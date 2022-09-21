Read full article on original website
Related
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Water Department Addresses Water Discoloration
Cookeville Water Department customers experiencing discolored water Monday do not have reason for concern. Water Department Director Barry Turner said the discoloration occurred after a water main break on Sunday. “That sort of caused some reverse flow on one of the lines and increased velocity by having one of the...
newstalk941.com
Jackson County Chamber Seeking More Volunteer Help For American Made Music Fest
Jackson County Chamber of Commerce searching for some 100 volunteers to help with the American Made Music Festival. Director Hope Vargas said after last year’s festival, organizers quickly realized that more volunteers would be a must for the next one. “Ticket checkers, and backstage hands that need to readily...
newstalk941.com
Pickett Approves Bid For Additional Ambulance
Pickett County approved a bid to purchase a new ambulance at some $271,000. County Executive Stephen Bilbrey said the county currently has four ambulances in good condition. However, with an estimated 18-month lead time the county wanted to plan ahead. “You know since it’s going to take so long to...
newstalk941.com
Senior Centers Seeing Membership Return To Pre-COVID Levels
September is National Senior Center Month. Center’s across the Upper Cumberland are celebrating and seeing participation reach normal levels after COVID. Clay County Director Sandra Wix said its membership has increased slightly with several new senior residents moving in. ‘We have been doing great,” Wix said. “We have continued...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newstalk941.com
Pickett Working On Feasibility Study Grant For Boat Launch Site
The Bill Dance Signature Lakes program will require a feasibility study before taking the next steps at Dale Hollow Lake. Some $15 million will be invested in fish stocking, habitat, and fisheries management as well as improved access for fishing and boating. Pickett County Executive Stephen Bilbrey said the county is working with the Appalachian Regional Commission to apply for a $100,000 feasibility study grant.
newstalk941.com
This Week Special Called Sparta Meeting, Putnam School Board Meets
This week in the Upper Cumberland the Cookeville Planning Commission meets Monday night. Commissioners will consider several residential developments for study or action. Business begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the Putnam County School Board will receive an update on ongoing capital projects such as the Upperman High School addition and...
newstalk941.com
Cookeville’s Veterans Barber Shop Moving To Baxter
Veterans Barber Shop in Cookeville is heading to Baxter. Owner Jonathan Williams said after renting the Veterans Drive location for some 16 years, he has found a place to buy. “I think this is going to be a good move for a number of reasons,” Williams said. “I already have a large number of customers from Baxter and surrounding areas, but also, there are no barber shops currently here in Baxter. There are a couple of hair saloons but no barber shops, so I will be the first and only in town until somebody else shows up.”
newstalk941.com
Sparta Continuing Work With State To Answer Sewer Overflow Issues
A special-called meeting scheduled as a result of a Thursday Sparta Board of Aldermen work session regarding sewer violations. City Administrator Brad Hennessee said TDEC placed the city on notice in 2019 regarding the overflow issues. Hennessee said the meeting will continue efforts to fulfill a consent order that requires corrective action.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wilsonpost.com
Housing project of 470 units planned near Lebanon High
The Lebanon City Council approved a zoning change during its most recent meeting that could be the next step in the creation of a 470-unit housing development near Lebanon High School. Early plans for the "Blue Hickory" development, include 200 flats, 201 townhomes, 28 duplexes, 40 single-family units and about...
2 dead in murder-suicide at Cumberland County senior living community
An investigation is underway after a reported murder-suicide left two people dead at a senior living community in Pleasant Hill.
One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week
Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location in Murfreesboro. But now, the business just belongs to Bauer and she has moved it to Woodbury. This fall, the semi-annual sale will take place from September 28 through October 1, 2022. It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
tntech.edu
Surplus Furniture – Foundation Hall Library – Room 250
The furniture currently in Foundation Hall Room 250 will be put on GovDeals starting the week of 10/10. This furniture is available for the campus community to remove and use in campus spaces, not for personal use. Furniture is available on first come, first serve basis. Furniture moves will be at the expense of the department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
murfreesboro.com
Rutherford County Business Professionals Chosen for Exclusive Look Inside County’s Largest Hospital
The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation is pleased to introduce the 2022 – 2023 class of The Commonwealth Society, a forum for Rutherford County business professionals to receive a “behind the scenes” look at the inner workings of the county’s largest hospital while exploring healthcare issues of national and local importance.
Macon County SRO saves homecoming crowd from dangerous driver
Macon County High School in Tennessee was holding its homecoming parade this afternoon when a man behind in a black vehicle went speeding around the roadblocks and heading right for the large crowd.
Injuries Reported After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rutherford County (Rutherford County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Rutherford County. The officials reported that a white van crashed into the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
wjle.com
Former County Landfill Employee Charged with Theft and Debit Card Fraud
A DeKalb County Landfill employee has been terminated and charged with theft and fraudulent use of a debit card for allegedly using a county government fuel card for personal use. The theft allegedly occurred multiple times from June 21, 2021 to September 11, 2022 totaling almost $3,000. 54-year-old Mark Randall...
ucbjournal.com
Village Pharmacy celebrates grand opening
COOKEVILLE – Village Pharmacy recently celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce. Village Pharmacy is a new pharmacy dedicated to improving the health and wellness of our community, one patient at a time. It offers delivery services, local products and great prices on your pharmaceutical needs.
Van crashes into Rutherford County gas station for the second time in one month
Employees at a gas station in Rutherford County are experiencing a case of déjà after a van crashed into the store for the second time this month.
61-Year-Old Timothy Burton Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Carthage (Carthage, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials reported that Timothy Burton, 61, of [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
wgnsradio.com
Local Resident Reports her Bank Account and Savings Account were Drained
MURFREESBORO, TN – Imagine logging onto your bank account, only to realize that someone stole all of your hard earned dollars. That is exactly what happened to a Murfreesboro woman earlier this month. The local resident fell victim to a theft that drained her bank account and savings account.
Comments / 0