RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It’s early but there is some clear frustration starting to show with the Seattle Seahawks. It’s evident from the head coach. It’s obvious from some veteran players. And none of it has to do with what most outsiders expected to be Seattle’s biggest weakness entering the season — the quarterback. “I just know that we are at a crossroads right now. We need to get it together, that’s the biggest thing,” veteran Seattle defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson said. “Everybody needs to be accountable and go through the film and fix it. I think that’s the biggest thing, being disciplined, do your job, and trust your brothers. You have to trust that your brother is going to do their job. “Again, we have a lot of football left, so we have to get it together.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO