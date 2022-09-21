ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Power surge causes multiple water main breaks in Parma

By Tracy Carloss
 5 days ago
Water main breaks bubbled up across Parma Wednesday. At least four water main breaks happened just after 11 a.m. because of a power surge, according to Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter.

“The good thing is everyone has power. The bad thing is the surge caused road closures and it’s very unique it would cause breaks in water lines,” said DeGeeter.

The water main breaks have drivers hitting the brakes.

The city was forced to shut down Ridge Road to make repairs. West Pleasant Valley Road is open but with only one lane in each direction, causing traffic troubles for drivers.

“You got rush hour folks coming into Parma, coming home from work, so trying to get the message out - we are working with our partner, Cleveland Water," DeGeeter said.

The mayor said he expects Ridge Road to be back open soon.

Right now, there is no boil advisory in place.

Comments / 8

Jenny Smith
5d ago

They were quick to fix it. The road needed some traffic control but it worked out. How does an electrical surge cause issues under ground?

