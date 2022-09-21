ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, TN

newstalk941.com

Cookeville Water Department Addresses Water Discoloration

Cookeville Water Department customers experiencing discolored water Monday do not have reason for concern. Water Department Director Barry Turner said the discoloration occurred after a water main break on Sunday. “That sort of caused some reverse flow on one of the lines and increased velocity by having one of the...
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Pickett Approves Bid For Additional Ambulance

Pickett County approved a bid to purchase a new ambulance at some $271,000. County Executive Stephen Bilbrey said the county currently has four ambulances in good condition. However, with an estimated 18-month lead time the county wanted to plan ahead. “You know since it’s going to take so long to...
PICKETT COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Senior Centers Seeing Membership Return To Pre-COVID Levels

September is National Senior Center Month. Center’s across the Upper Cumberland are celebrating and seeing participation reach normal levels after COVID. Clay County Director Sandra Wix said its membership has increased slightly with several new senior residents moving in. ‘We have been doing great,” Wix said. “We have continued...
JACKSON COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Pickett Working On Feasibility Study Grant For Boat Launch Site

The Bill Dance Signature Lakes program will require a feasibility study before taking the next steps at Dale Hollow Lake. Some $15 million will be invested in fish stocking, habitat, and fisheries management as well as improved access for fishing and boating. Pickett County Executive Stephen Bilbrey said the county is working with the Appalachian Regional Commission to apply for a $100,000 feasibility study grant.
PICKETT COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

This Week Special Called Sparta Meeting, Putnam School Board Meets

This week in the Upper Cumberland the Cookeville Planning Commission meets Monday night. Commissioners will consider several residential developments for study or action. Business begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the Putnam County School Board will receive an update on ongoing capital projects such as the Upperman High School addition and...
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville’s Veterans Barber Shop Moving To Baxter

Veterans Barber Shop in Cookeville is heading to Baxter. Owner Jonathan Williams said after renting the Veterans Drive location for some 16 years, he has found a place to buy. “I think this is going to be a good move for a number of reasons,” Williams said. “I already have a large number of customers from Baxter and surrounding areas, but also, there are no barber shops currently here in Baxter. There are a couple of hair saloons but no barber shops, so I will be the first and only in town until somebody else shows up.”
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Sparta Continuing Work With State To Answer Sewer Overflow Issues

A special-called meeting scheduled as a result of a Thursday Sparta Board of Aldermen work session regarding sewer violations. City Administrator Brad Hennessee said TDEC placed the city on notice in 2019 regarding the overflow issues. Hennessee said the meeting will continue efforts to fulfill a consent order that requires corrective action.
SPARTA, TN
wilsonpost.com

Housing project of 470 units planned near Lebanon High

The Lebanon City Council approved a zoning change during its most recent meeting that could be the next step in the creation of a 470-unit housing development near Lebanon High School. Early plans for the "Blue Hickory" development, include 200 flats, 201 townhomes, 28 duplexes, 40 single-family units and about...
LEBANON, TN
Rutherford Source

One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week

Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location in Murfreesboro. But now, the business just belongs to Bauer and she has moved it to Woodbury. This fall, the semi-annual sale will take place from September 28 through October 1, 2022. It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
WOODBURY, TN
tntech.edu

Surplus Furniture – Foundation Hall Library – Room 250

The furniture currently in Foundation Hall Room 250 will be put on GovDeals starting the week of 10/10. This furniture is available for the campus community to remove and use in campus spaces, not for personal use. Furniture is available on first come, first serve basis. Furniture moves will be at the expense of the department.
COOKEVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Rutherford County Business Professionals Chosen for Exclusive Look Inside County’s Largest Hospital

The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation is pleased to introduce the 2022 – 2023 class of The Commonwealth Society, a forum for Rutherford County business professionals to receive a “behind the scenes” look at the inner workings of the county’s largest hospital while exploring healthcare issues of national and local importance.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Village Pharmacy celebrates grand opening

COOKEVILLE – Village Pharmacy recently celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce. Village Pharmacy is a new pharmacy dedicated to improving the health and wellness of our community, one patient at a time. It offers delivery services, local products and great prices on your pharmaceutical needs.
COOKEVILLE, TN

