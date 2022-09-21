ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI 12 News

Portion of Narragansett Bay reopens for shellfishing

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UiyK3_0i50hgpR00

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An area of Upper Narragansett Bay that had been closed to shellfish harvesting for more than two weeks has reopened.

The closure initially began on Sept. 6 after the bay was contaminated by runoff after heavy rainfall.

The R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) then extended the closure on Sept. 14 after a sewer line ruptured in Warwick. The DEM has since estimated that roughly 161,000 gallons of untreated sewage leaked into the bay, well below the original estimate of 450,000 gallons.

The new estimate was the result of a review conducted by an engineer with the Warwick Sewer Authority, according to the DEM.

The WSA hired truckers to haul sewage from the site to help prevent additional sewage from spilling into Warwick Pond, which flows into Buckeye Brook and eventually upper Narragansett Bay, just southwest of Conimicut Point.

Since the sewer pipe rupture, the WSA was required to collect samples from multiple locations which showed a decline in bacteria counts, according to the DEM.

A 170-acre area from Conimicut Point to Ogden Avenue in Warwick will remain closed until further notice as further bacteria tests are conducted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
eastgreenwichnews.com

Public Works Chief, Engineer Resign

The Planning Department returned to full strength last week with the arrival of a new planning technician but, at the same time, the new director of Public Works is returning to his old job in DPW director in Jamestown, and the assistant town engineer took a job in South Kingstown.
JAMESTOWN, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Narragansett Bay#Bacteria#Shellfish#Sewage#Dem#Wsa#Conimicut Point#Nexstar Media Inc
WPRI 12 News

Rhode Islanders capture light in sky

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
BARRINGTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

Car drives into Warwick store

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick business is now boarded up after a car drove through the front of the building on Saturday. A maroon vehicle could be seen sticking out of the front window of Wild Birds Unlimited on Bald Hill Road. Police have not released many details, but say they’re investigating the incident. […]
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

Kalus Is Not the First to Take Advantage of Residency Tax Breaks, Chafee Lived in 3 Homes

GOP gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus is under fire for living in Newport, Rhode Island, and claiming a residency tax break on a property in Illinois. She and her husband receive a $6,000 annual tax break on a 5,693-square-foot home in Highland Park, Illinois. Kalus has said her husband was living and working in Illinois at the time she received the residency tax break.
NEWPORT, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Southern New England has 5th reported earthquake since May of this year

Did you feel it? An earthquake struck Massachusetts on Saturday, the 5th quake in southern New England since May. Several Massachusetts residents reported feeling the earthquake which was a magnitude 1.8 at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday 2km south of the center of Boxborough, which is in the northeastern part of the state.
BOXBOROUGH, MA
WPRI 12 News

Providence police respond to car in water

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — First responders in Providence had a busy Sunday morning, searching for a man who witnesses initially thought may be in the water.   Officers received reports of a car in the water around 5:45 a.m. near the Gano Street Park Boat Launch.  Upon investigating, officers found a woman in wet clothing who said […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
nrinow.news

Property sales in North Smithfield between Sept. 15 & Sept. 20

The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Thursday, Sept. 15 and Tuesday, Sept. 20. 0 Reservoir Road (plus 245 & 275 Reservoir Road, Smithfield & 0 & 140 Reservoir Road, Lincoln) Seller: Albert Ondis. Buyer: Jordan & Cristina Ondis.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
rinewstoday.com

Morris Nathanson, R.I.P. – David Brussat

(Editor’s Note: Brussat submits this testimony on the morning of Nathanson’s funeral) This is a sad moment for Pawtucket and the rest of Rhode Island, and a sad one for me. A tear runs down my cheek. We have lost one of the most influential and illuminating lights in the Ocean State’s creative firmament.
PAWTUCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

7th Annual Malloy Strong 5K held in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Lifespan held their 7th Annual Malloy Strong 5K in Warwick on Saturday morning. The event, named after veteran Providence Police Officer Eddie Malloy, benefits people battling cancer. Malloy passed away in October of 2019, after being diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer in 2014. “Ed Malloy was a patient in the […]
WARWICK, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Crews rescue boater this morning after going overboard and not resurfacing

A boater was rescued Monday morning after going overboard and not coming up to the surface. According to the Portsmouth Fire Department, just before 9:30 a.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls for a man who fell off of his boat into the water and did not resurface off of Fountain Avenue in Island Park.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Battleship Cove, South Coast LGBTQ+ Network, Browning the Green Space, receive $377,000 from Mayflower Wind

FALL RIVER, MA – September 22, 2022—Mayflower Wind, the developer of an offshore wind energy lease area located off the coast of Massachusetts, today announced that Browning the Green Space, South Coast LGBTQ+ Network, and Battleship Cove were awarded grants as part of the company’s efforts to support diversity, equity and inclusion in the renewable energy industry and preserve local historic sites for generations to come.
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy