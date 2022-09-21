Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The days of the dynamic duo are long gone, but Kasher Quon is recapturing the magic on his own. In the past few weeks, the lights have started to flicker on at the Detroit rapper’s once-prolific YouTube channel. “New Wave” is his latest single and, despite the title, not much has changed. Kasher’s delivery is still offbeat yet conversational, and full of frequent moments where he stumbles through a line, yells “fuck,” and then keeps going. If anything is different, it’s that there are no more tales of credit card fraud and VPN scams—he’s playing it straight, sticking to laughing at dudes wearing borrowed watches and blowing cash on his girl’s braids and nights out at Benihana. That’s probably a good choice; there were only so many grandmothers to scam and department stores to fleece. He was always more than the gimmick, and now he’s proving that.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO