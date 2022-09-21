Read full article on original website
Kentucky man who shot classmates in '97 imprisoned for life
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told...
Bardstown offering reward following vandalism of cemetery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Near the heart of Bardstown Cemetery, yellow police tape wraps around the dark granite of a new mausoleum. "My mother is buried here, and we come through every day," Nina Culver said, after driving in with her father. Culver's mother was buried there about two years...
Pentatonix, Grammy award-winning acapella group, coming to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — This winter, a three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group will be performing at Rupp Arena. Pentatonix has announced their Holiday-themed tour will be stopping in Lexington on Sunday, Dec. 4. The tour called Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! will make stops at 22 cities in America, starting...
Oldham County father banned from school board meetings files lawsuit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A father is suing the Oldham County Board of Education for allegedly banning him from attending public school board meetings. Micah Cain is claiming the board violated his First and Fourteenth Amendment rights by not allowing him to attend the meetings, therefore, not allowing him to speak at these meetings.
Kentucky bourbon distillery cleans up 600 pounds of debris from Salt River
LAWRENCEBURG, Kentucky — A team of Four Roses employees helped clean hundreds of pounds of debris from a riverbank in Lawrenceburg, Ky. Water from the river is a key part of the distillery's bourbon production. According to a press release, employees volunteered in the company's 6th Annual Salt River...
