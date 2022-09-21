ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manorville, NY

27east.com

Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck on Flanders Road Sunday Night

UPDATE: Monday, September 26, 6 p.m. Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the man killed in Flanders on the night of Sunday, September 25. He ran into the... more. Besides the wealth that whaling brought to New England and Sag Harbor, the whaling industry also became a...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
PIX11

Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events

OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday. Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Weapons and drugs found at jail in East Meadow

Twenty inmates are under investigation at the Nassau County Correctional Facility after weapons and drugs were found in the jail in East Meadow. The contraband was found during a raid as part of an operation to clean up the jail under the new leadership of Acting Sheriff Anthony LaRocco and Commissioner of Corrections Michael Sposato.
EAST MEADOW, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother

A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
YONKERS, NY
Daily News

Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician

Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
BRONX, NY
27east.com

Bicyclist Struck On Westhampton, County Road 31Closed

County Road 31 in Westhampton is closed near Rogers Avenue as Southampton Town Police investigate an accident involving a bicyclist. On September 26, at approximately 10:45 a.m., they were alerted... more. A pedestrian who was struck by two vehicles at the intersection of Flanders Road and Route 105 in Flanders...
WESTHAMPTON, NY

