In real news today not reported by 12 John Durham exposed the blew party & our tyranny government ➕ our tyranny media for treasonous acts against President Trump in 2016 & our tyranny media is silent!!!
I agree that Sam Brownback's decisions were not the best. From what I have read about Schmidt is that with his position he had little choice but to support Brownback.But, for years, public schools have misused money....they throw excellent books and other materials away. In addition, they order new materials just so the budget is used. Otherwise, they don't get the same amount the following year. This was happening in 1979, my first year of teaching and continues to this day. Administration is paid way too much money. They are known to hire their cronies even though they're not right for the position. Colleges charge too much for higher education, which does not guarantee jobs anymore.
If CRT was a Nothing burger, why push it? Schools need to completely stop sex education/grooming BS. And stop treating mental disorders (gender dysphoria) as an acceptable norm.
