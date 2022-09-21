‘This community needs cheer’: Letcher County middle school raising money to replace cheer mats lost in flood

Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Local church holds service at Carr Creek campgrounds for flood victims living in trailers
CARR CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Summit Community Church in Hazard held their Sunday service at Carr Creek for flood victims staying on the campgrounds. Even with rain showers that rushed the service, church members were eager to support survivors. “Thankfully a lot of people from the church came today and...
wymt.com
All proceeds from 2022 Fall Knott County Horse Trail Ride to aid in long-term flood recovery
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One of Knott County’s biggest events will be kicking off Sunday, Oct. 2, but this year, event organizers are working to do more than just offer attendees an escape from post-flood life. This year’s Fall Knott County Horse Trail Ride will be used as...
1039thebulldog.com
Sunday power outage involves almost 400 customers
No word yet on what caused Sunday morning’s power outage that put about 400 Letcher County homes in the dark. AEP/KY Power says there were two outages – one in the Cowan and surrounding area affecting 280 customers and the other in the Carcassonne/Elk Creek and surrounding area affecting 117 customers.
wymt.com
51st annual Sorghum Festival held in Morgan County
WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks flocked to Morgan County on Saturday for the 51st annual Sorghum Festival. The festival is known for sorghum production, but also a tent stretching almost the length of a football field, which is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. “Well it’s...
wymt.com
Police searching for stolen trailer in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are asking for your help to find a stolen utility trailer. In a Facebook post on Trooper Michael Coleman’s page, Kentucky State Police in Pikeville are looking for a 2016 Homesteader trailer that was stolen from the Bull Creek Flea Market near Prestonburg between September 18th and September 23rd.
wymt.com
Johnson County farm celebrates National Alpaca Farm Days, invites folks to ‘feel the fleece’ and have some fun
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lavender Springs Alpaca raises its alpacas and shears them in early spring to create some very soft and very warm socks, gloves, hats, and more. On Sept. 24 and 25, the farm invited folks out to interact with the animals and have some fun with several more activities.
wymt.com
2022′s final Levisa Fork Paddlefest hits the waters of Dewey Lake
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The final Levisa Fork Paddlefest kicked off on Sept. 24, but on a different route than normal. Kayakers hit the waters of Dewey Lake due to low water levels on the Levisa Fork, but Prestonsburg Tourism Executive Director Samantha Johnson says, although the lake may be more difficult for some, folks were still just as excited.
wymt.com
Former police officer dies in Bell County
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky police department lost a former member of their family this weekend. On Saturday, officials with the Pineville Police Department announced the death of Kenny Shaw. In a Facebook post, we’re told Shaw was with the department for 6 years and was not only...
Appalachian Power map: Hundreds of customer outages reported Monday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Appalachian Power on Monday morning reported hundreds of customer outages throughout multiple communities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties following a storm Sunday night. According to an area outage map, there are 1,239 customer outages total in Northeast Tennessee communities — many cited to be due to “tree contact.” Hundreds of customer […]
Police: Tree falls on Jeep, killing Kingsport woman
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A tree knocked over during Sunday night’s storm hit a vehicle traveling on Shady View Road, killing a woman. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the driver, identified as Laura Castle, 51, of Kingsport, had been traveling near the intersection of West Pond Springs Road in a 2005 Jeep […]
wcyb.com
Washington County, Virginia deputy performs CPR at business to help save life
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A Washington County, Virginia, deputy helped save a person's life by performing CPR after responding to a rescue call at a business this week. Deputy Heldreth was close to the area and was the first to arrive on scene following the rescue call. The...
wymt.com
Multiple county health departments team up to provide free drive-thru flu shots
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County Health Department and Johnson County Health Department recently worked together to provide free drive-thru flu shots at the weigh station in the East Point community of Floyd County. Floyd County Public Health Director Martha Ellis and Johnson County Health Director Julie Bush...
wymt.com
Scores from Week 6 of mountain high school football
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2022 high school football season is around halfway over as mountain schools fight for a playoff spot.
wcyb.com
Woman killed after tree falls on vehicle in Sullivan County, police say
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman was killed after a tree fell on a vehicle Sunday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Police responded to Shady View Road near the intersection of West Pond Springs Road in Kingsport at 6:36 p.m. A thunderstorm brought heavy rain and winds in the area around that time.
What is there to do this weekend in the Tri-Cities?
(WJHL) — The cooler seasons have arrived, and Storm Team 11 forecasts a mild weekend with showers possible on Sunday. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events throughout the Tri-Cities region from Sept. 24-25 Saturday, Sept. 24 50th Fall Folk Arts FestivalWhat: A celebration of pioneer arts and crafts and the harvest seasonWhen: Sept. […]
alleghenymountainradio.org
See Virginia’s Elk Population – In Person or Online
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is offering elk viewing tours this fall. The tours for the public are offered in partnership with Breaks Interstate Park in Virginia’s elk country, Buchanan County. Guides conduct the evening bus tours that travel through private lands, to view elk habitats that are otherwise inaccessible to the public. The tours are offered October 4th, 18th and 25th and begin at 5pm. The tours meet at Southern Gap Outdoor Adventures in Grundy, Virginia and last two to three hours. You must pre-register through the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources website at https://dwr.virginia.gov.
Another overturned semi shuts down ramp in Perry County
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Drivers beware — deputies say the entrance ramp to I-64 eastbound off State Road 37 is closed after an accident. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a semi flipped onto its side while taking the ramp. The sheriff’s office posted about the accident on social media Saturday afternoon shortly […]
Hawks are moving through the area, where can you find them?
MENDOTA, Va. (WJHL) – Thousands of broad-winged hawks are on the move through the region, and you should be able to spot some if you take up Hawk Watching. With the Mendota, Virginia Heritage and Hawk Festival coming up on Saturday, News Channel 11 took a look at what exactly hawk watching is, and why […]
wcyb.com
More than $2M in federal funds awarded for water projects in Southwest Virginia
More than $2 million in federal funding has been awarded to improve water service in Southwest Virginia. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine made the announcement Thursday. One million dollars in funding was awarded for Project Jonah water and sewer improvements. Project Jonah will be the world's "largest vertically integrated indoor aquaculture facility," according to an announcement made in 2020. The facility will be located at the border of Tazewell County and Russell County and is expected employ more than 200 people.
