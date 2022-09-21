Read full article on original website
Garden City Park Man Charged In Nassau County Overdose Investigation, Police Say
A 41-year-old man was charged following an investigation into fatal and non-fatal overdoses on Long Island, police said. Calvin Beider, of Garden City Park, was arrested in Hicksville at 7:10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, the Nassau County Police Department said. Detectives were investigating the overdoses of Nassau County residents,...
Know Him? Police Asking For Help Identifying Elwood Bank Robber
Police on Long Island are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a man who allegedly robbed a bank in February. The robbery took place in Elwood around 4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 4, at the TD Bank on the Jericho Turnpike. According to Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit...
Officials: Civil service exams in Suffolk postponed due to cyber intrusion in county
Candidates will be notified of when the tests will be rescheduled.
Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck on Flanders Road Sunday Night
UPDATE: Monday, September 26, 6 p.m. Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the man killed in Flanders on the night of Sunday, September 25. He ran into the... more. Besides the wealth that whaling brought to New England and Sag Harbor, the whaling industry also became a...
‘Personal Information’ Accessed in Suffolk County Cyberattack
Suffolk County is warning residents that “personal information” has been accessed by hackers who attacked the county’s computer system two weeks ago, and is advising people to track their accounts and credit reports.
1 dead, 2 injured in Nassau County house fire
One person was killed and another was injured after a fire engulfed a Hempstead home early Monday.
Holbrook Bar Bouncer Covered Camera Before Fatally Beating 32-Year-Old Customer, DA Says
After removing his shirt and using it to cover a security camera, a bouncer at a New York sports bar brutally beat a 32-year-old customer, who would die in the hospital 11 days later, prosecutors alleged. Long Island’s David Cruz, age 31, of Medford, was indicted for first-degree manslaughter Thursday,...
Suffolk SPCA: Guide Dog Foundation employee arrested after dog left in company van died
An employee at the Guide Dog Foundation in Smithtown was arrested after a dog was found dead in one of their company vans.
LI guide dog non-profit employee arrested for fatally leaving dog in hot van
An employee for a Long Island guide dog training organization was arrested on Wednesday for fatally leaving a dog in a work van on a 90-degree day.
State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Car Crash on Southern State Parkway
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, just after 5:00 am, the State Police received calls for a vehicle crash on the Southern State Parkway eastbound west of exit 15A in the town of Hempstead, Nassau County. Driver Zeeshan Naeem, 36, of North Babylon, NY, was driving a 2011 Ford Mustang eastbound...
Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events
OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday. Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist […]
Police: Woman, dog rescued from fire at Central Islip home after passerby calls 911
A woman and her dog were rescued from a fire at a Central Islip home on Saturday.
ID Released For Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Southern State Parkway Crash In Hempstead
The identity has been released of a man who was killed in a crash on the Southern State Parkway. It happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 on the eastbound side near Exit 15A in Hempstead, according to New York State Police. The collision involved two vehicles. According to...
Weapons and drugs found at jail in East Meadow
Twenty inmates are under investigation at the Nassau County Correctional Facility after weapons and drugs were found in the jail in East Meadow. The contraband was found during a raid as part of an operation to clean up the jail under the new leadership of Acting Sheriff Anthony LaRocco and Commissioner of Corrections Michael Sposato.
New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother
A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician
Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
Police: Man wanted for robbery of Elwood bank
Suffolk detectives say on Feb. 4, the man went into TD Bank on Jericho Turnpike and demanded the teller put cash in a small black leather organizer.
Mastic Beach Man Accused Of Attempting To Rob Bank In Coram
Police on Long Island captured a man who allegedly attempted to rob a bank but ran off when the teller refused to comply. Jonathan Buchanan, age 37, of Mastic Beach, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 21 for the attempted robbery which took place on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the M&T Bank in Coram.
Bicyclist Struck On Westhampton, County Road 31Closed
County Road 31 in Westhampton is closed near Rogers Avenue as Southampton Town Police investigate an accident involving a bicyclist. On September 26, at approximately 10:45 a.m., they were alerted... more. A pedestrian who was struck by two vehicles at the intersection of Flanders Road and Route 105 in Flanders...
