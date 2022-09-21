ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garnet Valley, PA

Satanic Clothing Is Now Allowed At This PA School District Thanks To Local Congregation

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wqj4g_0i50l2wa00
Garnet Valley High School in Glen Mills Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/inset: Satanic Delco (FACEBOOK)

A Pennsylvania school district has recently decided to allow its students to freely express their religious beliefs — even if it means wearing satanic clothing.

The Garnet Valley School District has recently changed its dress code, which previously banned "clothing displaying alcohol, drugs, tobacco, weapons, violence, obscenities, lewd or illegal behavior, sexual overtones, satanic/cult references, double meanings, or any reference that is disruptive to the educational environment," PhillyMag reports.

However, the mention of "satanic/cult references" was removed as the 2022-23 school year began.

The outlet says its thanks in part to a local independent congregation named "Satanic Delco," which has made itself known as a group that advocates for people's freedom to express their beliefs.

"Garnet Valley students are now free to express their Satanism on equal footing, alongside their fellow students of every other religion," the group said in a Sept. 12. Facebook post.

In 2021, "Satanic Delco" forced a similar change in the Rose Tree Media School District's dress code, they said. Since then, the group's next target was the Garney Valley School District.

"At the time, Garnet Valley didn’t want to change the policy because they feared the backlash and bad press they would receive for caving to a group of Satanists," the organization wrote. "I’m happy to report that they have in fact caved."

The Garney Valley School District has not publicly commented on the dress code change.

to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Garnet Valley, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Mantua, NJ High School Denies Accommodating Kids Identifying As Cats

I'll be the first one to say it. It's pretty bonkers the kinds of things you see on social media these days. Seriously, I wake up to find out that kids are eating laundry detergent pods (Tide Pod Challenge), people cooking their chicken in Nyquil, the list goes on and on. On today's episode of "Wild Things Jahna Reads On The Internet," there apparently has been a rumor going around in one particular Gloucester County school district that has a lot of parents both upset and concerned this week.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School District#Linus K12#Satanism#Satanic#Clothing#Phillymag#Satanists
MONTCO.Today

Former Kennedy-Kenrick High School Site: Out with Lockers/Lunch Rooms, In with Lawns/Living Rooms

One of the design interiors for the residential construction proposed in Norristown at the former Kennedy-Kendrick High School location. The years-long effort to repurpose the Norristown real estate that once housed Kennedy-Kenrick High School has received preliminary approval of its progress. Justin Heinze did the deed of reporting the advances in the Norristown Patch.
NORRISTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Philly

West Chester's Outfest canceled over hate-fueled responses

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A local borough canceled its first LGBTQ celebration set for next weekend over hate-fueled responses. Many were upset over the planned drag show.On Monday, the West Chester Borough Republican Committee posted on its social media account that a drag show was going to be held downtown. They included a flyer for Outfest and shared one of the drag performer's Instagram accounts. They added, "If you feel this is inappropriate as we do, make your voice heard to borough council."Council President Michael Stefano told CBS Philadelphia that members of the council received a ton of emails."Pretty...
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Voice

Havre de Grace Police Officer On Administrative Leave After Striking Man In Viral Video: Mayor

A police officer in Maryland has been placed on administrative duty after a video of him hitting another person circulated and went viral on social media. In Harford County, Havre de Grace Mayor William Martin announced that an investigation has been launched into the police department following an incident at a Waffle House parking lot early on Saturday, Sept. 24.
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
phl17.com

B & F Towing company accused of unfair treatment towards black Americans

NEW CASTLE, DE (WPHL)- African Americans are accusing a tow company in Delaware of unfair treatment. B & F Towing Company is a towing service located at 449 Old Airport Rd in New Castle, Delaware. The company staff appears to be all white Americans based on photos on google images and personal visits to the establishment.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Daily Voice

Man Wanted For Slugging Woman Then Robbing Her In DelCo

Police in Delaware County are looking for a man who they say slugged a woman he knew and then robbed her. Montez S. Moore, 29, punched the woman after she said she wanted to leave and end the conversation they were having outside a business on the 1500 block of Hook Road on Saturday, Sept. 24, Darby Township police said.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
368K+
Followers
54K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy