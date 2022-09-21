Satanic Clothing Is Now Allowed At This PA School District Thanks To Local Congregation

Garnet Valley High School in Glen Mills Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/inset: Satanic Delco (FACEBOOK)

A Pennsylvania school district has recently decided to allow its students to freely express their religious beliefs — even if it means wearing satanic clothing.

The Garnet Valley School District has recently changed its dress code, which previously banned "clothing displaying alcohol, drugs, tobacco, weapons, violence, obscenities, lewd or illegal behavior, sexual overtones, satanic/cult references, double meanings, or any reference that is disruptive to the educational environment," PhillyMag reports.

However, the mention of "satanic/cult references" was removed as the 2022-23 school year began.

The outlet says its thanks in part to a local independent congregation named "Satanic Delco," which has made itself known as a group that advocates for people's freedom to express their beliefs.

"Garnet Valley students are now free to express their Satanism on equal footing, alongside their fellow students of every other religion," the group said in a Sept. 12. Facebook post.

In 2021, "Satanic Delco" forced a similar change in the Rose Tree Media School District's dress code, they said. Since then, the group's next target was the Garney Valley School District.

"At the time, Garnet Valley didn’t want to change the policy because they feared the backlash and bad press they would receive for caving to a group of Satanists," the organization wrote. "I’m happy to report that they have in fact caved."

The Garney Valley School District has not publicly commented on the dress code change.

