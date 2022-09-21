Read full article on original website
Frustration growing after Seahawks stumble on defense
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It’s early but there is some clear frustration starting to show with the Seattle Seahawks. It’s evident from the head coach. It’s obvious from some veteran players. And none of it has to do with what most outsiders expected to be Seattle’s biggest weakness entering the season — the quarterback. “I just know that we are at a crossroads right now. We need to get it together, that’s the biggest thing,” veteran Seattle defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson said. “Everybody needs to be accountable and go through the film and fix it. I think that’s the biggest thing, being disciplined, do your job, and trust your brothers. You have to trust that your brother is going to do their job. “Again, we have a lot of football left, so we have to get it together.”
49ers offense with Garoppolo falls flat in loss to Broncos
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Seven punts, three turnovers and an inexplicable play when Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of bounds in the end zone for a safety summed up the night for the San Francisco 49ers offense. Now they have to go forward for the next few weeks without perhaps their best offensive player. All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams suffered a high ankle sprain during San Francisco’s 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night and will miss at least a few weeks. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that the injuries typically take four to six weeks to heel, but didn’t rule out an earlier return for Williams.
