damage to one of the gas pumps at the Gulf gas station on Elm Street. Investigators said it happened Saturday around 6:45 p.m. After purchasing gas, the person seen...
Witnesses rush to help motorcycle rider seriously injured in a crash with a truck in Oxford
OXFORD, Mass. — A motorcycle rider is hospitalized with serious injuries after a collision with a truck in Oxford on Sunday. It happened at around 3:15 p.m. and investigators say when police first arrived they found neighbors and witnesses trying to help the rider by giving him first aid. The victim was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center. His name was not released.
Two people homeless after Springfield mobile home fire
The Red Cross is assisting two people who were forced out of their Springfield mobile home by a fire early Monday morning.
Heavy police presence seen on Stonina Drive in Chicopee
A heavy police presence was spotted on Stonina Drive in Chicopee Sunday.
Pittsfield Police seeks public help in locating 16-year-old
Pittsfield Police seek the public's help in locating a 16-year-old man.
Springfield house fire under investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An early morning house fire in Springfield is under investigation. According to officials, firefighters were called to the fire on Rest Way shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and out in about 30 minutes. Officials said two people...
Police respond to bus fire on Mass. Pike in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police responded to the Mass. Pike in Sturbridge Saturday morning for reports of a bus fire. According to the Massachusetts State Police, the incident took place on the westbound side of the interstate near mile marker 78.2. Police said that the fire has since been extinguished...
Florence man arrested after driving onto sidewalk while under the influence
FLORENCE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Northampton Police arrested a Florence man Saturday night after he drove onto the sidewalk during the Florence Night Out event while under the influence of alcohol. According to Northampton Police, the event happened around 7:40 p.m. Officers working the event stopped the driver after he drove...
Hampden County Sheriff’s Department marine unit rescues Longmeadow teens on Connecticut River
Two Longmeadow teens were rescued Saturday morning by members of the Hampden County Sheriff’s marine patrol unit as their boat was taking on water on the Connecticut River near Chicopee. The teens were preparing to participate in the Paper City Regatta, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s...
Dozens of vendors bringing creative items to The Big E’s Craft Common
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Lots of people go to The Big E for the food and entertainment, but it’s also a great place to go to find handmade crafts. Mary visited the Craft Common and spoke with some of this year’s vendors to learn more about some of the creative wares they brought to this year’s fair.
Longmeadow teenagers rescued from Connecticut River Saturday
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A scary situation unfolded in Chicopee on Saturday morning. Two teenagers from Longmeadow were rescued from the Connecticut River. Officials told Western Mass News the teens were preparing to participate in the Paper City Regatta. They added that the Hampden County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit, which assisted with the rescue, was established last year to respond to incidents like this one.
New York men arrested for breaking and entering a Longmeadow home
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Two New York men have been arrested for Breaking and Entering a home on Converse Street in Longmeadow Saturday night. Longmeadow Police told Western Mass News that officers responded to the home before 8:00 after receiving a call on people breaking into the house with masks on from the residents, who were alerted by security cameras.
Brothers From Pittsfield Convicted In Luring, Shooting Death Of 18-Year-Old
Two brothers have been convicted in the luring and shooting death of an 18-year-old man from the region. After more than two weeks of trial in Western Massachusetts, a jury in Berkshire County found Omar Pascual-Polanco, age 26, and Carlos Pascual-Polanco, age 22, both of Pittsfield, guilty of first-degree murder Thursday, Sept. 22, in the death of Jaden Salois.
Mass. animal shelter taking in cats evacuated from Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As Hurricane Ian continues to intensify, a Worcester County animal shelter is taking in pets that are evacuating the sunshine state. Second Chance Animal Services in North Brookfield said that it is preparing to welcome cats from a Florida shelter in the storm’s path.
Michael Lyncosky of West Springfield held without right to bail after allegedly shooting gun in neighborhood
A man from West Springfield was arraigned after allegedly firing shots from his car while driving around a field.
Dakin, TJO teaming up to host parvovirus vaccination clinics
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Concerns continue about parvovirus diagnosed in dogs in the Springfield area and now, two animal centers are coming together to offer free parvovirus shots to unvaccinated dogs. The Dakin Humane Society is teaming up with the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center and American...
Crews respond to garage fire in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a garage fire on Fairview Street in Greenfield Saturday night. Fire officials told Western Mass News crews responded after 8:00 p.m. A single-story garage, the attached greenhouse and their contents were a total loss. A car parked nearby the garage was also destroyed due to the radiating heat.
2 Mass. residents killed in head-on collision with tractor trailer in Conn.
A car traveling in the wrong direction on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut Friday morning crashed with a tractor-trailer head-on and resulted in the death of two 25-year-old Massachusetts residents, police said. Connecticut State Police identified the victims killed in the crash as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and James L....
