Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays’ Randy Arozarena and Yandy Diaz had words, say all is good now

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
Randy Arozarena, right, said he and Yandy Diaz recently had a bit of a personal dispute, but everything is fine now. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena said he and Yandy Diaz had words over “a couple of little things” after Monday’s loss to the Astros, but there was “nothing physical” and they have resolved their issues.

“We’re fine,” Arozarena said before Wednesday’s game, via team interpreter Manny Navarro. “I saw him today and I talked to him today and we greeted each other and everything’s all good.”

Arozarena said the subject of the dispute was “much more so personal stuff” than baseball related, and that he and Diaz agreed to move on.

“We both spoke and we talked about it,” he said. “Our goal now is just to focus on what’s going on on the field in between the lines and focus on making it to the playoffs and focusing on helping out this team however we can.”

Word of an incident was first reported Tuesday afternoon by WDAE-95.3, the team’s flagship radio station, which said the players were involved “in a physical altercation” in the Tropicana Field parking lot.

Manager Kevin Cash didn’t have much to say about the incident, but did acknowledge that was “part of the reason” neither was in the lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Astros. He said Diaz is also dealing with a left shoulder issue, which kept him out again Wednesday. Arozarena was back in the lineup.

“I really am not going to confirm, deny, whatever,” Cash said. “I think these players, we owe it to them to keep what goes on in the clubhouse, in the clubhouse. But I’m very confident we’re past everything and looking forward to playing (Wednesday).”

Diaz was not made available for comment Wednesday.

Arozarena spent at least part of Tuesday’s game in the bullpen area, but said he was available if needed, especially when the Rays loaded the bases in the ninth inning before losing 5-0 to Houston.

This story will be updated.

