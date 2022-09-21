ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole Beasley gets shot with Bucs, fulfills wish to play with Tom Brady

By Rick Stroud
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
New Buc Cole Beasley said he has always wanted to play with Tom Brady, who has had success in the past with shorter receivers like the former Bills player. [ JEFF LEWIS | AP ]

TAMPA — Before Cole Beasley could find a way to slip into the Bucs huddle, he had to slide into Tom Brady’s direct messages.

The 10-year veteran receiver has always wanted to play with Brady. But he didn’t know if he would make it back to the NFL after not getting an opportunity from any team during training camp, and his prospects were bleak two weeks into the regular season.

Beasley didn’t have Brady’s phone number, so he said he hit the Bucs quarterback up on Instagram.

“I’m going to be honest, I was hitting him up a lot. I slid into his (DMs) for sure,” Beasley said. “I’m sure a lot of guys do that. It’s been a while. He didn’t really say anything until recently.

“I’ve been wanting to play with Brady for a long time, so it’s exciting for me. I’m excited for the opportunity and just ready to get back at it. You know, it’s a humbling experience kind of waiting this long. It’s the first time I’ve never been through a camp. I’ve got a lot of catching up to do.”

Cole Beasley, playing with the Bill last season, is stopped by Bucs cornerback Ross Cockrell after a catch on Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa. [ MARK LOMOGLIO | AP ]

The Bucs officially signed the 33-year old Beasley to the practice squad Wednesday. But with Mike Evans’ appeal of his one-game suspension denied by the league and injuries continuing to mount at the receiver position, Beasley may be needed for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

“Cole is a viable receiver. We’ll see right now. He hasn’t played in a while,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. “He’s been on the street, really. We’ve got to see what he knows and what kind of shape he’s in, and we’ll kind of go from there.

“We have depth. But anytime you lose quite a few guys at any one spot, you’ve got to worry a little bit. But we’ve got guys who need to step up and make plays and we kept them around for a reason so they’ve just got to go in and perform.”

Consider how banged up the Bucs are at the receiver position. Julio Jones (knee) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) missed the game at New Orleans and did not practice Wednesday. Russell Gage (hamstring), Breshad Perriman (knee), Scotty Miller (calf) were all limited.

When healthy, the Bucs have one of the most star-studded receiver rooms in the NFL.

Beasley has 550 career receptions and fits right in. Last season, he had 823 catches for 693 yards and a touchdown for the Bills. But after going unsigned for so long, he didn’t know if he would get another shot at playing in the NFL.

“I was ready to get in somewhere and show that I could still play,” he said. “There’s a lot of guys here who have had a lot of success. So really, I look at it as you can take a lot from each guy, you know? There’s something we can each get from each other and make each other better so I’m excited for that.”

Beasley was assigned a No. 15 jersey and began his first practice with the Bucs during the special teams period by fielding punts. He dropped his first attempt, picked it up and nearly collided with tight end Ko Kieft before his helmet flew off.

If Cole Beasley can get up to speed quickly this week, he could provide immediate relief to a receiving room that is bruised and battered. [ ADRIAN KRAUS | AP ]

Beasley’s career in Buffalo ended unceremoniously as well. He was vocal about opposing the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols and declined to get vaccinated. He tested positive for the virus in December and missed a game. Despite having a year remaining on his contract, the Bills were unable to trade Beasley and he was released in March.

At 5-foot-8, 174 pounds, Beasley is reminiscent of the slot receivers Brady had success with in New England such as Wes Welker, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola.

“That was one of the reasons I always wanted to play for him,” Beasley said of Brady. “He’s had a lot of success with those types of guys.”

Perriman sounded as if the injuries in the receiver room should not be a problem, whether Beasley plays or not.

“Just like any other week. No matter who is out there, no matter what defender, you’re going out there expecting to win,” said Perriman, who caught Brady’s only touchdown at New Orleans. “That’s the mindset of anyone in that room — rookies included. That’s the standard we put on ourselves.”

Although Brady was scheduled to take a day off Wednesday, he practiced. Perhaps it was another opportunity to gain some rhythm with what’s left of the Bucs’ receiving corps. Beasley said he’s spent most of his time with receivers coach Kevin Garver learning the plays for Sunday’s home opener.

“This is the perfect situation,” Beasley said. “I’m just happy to be a part of it. Whatever my role is, I’ll fulfill it. Wherever they need me, I’m just coming in and helping any way I can.”

