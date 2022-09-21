Read full article on original website
'Too Much Baggage': Pete Davidson's Split With Kim Kardashian Stemmed From 'Wild' Ex-Husband Kanye West, Friend Reveals
Staten Island holds a whole lot of secrets. A close friend from Pete Davidson's past has revealed why the comedian left his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian after a nearly year-long serious relationship. In an interview with a news publication, Staten Island talk show host Johnny Potenza spilled the iconic couple may...
How Kim Kardashian Reportedly Feels Amid Speculation Ex Pete Davidson Shaded Kanye West At The Emmys
Pete Davidson may have subtly shaded Kanye West at the Emmy Awards, and Kim Kardashian reportedly has thoughts.
Kaley Cuoco Says Meeting Tom Pelphrey Was ‘Love at First Sight’
Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson star together in the rom-com “Meet Cute,” but in real life Kaley is dating Tom Pelphrey. “Extra” chatted with Kaley at the “Meet Cute” premiere in NYC, where she gushed over Tom. Cuoco said, “Last year was the rough year....
Are Love It or List It’s Hilary Farr and David Visentin Married? See Where Their Relationship Stands
Nobody has an onscreen relationship quite like Hilary Farr and David Visentin! The Love It or List It stars first appeared on the program together in 2008, leading fans to wonder if they are dating, married or just friends. Keep scrolling to find out. Are Hilary Farr and David Visentin...
Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout
We knew the newest season of Real Housewives of New Jersey — coming soon to Bravo, would be intense, but after Teresa Giudice’s latest revelation, it’s looking like it’ll be more than just that. As Teresa was preparing to walk down the aisle to marry her prince charming, Luis Ruelas, several reports came out revealing […] The post Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
Dancing With the Stars’ Hottest Romances
Check out the love lives of the celeb and pro dancers
‘A Huge Rift’: Miley Cyrus Cuts Off Her Dad Billy Ray As Mom Tish Fights Him In Divorce Court
Miley Cyrus has completely shut dad Billy Ray out of her life in the wake of her parents’ bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. After Miley’s mom, Tish, 55, filed papers in April to end her turbulent 28- year marriage to Achy Breaky Heart country star Billy Ray, 61, a bitter family feud exploded — with Miley cutting all ties with her father, sources close to the situation tell RadarOnline.com.
A Guide to All the Stars in Attendance at Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev’s Wedding: ‘DWTS’ Pros, WWE Stars and More
Their special day. Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev finally tied the knot after more than three years of dating — and the happy couple were joined by all of their celebrity friends. "We both can't stop smiling. I never want this feeling to end. I will love you forever and ever Mr. Chigvintsev," Bella, 38, […]
Popculture
'Basketball Wives' Star Daughter Reportedly Dies in Car Accident
According to several social media outlets, Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has suffered a tragic loss. The Instagram account [thebbwteainc] reports that sources have confirmed Bailey's daughter Kayla has died after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The accident reportedly happened on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 25. Bailey hasn't spoken publicly, and details of the accident have not been released. However, fans and viewers have been flooding the comment section of her posts with condolences. Bailey reportedly has three children in total. It's unclear of her daughter Kayla's age, as Bailey rarely shows family moments on her social media. She has changed her bio to include a tribute to Kayla, writing, "Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22" along with a purple heart and dove emoji. She also shared a post featuring photos of Kayla throughout the years.
tvinsider.com
‘Bachelorette’ Breakup Given Away by ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Promo That Aired During Show
While viewers didn’t need the Bachelor in Paradise promo to tell them how things would go for Gabby Windey and Johnny in the latest Bachelorette episode, given what he said to her, it did provide a bit of humor. The September 5 episode featured the overnight dates, and Gabby...
wegotthiscovered.com
A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix
Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jan Josephs, Ex-Husband of Real Housewives Star Margaret Josephs, Dead at 74
Sad news today out of the world of reality television. We’ve learned that Jan Josephs, the ex-husband of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs, passed away suddenly on August 26 from a heart attack. He was 74 years old. “Today would have been Jan’s 75th birthday,” wrote...
Kim Kardashian fans shocked as ex Pete Davidson ‘takes jab’ at Kanye West by dressing like ‘garbage man’ at Emmys 2022
PETE Davidson has made a surprise appearance at the Emmy Awards and fans think he drew inspiration from Kanye West with his outfit. The actor has been largely MIA since his split from Kim Kardashian. The Saturday Night Live alum, 28, shocked fans, taking the stage to present one of...
Tyler Perry Shares What He Learned By Offering Home To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
Tyler Perry is hoping to clarify any misconceptions the world may have regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. The “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” actor and filmmaker dropped by “Today” this week and recalled offering up his Los Angeles home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple stepped back as working members of the royal family and relocated to the U.S. in 2020.
Britney Spears's sister Jamie Lynn, Spice Girls' Mel B, and Kate Gosselin will test their survival skills in new reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test
Jamie Lynn Spears and Kate Gosselin are among the celebrity contestants that will compete on Fox's upcoming reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. The duo will participate in 'some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process,' according to the network.
Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Says Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Blocked Her
Watch: Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi BLOCKED by Sammi Sweetheart. Even the Jersey Shore crew isn't exempt from some family drama. As the cast of MTV's reality show continues documenting their lives, some viewers are wondering if original cast member Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola will ever come back for a visit. According to Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, her former co-star really isn't interested.
wegotthiscovered.com
Where was ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ filmed? All filming locations, explained
Don’t Worry Darling finally released to cinemas last week, and while Olivia Wilde‘s sophomore directorial venture may not be the Hollywood blockbuster hit of the summer, there’s very little doubt that it’s the Hollywood blockbuster story of the summer. Indeed, any film would take a 38 percent Rotten Tomatoes approval rating on the chin if it had to compete with the real-world shenanigans that took place on set. From Shia LaBeouf’s firing to the alleged feud between Wilde and lead actress Florence Pugh to the drama surrounding the real-or-imagined “spitgate,” the BTS drama took the cake for entertainment, however rotten.
Miley Cyrus Reportedly Has Falling Out With Billy Ray Cyrus After Divorce From Her Mom
Miley Cyrus is no longer speaking to her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, because of how he’s handling his ongoing divorce from Miley’s mother, Tish. The Country music star and Tish announced their separation in April. And, according to The Sun, the former Hannah Montana duo has since begun feuding to the point of unfollowing each other on social media.
wegotthiscovered.com
A terrifying deep sea encounter has people thinking the alien from ‘NOPE’ is real
Every time fiction tries to create terrifying monsters, the real world has to have the last word. There’s no place on Earth scarier than the deepest depths of the ocean, and a giant phantom jellyfish that’s been making the rounds online resembles the human-eating flying alien in Jordan Peele’s NOPE a little too much.
