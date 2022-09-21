ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Photo of the day: Volunteers transform housing facilities for homeless veterans

By Deseret News Photographers
Deseret News
Deseret News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25YpP1_0i50l4i200
Murals are painted by Home Depot vendors at Freedom Landing in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. More than 600 volunteers from The Home Depot Foundation teamed up with the Housing Authority of Salt Lake City to revamp two permanent supportive housing facilities for men and women, including more than 150 veterans, experiencing homelessness. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The Home Depot Foundation on Wednesday teamed up with the Housing Authority of Salt Lake City to revamp two permanent supportive housing facilities for men and women, including more than 150 veterans, experiencing homelessness.

More than 600 volunteers led by Team Depot, The Home Depot’s associate volunteer force, split up across the two properties — Freedom Landing and Sunrise Metro — to revamp the outdoor areas and give those who live there more comfortable and enjoyable places to spend their time.

Volunteers painted the exterior of the buildings, installed a serenity garden and raised garden beds, planted trees, built a grilling area, assembled furniture, and installed custom seating and shade structures. They will also installed new fencing, created a dog park and built 50-plus dog and cat beds for the people who live there.

Freedom Landing, a former hotel that was transformed to supportive housing, provides a place to live for 109 veterans at risk of or experiencing homelessness. Sunrise Metro, which was the first permanent supportive housing complex in Salt Lake City, currently houses 100 people, including 60 veterans, who are experiencing chronic homelessness.

For more than 10 years, the Housing Authority of Salt Lake City has partnered with The Home Depot Foundation to improve various community spaces in housing sites to build a true sense of community and home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MLQF5_0i50l4i200
Laura Seitz, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39jFaV_0i50l4i200
Laura Seitz, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c98he_0i50l4i200
Laura Seitz, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48JVeL_0i50l4i200
Laura Seitz, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fc5e0_0i50l4i200
Laura Seitz, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aAxaa_0i50l4i200
Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
