Natchez, MS

Natchez Democrat

‘Natchez Mississippi On My Brain’ release party is Sunday, song featured in Under the Hill saloon documentary

NATCHEZ — This Sunday, local singer and songwriter Maggie Brown is releasing her single “Natchez Mississippi On My Brain.”. Brown said the public is invited to a single release party Sunday, from 1 to 3 pm at the Under the Hill Saloon in Natchez. The venue is the topic of an Amazon documentary that features the song, “The Saloon.”
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Jenkins’ focus good fit for promoting Chamber, Natchez

Lyn Fortenberry Jenkins may not consider herself a morning person, but she’s doing her best to fake it. Jenkins, president and CEO of the Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce, updated members of the Natchez Kiwanis Club this week on the work of the Chamber. “We’re working with the Downtown...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

James-Thomas

Daniel James of Lubbock, Texas, announces the engagement of his daughter, Sky Westbrook-James to Luke Thomas, son of Lee and Kim Thomas of Natchez. She is a graduate of Franklin County High School in Meadville and a graduate of Copiah Lincoln Community College in Wesson. She is employed by Stephens...
LUBBOCK, TX
Natchez Democrat

Pets of the Week: Meet Darla, Becky and Spuds

All three pets this week hail from Concordia PAWS shelter in Ferriday. At the top, meet Darla, a gentle little Cur mix. This sweet dog came to PAWS half-starved and seriously malnourished, but she has had her shots, a nourishing diet, and spayed. She’s ready for a new future. Approximately a year old, Darla gets along well with other dogs, is very affectionate, and is leash trained. She’s a clever little dog and is adoption ready.
FERRIDAY, LA
Natchez Democrat

VIDEO: Supervisor candidate Lazarus says Adams County in turmoil in video on social media

NATCHEZ — The next election for Adams County’s Board of Supervisors is a year away, but campaigning seems to have begun in earnest. Former District 1 Supervisor Mike Lazarus was narrowly defeated in the last Democratic primary on Aug. 6, 2019, by current Board of Supervisors President Wes Middleton, 855 to 793. On April 10, Lazarus announced he plans to see the District 1 seat again in 2023.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Weather Forecast: September 27, 2022

NATCHEZ — Chilly season or Chili season is finally here this week. Mornings and late evenings should feel like fall while the midday highs are in the 80s. A northerly wind and leaves beginning to fall are all evidence of fall being here this week. Daylight wise fall started on September 22.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Batieste, Russ leading the way for Cathedral

NATCHEZ — After six games this season, Cathedral High School has quite the one-two punch offensively in senior quarterback Noah Russ and senior wide receiver Kaden Batieste. And they have the stats to prove it. According to MaxPreps, Russ leads the entire state in touchdown passes with 19, is...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Natchez man dies after being shot multiple times early Sunday morning

NATCHEZ — A 29-year-old Natchez man is dead of an apparent homicide after a shooting early Sunday morning. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Myron Coleman was shot multiple times at his home at 576 Lower Woodville Road. Lee pronounced him dead at 1:42 a.m. The Adams County Sheriff’s...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Bulldogs frustrated for third straight Friday night

NATCHEZ — Hattiesburg frustrated the Bulldogs for the third straight Friday night as Natchez fell to 2-3 with a 36-6 loss. Traylon Minor was the only player to find the endzone on a one yard rush. Head Coach Steve Davis said it was just another frustrating night for the...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Ferriday knocks off Madison Parish for first win of season

FERRIDAY — After coming up just short in losses to Peabody Magnet High School and Bastrop High School over the previous two weeks, the Ferriday High School Trojans finally picked up their first win of the season last Friday night. Ferriday jumped out to a 22-6 halftime lead and...
FERRIDAY, LA
Natchez Democrat

AC edges out Parklane in wild finish

NATCHEZ — Coleman Carter didn’t have his best game throwing the ball last Friday night against MAIS Class 6A Parklane Academy, but the sophomore quarterback for Adams County Christian School came through in the clutch. Carter found a wide-open Adrian Walker on 4th-and-9 and the game still very...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Green Wave roll to victory over Flashes

NATCHEZ — Cathedral (3-3) came out of the locker room with a ton of energy and maintained control of the game from the first series as they defeated rival St Aloysius 50-20 on Friday night. Green Wave senior quarterback Noah Russ tossed five touchdown passes. He connected with Kaden...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Fisher leads Rams to upset Eagles

WOODVILLE — Wilkinson County Christian Academy senior running back Ryan Fisher scored four total touchdowns as the Rams held off a furious fourth-quarter comeback by Porter’s Chapel Academy to upset the Eagles 36-32 Friday night. Fisher had 17 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns to go with...
WOODVILLE, MS

