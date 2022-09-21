ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 16

Dean Parr
4d ago

In real news today not reported by 12 John Durham exposed the blew party & our tyranny government ➕ our tyranny media for treasonous acts against President Trump in 2016 & our tyranny media is silent!!!

Reply
5
peony
4d ago

I agree that Sam Brownback's decisions were not the best. From what I have read about Schmidt is that with his position he had little choice but to support Brownback.But, for years, public schools have misused money....they throw excellent books and other materials away. In addition, they order new materials just so the budget is used. Otherwise, they don't get the same amount the following year. This was happening in 1979, my first year of teaching and continues to this day. Administration is paid way too much money. They are known to hire their cronies even though they're not right for the position. Colleges charge too much for higher education, which does not guarantee jobs anymore.

Reply(2)
4
Susan Miller
4d ago

If CRT was a Nothing burger, why push it? Schools need to completely stop sex education/grooming BS. And stop treating mental disorders (gender dysphoria) as an acceptable norm.

Reply
3
Related
Kansas Reflector

Kansas ads in governor’s race: Often misleading, disparaging with a partisan dash of truth

TOPEKA — The battle between distortion and nuance rages in the Kansas gubernatorial race as dozens of commercials flood television and the internet in a quest to influence voters’ views of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican challenger Derek Schmidt. In the last few days, independent governor candidate Dennis Pyle added his voice to the […] The post Kansas ads in governor’s race: Often misleading, disparaging with a partisan dash of truth appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Axios

Culture war in Kansas

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) is airing an ad saying she opposes men playing women's sports, after getting attacked by Republicans for vetoing two bills requiring transgender students to play on teams matching their birth gender. Driving the news: “Of course, men should not play girls' sports. OK, we all...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Without asking for it, transgender kids have been swept up into Kansas political imbroglio

Kansas politicians and school districts have contorted themselves in fury recently over simple requests of transgender students. Treat us fairly and inclusively. Call us by our names and treat us with respect. Value our lives. We saw it recently in Gardner Edgerton School District, as a proposed policy covering trans students would have forbidden teachers […] The post Without asking for it, transgender kids have been swept up into Kansas political imbroglio appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Education
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s reelection could affirm political progress for women

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. If you value women’s political progress, then the number of […] The post Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s reelection could affirm political progress for women appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas voters to consider amendment strengthening legislative oversight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas voters are starting to receive mailers talking about another constitutional amendment, this one to appear on the general election ballot in November. In the August primary, voters turned down a proposed constitutional amendment concerning abortion rights in the state. Residents voted “no,” preserving Kansas’ constitutional...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

FF 12 Fact Check: Ad calls out Derek Schmidt’s record on school funding

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In the race for Kansas governor, there is a specific focus placed on issues of education and schools. Ads for both parties hit on the issue, trying to support their specific candidate to the detriment of the other. For 12 News FactFinder, Shawn Loging is taking a look into claims made by a video supporting Democratic Governor Laura Kelly paid for by the Kansas Democratic Party. This follows 12 Factfinder’s previous look into claims made against Kelly in an ad supporting the Republican gubernatorial candidate, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas AG candidates clash at Wichita debate

In a side room at a local steakhouse in Wichita, in front of the Wichita Metro Crime Commission, two men, Chris Mann and Kris Kobach made their case to be Kansas's next attorney general. Mann, a former police officer and prosecutor told the crowd “Public safety is my life’s work....
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
Person
Derek Schmidt
thefreshtoast.com

Kansas AG Candidates Criticize Wichita’s Recent Marijuana Decriminalization — Here’s Why

Starting today, the state’s largest city will no longer prosecute cannabis cases. Neither man running for AG are supportive of the idea. The Wichita City Council recently green-lighted marijuana possession within the city limits, making the largest city in Kansas the least restrictive on cannabis possession statewide. The decriminalization...
KSNT News

What happened to Medicaid expansion in Kansas?

Editor’s Note: 27 News is examining the governor’s 2018 campaign promises. This is the second story in a series that will be released in the coming weeks. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made many promises before and after she ran for office, but did she deliver? Kelly told Kansans during her State of […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

GOP hits Kansas governor hard on trans athletes, her new ad

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas’ Democratic governor launched a new television ad on Wednesday in which she says men don’t belong in women’s sports. It’s a move seeking to blunt Republican attacks on her for vetoing two proposals to ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s school and college sports. Gov. Laura Kelly doesn’t detail her position […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas political parties react to new poll

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Election night is just around the corner. 27 News teamed up with Emerson College to poll Kansans on their intentions come November. With less than 2 months until election night, every day matters. Especially for the upcoming governor election on Nov. 8. From the poll, the general election favors incumbent Democratic Governor […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Politics State#Politics Governor#Democratic
KSN News

Which Kansas-made innovation is the coolest?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four Kansas companies are in the running for the Coolest Innovation Made in Kansas. The winner will be announced next month. The Kansas Chamber said the contest began with 40 products. Seventeen moved on to the first round of judging by completing a questionnaire. The final four are: Apex Stages made […]
KANSAS STATE
hppr.org

Layoffs at Emporia State have tenured faculty across Kansas wondering if they're next

WICHITA, Kansas — Last week, Emporia State University professor Max McCoy penned a column that began, “I may be fired for writing this.”. McCoy, Emporia State’s sole journalism professor and advisor to the student newspaper, was among 33 faculty members laid off as part of a large-scale restructuring in response to declining enrollment. His column had criticized the move and university leadership.
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KWCH.com

LIVE: Briefing on WPD property and evidence operations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is hosting a media briefing regarding Wichita Police Department Property and Evidence operations at 3 p.m. today, September 26, in the first floor board room at City Hall, 455 N. Main. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Harvey and McPherson counties to get new magistrate judge

TOPEKA — The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet by videoconference at noon Thursday, September 29, to set the schedule for filling a new district magistrate judge position. The new district magistrate judge position was among several certified by Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

308 Budget Director: Pulling funds 'from everywhere' to meet budget priorities

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 Budget Director Sheila Meggers said the USD 308 Board of Education set some priorities when looking at spending for this school year. "Number one was increased instructional support," Meggers said. "That also came out of our ESSER process. We're using funds out of our general fund, out of our ESSER, out of Title, again that's the strategic piece of pulling it from everywhere, but instruction and instructional support are a top priority. We know we have some gaps from COVID and we're trying to make that up. Some other areas are just salaries to recruit and retain highly qualified staff. Like probably everyone else in the community, we're struggling to get and retain staff. We also are focusing on some increased staff development, especially around literacy, because that is an area we're trying to improve across the district, as well."
HUTCHINSON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy