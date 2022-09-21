Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Proves JAY-Z Isn’t The Only Rapper With Picasso Money
Dr. Dre and JAY-Z have something else in common outside of their enormous Hip Hop success: an appreciation for Pablo Picasso. The legendary producer’s son, Truice Young, posted a photo on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (September 21) showing his father posing in front of a painting by the iconic Spanish artist.
hotnewhiphop.com
Baby Tate Taps 2 Chainz For Club Ready "Ain't No Love"
Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean those club-ready jams have to stop. This New Music Friday (September 23), Baby Tate returns with a few bars on a 2 Chainz-assisted track that will get listeners to the dancefloor. The Warner Records release gives a nod to Ciara's "Oh" featuring Ludacris and Usher's "Love in this Club," both 2000s party favorites, and judging from the lyrics, Baby Tate makes it clear that there "Ain't No Love" when all you're looking for is a good time.
HipHopDX.com
Hip Hop Pioneers Respond To Akademiks Calling Them ‘Dusty’ After LL COOL J Lashing
Exclusive – Akademiks is facing an onslaught of criticism after he referred to the pioneers and architects of Hip Hop as “dusty” in one of his recent Twitch rants. In addition to LL COOL J, who berated the media personality on Wednesday night (September 21), Scorpio of groundbreaking Hip Hop group Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five has spoken out about Akademiks’ comments, telling HipHopDX he was way off base.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dess Dior Talks Her Shit On "Rich And Raw" From New "RAW" EP
Dess Dior delivered her 8-track RAW EP earlier this weekend, complete with bougie, bad bitch anthems like "Bottega," "Paris," and "Mood Board," just to name a few. The 23-year-old received a co-sign from her ex-beau, Future, after dropping off the project, sending plenty of rap lovers her way to check out her work.
hiphop-n-more.com
DaBaby Claims He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion Before Tory Lanez Incident on New Song ‘Boogeyman’
DaBaby has claimed he slept with Megan Thee Stallion multiple times, including the night before the alleged Tory Lanez shooting incident. DaBaby makes the said claim on his song ‘Boogeyman’ which appears on his latest album Baby on Baby 2 that released last night featuring 14 songs in total. Anthony Hamilton is the only feature on it.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rihanna Confirms Super Bowl Halftime Show After Attending A$AP Rocky Afterparty
Rihanna season is coming. After gossip began spreading online, speculating that the 34-year-old could be the next performer to grace the stage during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, the mother of one quickly confirmed the rumours by posting a photo of her famous tattooed hand holding up a football in front of a white screen.
bravotv.com
Phaedra Parks Shows Off Her Fierce “Soccer Mom” Style
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is a “mama bear” on the field while supporting her sons. Phaedra Parks tends to rock statement-making fashion everywhere she goes, and yes, that even applies to the sidelines of a kids’ soccer game. In a September 19 Instagram post, The...
hotnewhiphop.com
Russell Simmons Stunts On Akademiks: "I Remember Signing Paperwork For Jay-Z & Kanye West"
DJ Akademiks continues to face backlash for his comments about the pioneers of hip-hop. Ak's claims that the founding fathers are "dusty" because they never made the same amount as rappers today. He later doubled down on his comments, adding that the forefathers didn't provide the younger generation with enough game to avoid the same financial mistakes that they did. LL Cool J fired back at Ak but now, Russell Simmons chimed in.
HipHopDX.com
6ix9ine Involved In Brawl After Dubai DJ Reportedly Refuses To Play His Music
6ix9ine was reportedly involved in an altercation in a Dubai nightclub this week after allegedly attempting to assault a DJ for refusing to play his music. According to Hollywood Unlocked, sources report 6ix9ine approached an unnamed DJ at the Soho Garden club in the Palm Jumeirah district in Dubai, requesting to have his music played.
Nilüfer Yanya Covers PJ Harvey’s “Rid of Me”: Listen
Nilüfer Yanya has shared her cover of PJ Harvey’s “Rid of Me,” the title track from the iconic English musician’s 1993 LP. Check it out below. Of the song, Yanya said in a statement:. “Rid of Me” haunted me for many years after I first...
HipHopDX.com
Akademiks Responds To Backlash Over 'Dusty' Rapper Comments
Akademiks has addressed the backlash he’s received from the likes of LL COOL J and Hot 97’s Ebro Darden over him calling Hip Hop pioneers “dusty.”. The controversial media personality responded via his Off The Record podcast on Friday (September 23) in an episode titled “Letter to LL Cool J.” During the 48-minute episode, Akademiks explained that his original comments were tongue-in-cheek and they have been blown way out of proportion.
Listen to Kasher Quon’s “New Wave”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The days of the dynamic duo are long gone, but Kasher Quon is recapturing the magic on his own. In the past few weeks, the lights have started to flicker on at the Detroit rapper’s once-prolific YouTube channel. “New Wave” is his latest single and, despite the title, not much has changed. Kasher’s delivery is still offbeat yet conversational, and full of frequent moments where he stumbles through a line, yells “fuck,” and then keeps going. If anything is different, it’s that there are no more tales of credit card fraud and VPN scams—he’s playing it straight, sticking to laughing at dudes wearing borrowed watches and blowing cash on his girl’s braids and nights out at Benihana. That’s probably a good choice; there were only so many grandmothers to scam and department stores to fleece. He was always more than the gimmick, and now he’s proving that.
hotnewhiphop.com
Erica Banks & Finesse2Tymes Seemingly Break Up
Earlier this month, rappers Erica Banks and Finesse2Tymes sparked dating rumors. The two were seen boo'd up on Instagram shortly after Finesse signed a record deal with Moneybagg Yo. While their sudden relationship shocked social media users, their alleged breakup was even more appalling. Recently, an image of the Memphis...
musictimes.com
Future's Net Worth 2022: Publishing to Greatest Hits Sold For THIS Much, Including 'Mask Off'
Future's publishing catalog from 2004 to 2020, which amounted to 612 songs, was sold to Influence Media Partners. According to reports, Future's smash-hit songs including "Mask Off," a fan-favorite released in 2017 which was included in his self-titled album "Future;" some songs with Drake like "Jumpman" and "Life Is Good;" "King's Dead," featuring Kendrick Lamar; "Selfish" with Rihanna, and "Low Life" featuring The Weeknd.
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Calls Out Akademiks Over Reginae Hate
Yesterday, DJ Akademiks caught Toya Johnson's wrath after he spoke about her daughter. During a live stream, the entertainment and music commentator went on a rant about Reginae's failed relationship with rapper YFN Lucci. He stated, "Reginae loved hood n*ggas; she loved YFN Lucci... You know these b*tch-- let me not call her a b*tch. These chicks love a hood n*gga until he's facing 25 to life."
♡ EP
On paper, Ela Minus and DJ Python are a woefully ill-fitting combination. Minus is a purveyor of combative, hard-edged techno and coldwave; her lyrics, often revolving around calls for rebellion or resistance against amorphous higher powers, give her songs the redolence of protest music, even if they are sometimes too vague to parse on a political level. Python, on the other hand, is prone to giving endearingly shitposty interviews but makes dance music with a soft touch and a gauzy, achingly romantic spirit. Minus’ music is throwback, nodding to New Order and ’80s European electronic styles, but focused firmly on the future; Python’s has a nostalgic and wistful air about it, even though his trademark fusion of reggaeton and house is quietly innovative. Despite their outward mismatch, though, something about their disparate sensibilities just seems to work together: ♡ (pronounced “corazón”), their new collaborative EP, is one of the best projects either artist has put their name to, a deft and moving dance record that feels casual but profoundly intimate.
Mary J. Blige Steps Out In A Pink Metallic Look
Mary J. Blige is still reminding us that she’s that girl when it comes to serving looks and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense! Her fashion for her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour stops has been top tier and it doesn’t look like she has plans on slowing down anytime soon.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Gotit Says He Didn't Date Bhad Bhabie
Were Lil Gotit and Bhad Bhabie ever an item? Lil Gotit finally put the rumors surrounding him and Bhabie to rest on the No Jumper podcast with Adam22. Gotit and Bhabie were presumed to be at the start of a new relationship when the two were seen snuggling up on one another over an Instagram live session in October of 2019. The video ended without any official confirmation of the rappers’ couple status, but nonetheless, Bhad Bhabie could be seen sniffing and lightly kissing Gotit’s neck. The pair then each posted the same photo of themselves in the studio together, adding more fuel to the fire. It's worth noting that this was all happening in the midst of the two collaborating together on "$," and thus, perhaps it was all in an effort to hype up the single.
Pitchfork
