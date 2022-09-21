ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
NORMAN, OK
The Associated Press

Bears rely on ground game and backup Khalil Herbert

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — If not for running the football, the Chicago Bears would have very little offense. The Bears have been able to run it throughout quarterback Justin Fields’ struggles in the passing game and Sunday had their biggest day on the ground since Walter Payton was their starting running back in 1984 with 281 total team rushing yards. “We’re just trying to find a way to win anyway we can,” running back Khalil Herbert said. The passing game seems to have been neglected at a league-low 78.3 yards a game, but with a 2-1 record the Bears aren’t about to be picky.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers Outright Jonathan Davis

The Brewers have sent Jonathan Davis outright to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. There had not been any public indication that Davis had been designated for assignment but the club evidently quietly slipped him through waivers in recent days. Davis, 30, was originally drafted...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy