LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — If not for running the football, the Chicago Bears would have very little offense. The Bears have been able to run it throughout quarterback Justin Fields’ struggles in the passing game and Sunday had their biggest day on the ground since Walter Payton was their starting running back in 1984 with 281 total team rushing yards. “We’re just trying to find a way to win anyway we can,” running back Khalil Herbert said. The passing game seems to have been neglected at a league-low 78.3 yards a game, but with a 2-1 record the Bears aren’t about to be picky.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO